Cardano Price Prediction: One Key Level Holds the Fate of the Next ADA Rally – $100 Possible?

In this Cardano price prediction, we explore bullish on-chain signals and a key support zone that could ignite ADA’s next surge toward $1.

Author Alejandro Arrieche Author Alejandro Arrieche About Author Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 8, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Cardano (ADA) has gone down by nearly 16% in the past month as the crypto rally faltered amid rising tensions between the United States and China on the trade front.

Investors’ sentiment has also been souring lately as reflected by the Fear and Greed Index, whose value has dropped from a local peak of 76 (Greed) to 55 at the time of writing, meaning that investors have now adopted a more cautious approach in what is a relatively uncertain scenario.

Cardano’s trading volumes in the past 24 hours have increased by nearly 36% and have pushed the price 1% higher during this period.

A key metric called the Market Value to Realized Value indicates that profits have started to shift from short-term to long-term holders as a result of the latest recovery.

This is typically seen as a bullish signal, as it encourages long-term investors to hold their assets, reducing overall selling pressure.

Given this setup, a reasonable Cardano price prediction would center around the $0.66 level—an area that has acted as a key accumulation zone and one which ADA quickly reclaimed after its recent bearish breakout.

Cardano Price Prediction: What Needs to Happen for ADA to Reach $1?

Cardano had been forming a falling wedge since mid-May when this latest pullback started to unfold.

ADA has encountered strong support at $0.66 as traders pulled a bear trap right after the price action broke below this area.

This falling wedge was broken already but trading volumes in the daily chart are still not high enough to confirm a solid breakout.

As the price action is tagging a key support level, if ADA’s climb accelerates at this point, this would confirm a bullish Cardano price prediction with a near-term target set at $1 based on the height of the wedge.

A golden cross between the 9-day and 21-day EMA would confirm this positive outlook while momentum indicators seem to be on pace to send a buy signal.

As the crypto market continues its unexpected recovery in this uncertain environment, the best crypto presales of the year like SUBBD (SUBBD) will deliver the highest returns to early buyers who enter while they are still flying below most investors’ radars.

SUBBD Set to Launch Game-Changing Decentralized Content Platform

SUBBD (SUBBD) gives creators the chance to avoid unfair bans and keep a higher share of their earnings through the power of decentralization.

This project has already enticed more than 2,500 influencers with a combined following of 25 million fans and investors have poured more than $600,000 in just a few weeks to give the developing team the required resources to push things forward.

The $SUBBD token is the centerpiece of this ecosystem as it gives creators a say in the platform’s roadmap, moderation policies, and other key aspects of its functioning while it also gives fans a chance to access subscription discounts, make custom requests, and get early access to new features.

Once the platform is launched and, with the help of these amazing creators, the demand for $SUBBD will explode – especially once it gets listed on top exchanges.

To buy $SUBBD at its discounted presale price of $0.055625, head to the SUBBD website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet). You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to invest.