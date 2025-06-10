Charles Hoskinson Unveils Cardinal, Unlocking Bitcoin Liquidity for Cardano DeFi

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar About Author Tanzeel Akhtar has been covering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector since 2015. She has written for the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine and Bitcoin.com. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: June 9, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has unveiled Cardinal, a new protocol that he explains will bring Bitcoin-native DeFi to the Cardano network for the first time, according to an X post on June 9.

Welcome to the first Bitcoin DeFi protocol developed for Cardano https://t.co/CoYvrYnIfI — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) June 9, 2025

The launch is a step forward for both blockchains, allowing users to tap into Bitcoin’s liquidity while using Cardano’s smart contract capabilities and lower transaction fees.

Non-Custodial, Cross-Chain DeFi with Bitcoin at the Core

Unveiled this week, Cardinal introduces a trust-minimized model for wrapping BTC without relying on centralized custodians or federations—an issue long debated within the crypto space.

“Wrapped BTC today comes with tradeoffs,” said Romain Pellerin, CTO at InputOutputHK. “Custodians. Federations. Risk. Cardinal flips the model.”

At the core of Cardinal is a new primitive that allows users to wrap any BTC UTXO, so it can be used in DeFi use cases such as lending, borrowing, and staking.

The protocol allows Bitcoin to remain locked under MuSig2 aggregated multisignature schemes, while a wrapped UTXO is minted cross-chain and remains redeemable at any time via a fraud-proofed peg-out system.

“No rehypothecation. No compromise,” Pellerin added, emphasizing security and transparency.

Built on a combination of Bitcoin HTLCs, Cardano smart contracts, and BitVMX for verifiable off-chain execution, Cardinal is designed to be compatible with any smart Layer 1, not just Cardano. It also introduces the first trust-minimized Ordinal bridge from Bitcoin to Cardano’s mainnet.

“Ordinals can now be used in DeFi, serve as collateral, be auctioned across chains, and borrow or lend value without losing provenance,” Pellerin explained.

The protocol creates wrapped assets—whether NFTs or tokens—that are natively pegged 1:1, transferable on-chain, and burnable to release BTC or Ordinals.

With Cardinal, Cardano is positioning itself as a serious contender in cross-chain DeFi by bringing Bitcoin’s value and security into the programmable environment of smart contracts, all while staying true to Bitcoin’s trustless motto.

A Strategic Play in the Multi-Chain DeFi Arena

Cardinal’s debut comes amid growing demand for decentralized, trustless alternatives to traditional finance. In the wake of multiple high-profile collapses of custodial platforms, protocols like Cardinal are gaining attention for bringing Bitcoin into DeFi without compromising its core principles.

Analysts suggest that this move could strengthen Cardano’s position in the multi-chain DeFi race, especially as Ethereum’s gas fees remain high and Bitcoin lacks programmability.

Cardano’s strengths in formal verification and academic development may appeal to developers looking for a more secure foundation for cross-chain applications.

Cardano Price Prediction

Cardano (ADA) has fallen nearly 16% in the past month as the crypto rally faltered amid rising trade tensions between the United States and China, reports Alejandro Arrieche for CryptoNews.

Investor sentiment has also been souring lately as reflected by the Fear and Greed Index, whose value has dropped from a local peak of 76 (Greed) to 55 at the time of writing, meaning that investors have now adopted a more cautious approach in what is a relatively uncertain scenario.

Cardano’s price prediction centers around the $0.66 level—an area that has acted as a key accumulation zone and one that ADA quickly reclaimed after its recent bearish breakout.