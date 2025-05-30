Justin Sun’s Trump Jr. Photo-Op Fuels TRX Rally—Is Political Clout the Secret Weapon for Crypto’s Next Surge?

Justin Sun’s high-profile meeting with Donald Trump Jr. is sparking renewed interest in TRON’s political positioning.

Tron’s TRX token rose up to 3% overnight on May 29, 2025, after founder Justin Sun was photographed shaking hands with Donald Trump Jr. at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas.

The moment sparked buzz across crypto Twitter and brought fresh attention to the Trump family’s growing support for digital assets. With Trump Jr. saying he’s “fully out of politics” and ready to focus on crypto, some are now asking: is political influence TRON’s new edge in the U.S.?

Finally meet in person @DonaldJTrumpJr ! Let’s keep doing great things together! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5EDroVEXnH — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) May 29, 2025

Trump’s allies are increasingly promoting pro-crypto ideas, including a national Bitcoin reserve and looser rules for stablecoins. For TRON, which has faced years of pressure from U.S. regulators, this photo-op signals possible momentum.

TRX 2025 Momentum: Growth by the Numbers

Beyond the political headlines, TRON and TRX are showing strong performance in 2025. Over half of all Tether (USDT), around $73.8 billion, is now hosted on TRON’s network. Tether has minted $16 billion in new USDT on TRON just this year.

A May 28 main-net upgrade further enhanced performance ahead of a Q3 overhaul focused on fast finality and ARM-native nodes.

TRON has also boosted retail accessibility. A new MoonPay partnership now lets U.S. users buy TRX with debit cards in minutes, directly targeting the same demographic that a Trump-branded crypto push might energize.

From a revenue standpoint, Q1 2025 marked a record-setting $760 million, with daily active addresses reaching 2.4 million. These milestones support the argument that TRON’s traction isn’t just hype-driven, it’s built on utility and user growth.

Then came Sun’s cryptic May 30 tweet, simply captioned “Progress.”

The single-word post triggered a 15% spike in transaction volume and pushed TRX to $0.1115, up 1.2% on the day. Binance’s TRX/USDT pair rose 2.1% within hours, while the TRX/BTC pair also gained.

Volume surged 18% across major exchanges, and the token broke above its 50-day moving average, further strengthening short-term bullish sentiment.

Trump-Era Alliances: Simple Breakdown of the Risks and Rewards

Justin Sun’s ties to Donald Trump Jr. are more than a publicity move. Sun is a big holder of the $TRUMP memecoin and now advises the Trump family’s crypto venture, giving him direct access to policymakers who are suddenly friendlier toward digital assets

As a result of being the top holder of President Donald Trump’s memecoin, he received a Trump-branded Golden Tourbillon watch during the exclusive dinner hosted by Donald Trump.

Some critics call this a conflict of interest, but the timing matters: the SEC has recently dropped or settled cases against Coinbase, ConsenSys, Kraken, Circle, and Immutable. With regulators easing off, TRON might also win relief, especially with Sun pushing for approval of a TRON ETF and clearer DeFi rules.

The SEC’s softer stance is already visible. In February 2025, the agency told a federal judge it was in talks to pause its civil fraud lawsuit against Sun and his companies (Tron Foundation, BitTorrent Foundation, and Rainberry).

The case, filed in 2023, had accused Sun of illegally distributing TRX and BTT tokens and boosting trading volumes with hidden celebrity endorsements.

A pause could lead to a settlement, underscoring how Sun’s political connections may turn regulatory risk into opportunity.