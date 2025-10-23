Hot Crypto to Buy Now, October 23 – HYPE, SOL, XRP

XRP, Solana and Hyperliquid are hot high-potential crypto plays for investors who want to tap into the veins of the burgeoning altcoin scene.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Crypto markets’ early Uptober gains were short-lived. Within days, markets crashed hard after President Trump declared a 100% tariff on Chinese imports, prompting investors to adopt a risk-off stance ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming FOMC meeting. Even so, several analysts interpret this retracement as a healthy consolidation phase, flushing out excess leverage and weak hands before a more sustained climb.

Here are three standout altcoins showing significant upside potential.

Hyperliquid: The DEX Creating a New Class of Crypto Millionaires

Introduced late last year, Hyperliquid and its native $HYPE token have rapidly emerged as a top contender in the decentralized exchange (DEX) ecosystem.

Operating on its proprietary Layer-1 blockchain, Hyperliquid prioritizes transparency and transaction efficiency. Unlike centralized exchanges, it allows users to maintain full custody of their assets, a feature that has gained prominence since the collapse of CEX giants such as FTX.

With minimal trading fees, lightning-fast order execution, and advanced features like perpetual derivatives, Hyperliquid successfully blends the convenience of centralized platforms with the trustless nature of DEXs.

Price action since launch shows robust bullish trends. Two bullish flag formations appeared between late winter and early spring, patterns often preceding substantial price rallies.

Between early April and May 26, HYPE’s price skyrocketed from roughly $10 to $40, a fourfold increase. The chart also displays multiple cup-and-handle formations, indicating persistent accumulation from major investors.

Now HYPE’s support and resistance lines since then have entered an expanding channel, which gives HYPE plenty of potential for a rapid bounce.

Solana (SOL): Ethereum’s Strongest Competitor and This Week’s Top Performer

Solana ($SOL) continues to solidify its standing as one of the fastest and most scalable blockchain networks. With a market capitalization surpassing $104 billion and over $11 billion locked across its DeFi protocols, Solana’s ecosystem expansion remains impressive.

Market participants are closely monitoring prospects for U.S.-based Solana spot ETFs, which could attract significant institutional capital inflows similar to Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF effects.

After bottoming near $100 in April, SOL now trades close to $191. Growing regulatory clarity has boosted confidence, while technical readings, including an RSI of 44, a 4% gain in 24 hours, and moving to converge with its 30-day moving average, indicate that SOL may be undervalued at current prices and is likely to rise going into the weekend.

Key support lies around $150, with heavy resistance at $250. A decisive breakout above this resistance could propel SOL toward its all-time high of $293.31, or even above $500 if a full-scale bull market develops.

Ripple (XRP): The 2025 Leader in Cross-Border Payments

Ripple’s native asset, XRP ($XRP), serves as the foundation of a payment network known for ultra-fast transactions and minimal fees, offering a modern alternative to traditional systems like SWIFT.

Supported by the UN Capital Development Fund and linked with several major U.S. financial institutions, XRP has climbed to become the third-largest crypto asset by market value, standing at approximately $144.3 billion. Ripple’s introduction of its own stablecoin, RLUSD, highlights its intention to capture a portion of the expanding stablecoin market.

Over the past year, XRP has surged 357%, reaching a seven-year peak of $3.65 in mid-July, far outpacing Bitcoin’s 62% gain over the same timeframe. With an RSI around 39 and trading below its 30-day moving average, XRP appears primed for another move upward.

Technical indicators also show two bullish flag formations during the summer months, pointing to further growth potential if ETF approvals materialize by mid-October. Passage of comprehensive U.S. crypto legislation could push XRP toward the $5–$10 range.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER): The 2025 Meme Coin Revolutionizing Bitcoin’s Potential

Finally, one that’s too early-stage to be listed on exchanges: Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has rapidly become one of the most discussed presales of 2025.

Designed to amplify Bitcoin’s scalability and speed through a Layer-2 infrastructure, it delivers lightning-fast and cost-efficient transfers, packaged in a meme coin format.

The project incorporates decentralized governance through a DAO, advanced smart contracts, and exceptional transaction throughput on its custom-built Layer-2 framework. With over $24.6 million raised in presale funding, analysts project potential 10x or higher returns after launch.

Powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), HYPER’s network features a streamlined Canonical Bridge for Bitcoin transfers, full dApp compatibility, and built-in meme coin integrations.

Additionally, a recent Coinsult audit reported zero vulnerabilities, reinforcing investor confidence.

The HYPER token fuels essential ecosystem functions, including staking, governance, and transaction processing, rewarding early participants with staking yields reaching 48% APY.

Bitcoin is going HYPER. This could be the start of something extraordinary.

Bitcoin is going HYPER. This could be the start of something extraordinary.