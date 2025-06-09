BTC $108,631.08 2.12%
ETH $2,585.40 1.89%
SOL $156.42 1.01%
PEPE $0.000012 1.77%
SHIB $0.000012 0.02%
DOGE $0.18 0.53%
XRP $2.30 0.69%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.82
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Cardano Price Prediction: One Key Level Holds the Fate of the Next ADA Rally – $100 Possible?

$ADA Cardano Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
In this Cardano price prediction, we explore bullish on-chain signals and a key support zone that could ignite ADA’s next surge toward $1.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1749474298-cardano-price-prediction-one-key-level-holds-the-fate-of-the-next-ada-rally-100-possible

Cardano (ADA) has gone down by nearly 16% in the past month as the crypto rally faltered amid rising tensions between the United States and China on the trade front.

Investors’ sentiment has also been souring lately as reflected by the Fear and Greed Index, whose value has dropped from a local peak of 76 (Greed) to 55 at the time of writing, meaning that investors have now adopted a more cautious approach in what is a relatively uncertain scenario.

Cardano’s trading volumes in the past 24 hours have increased by nearly 36% and have pushed the price 1% higher during this period.

cardano market value to realized value

A key metric called the Market Value to Realized Value indicates that profits have started to shift from short-term to long-term holders as a result of the latest recovery.

This is typically seen as a bullish signal, as it encourages long-term investors to hold their assets, reducing overall selling pressure.

Given this setup, a reasonable Cardano price prediction would center around the $0.66 level—an area that has acted as a key accumulation zone and one which ADA quickly reclaimed after its recent bearish breakout.

Cardano Price Prediction: What Needs to Happen for ADA to Reach $1?

Cardano had been forming a falling wedge since mid-May when this latest pullback started to unfold.

ADA has encountered strong support at $0.66 as traders pulled a bear trap right after the price action broke below this area.

cardano price prediction

This falling wedge was broken already but trading volumes in the daily chart are still not high enough to confirm a solid breakout.

As the price action is tagging a key support level, if ADA’s climb accelerates at this point, this would confirm a bullish Cardano price prediction with a near-term target set at $1 based on the height of the wedge.

A golden cross between the 9-day and 21-day EMA would confirm this positive outlook while momentum indicators seem to be on pace to send a buy signal.

As the crypto market continues its unexpected recovery in this uncertain environment, the best crypto presales of the year like SUBBD (SUBBD) will deliver the highest returns to early buyers who enter while they are still flying below most investors’ radars.

SUBBD Set to Launch Game-Changing Decentralized Content Platform

SUBBD (SUBBD) gives creators the chance to avoid unfair bans and keep a higher share of their earnings through the power of decentralization.

subbd crypto presale

This project has already enticed more than 2,500 influencers with a combined following of 25 million fans and investors have poured more than $600,000 in just a few weeks to give the developing team the required resources to push things forward.

The $SUBBD token is the centerpiece of this ecosystem as it gives creators a say in the platform’s roadmap, moderation policies, and other key aspects of its functioning while it also gives fans a chance to access subscription discounts, make custom requests, and get early access to new features.

Once the platform is launched and, with the help of these amazing creators, the demand for $SUBBD will explode – especially once it gets listed on top exchanges.

To buy $SUBBD at its discounted presale price of $0.055625, head to the SUBBD website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet). You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to invest.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Golden Cross Pattern Targets $150,000 Rally
2025-06-08 07:41:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can Strong Demand Push BTC Beyond $107K This Week?
2025-06-07 03:48:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Chart Identical to 2017 Rally Sparks Bullish Frenzy
2025-06-09 16:33:44
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Cardano
ADA
$0.6836
1.00 %
Cardano
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,499,758,063,156
1.53
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Golden Cross Pattern Targets $150,000 Rally
2025-06-08 07:41:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can Strong Demand Push BTC Beyond $107K This Week?
2025-06-07 03:48:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Chart Identical to 2017 Rally Sparks Bullish Frenzy
2025-06-09 16:33:44
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Wave Pattern Hints at New ATH – But Only If This Bullish Trigger Hits
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-06-09 19:31:24
Blockchain News
Australian Authorities Charge Four in $123M Crypto Money Laundering Scheme
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-06-09 19:15:03
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors