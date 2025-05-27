BTC $107,779.10 -1.79%
ETH $2,654.73 -1.08%
SOL $171.38 -4.13%
PEPE $0.000013 -1.58%
SHIB $0.000014 -2.31%
DOGE $0.21 -3.38%
XRP $2.26 -3.54%
ETH Gas (gwei) 3.01
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Is a Massive XRP Move Coming? Futures Say Yes, Charts Say “Any Minute Now” (XRP Price Prediction)

Ripple XRP News XRP Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
In this XRP price prediction we look at an increase in the token's open interest that could anticipate an imminent price surge.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
xrp price prediction

XRP (XRP) has dipped by 1% over the past week, consolidating below $2.60 — but rising futures activity could change that soon, raising bullish XRP price prediction hopes.

Trading volumes in the past 24 hours have gone up slightly by 8.4% and currently stand at $2.2 billion as Bitcoin (BTC) seems determined to retest its latest all-time high of nearly $112,000.

Even though the token’s price action has been relatively calm, the futures market has been quite active, according to data from CoinGlass.

xrp futures

Open interest in XRP futures across top exchanges have increased since May 7 from $3.6 billion to $4.8 billion – a 29.7% increase in less than a month. However, during this period, the price has gone up by just 8.5% from $2.13 to $2.31.

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Could Drop to $2 Before Rising to a New All-Time High

XRP’s daily chart shows that the price has broken its bullish structure and has already retested this former support from below.

This is a bearish indication in the near term but not necessarily a sign of an impending collapse as the market needs to raise liquidity for the next leg up.

xrp price prediction

The 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) seems like the most plausible landing zone for XRP as it coincides with a key psychological level at $2 per token.

It is highly likely that bears will push the price to this threshold to unlock additional liquidity in the next few days to catalyze a pronounced move.

In bull markets, short squeezes tend to be one of the most effective ways to propel the price of an asset higher. Hence, a break below $2 could be what the token needs to recapture buyers’ interest and support a bullish XRP price prediction to $3 at least.

Patient investors and traders will benefit the most if they wait for the best entry, which is probably the $2 level.

In the mean time, as Bitcoin reaches $110,000, the first milestone of a crypto presale called BTC Bull Token (BTCBULL) could soon be hit and, with it, an attractive reward for token holders will be unlocked.

BTC Bull Token (BTCBULL) Pays Out Bitcoin to Holders

BTC Bull Token (BTCBULL) is an innovative meme coin presale that introduces a reward mechanism tied to the performance of the top crypto – Bitcoin.

btc bull token presale

Rewards are distributed to token holders every time that BTC reaches a new price milestone, the first of which sits at $125,000.

Once the price gets to that level, a portion of BTCBULL’s circulating supply will be burned. This will foster scarcity and should result in an immediate uptick in its price.

Next up, once the price reaches $125K, token holders will receive a direct airdrop of Bitcoin tokens. This system repeats every time that BTC adds $25,000 more to its price, starting at a baseline of $100K.

To start earning passive income through BTCBULL, head to the BTC Bull Token website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to make your investment.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: After 50% Gains, Could This Be the Start of a Long-Awaited Supercycle?
2025-05-22 15:17:38
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.26
3.54 %
XRP
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,526,397,439,576
-1.09
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: After 50% Gains, Could This Be the Start of a Long-Awaited Supercycle?
2025-05-22 15:17:38
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Finance News
Telegram Bond Sale Lures BlackRock, Citadel Into $1.5B High-Yield Bet – Despite CEO Probe
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-05-28 17:49:27
Blockchain News
Galxe Unveils Starboard – $5M Rewards Pool Targets Real Web3 Impact
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-05-28 17:43:11
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors