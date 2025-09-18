Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Solana by the End of 2025

Google's Gemini brings propitious tidings for XRP, Pepe and Solana holders.

Google’s in-house ChatGPT rival Gemini AI predicts that XRP, Pepe, and Solana may deliver notable returns for investors by the holiday season.

Market conditions could be setting the stage for this move. Just last week, Bitcoin recorded a fresh all-time high at $124,128, surpassing its prior $122,838 peak from only a month earlier. However, momentum cooled after July’s hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data triggered a market pullback.

At the same time, regulators are stepping up. In July, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the nation’s first complete legislation covering stablecoins, mandating full reserve backing. Shortly afterward, the SEC introduced Project Crypto, an initiative designed to modernize securities laws and provide clearer guidance for digital asset firms.

With regulations advancing and optimism building, many analysts believe the next rally in altcoins and meme tokens could rival, or even exceed, the euphoric surge of 2021. If Gemini’s projections play out, XRP, Pepe, and Solana may lead the charge.

XRP (Ripple): Gemini Predicts a 60% Jump Toward $5 by Year-End

Gemini suggests Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could climb as high as $5 by late 2025, representing a more than fivefold increase from its current price of $3.00.

The token has already displayed resilience. On July 18, XRP spiked to $3.65, topping its 2018 record of $3.40, before retracing about 15% amid broader macroeconomic headwinds.

Globally, Ripple continues to expand its cross-border payments network. In 2024, the UN Capital Development Fund highlighted XRP as an affordable remittance tool for emerging economies.

Earlier this year, Ripple’s drawn-out battle with the SEC officially came to an end when the agency dropped its case, following a 2023 court ruling confirming that retail XRP sales were not securities. The decision removed a major cloud of uncertainty for Ripple and other altcoins.

Should XRP retest recent highs and sustain momentum, Gemini sees $5 although many analysts are claiming significantly higher valuations like $10 or $20.

Technical indicators support a positive outlook. XRP’s relative strength index (RSI) currently stands at 59, suggesting buying momentum is picking up. The Fed’s decision to cut interest rates, along with today’s launch of the first spot XRP ETF, are likely price drivers.

Over the last 12 months, XRP has soared 440%, far outpacing Bitcoin’s 95% and Ethereum’s 98% during the same period.

Pepe ($PEPE): Gemini Predicts a 5× Run for the Top Non-Dog Meme Coin

Launched in April 2023, Pepe ($PEPE) has quickly grown into one of the three largest meme coins by market cap, now valued at around $4.75 billion, the biggest non-dog-themed meme token.

Despite stiff competition, Pepe thrives on its deep liquidity and dedicated community. Elon Musk has even playfully referenced Pepe on X, sparking speculation that he may own it alongside Dogecoin.

Currently priced at $0.0000113, Pepe has risen 4% overnight in step with an 4% rise across the now $90.8 billion meme coin sector. Furthermore the token gained 7% over the past week, outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Shiba Inu.

A decisive breakout above resistance in the $0.000018–$0.000022 zone could set the stage for a move to $0.00003 by mid-fall. In a favorable market, Gemini predicts Pepe could reach $0.00005, a fivefold increase from current levels.

From a technical perspective, a descending wedge pattern forming between November and March suggests a bullish setup. With regulatory conditions improving, Pepe could be preparing for another strong rally.

Solana (SOL): ETF Speculation and Ecosystem Growth Could Drive 4× Gains by December

Solana ($SOL) continues to cement its position in the smart contract arena, with a market capitalization above $133.6 billion and total value locked (TVL) around $12.74 billion. Developer activity and institutional interest continue to climb.

Some of the enthusiasm stems from speculation around a potential U.S.-listed Solana spot ETF, which could mimic the inflows seen after Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs were introduced.

Adding fuel to the narrative, President Trump earlier this year floated the idea of including Solana in a proposed U.S. national Bitcoin reserve. However, under his plan, Solana would only be held if obtained from government seizures rather than purchased directly on the open market.

Price performance has also improved. After peaking at $250 in January, sliding to $100 in April, and rebounding to $247, Solana is almost at its highest point over the year to date (YTD).

This breakout from a descending wedge pattern has Gemini projecting that a rally toward $1,000 by year’s end is feasible, more than tripling its previous record of $293.31. Achieving such a milestone, however, may depend on the SEC implementing broader crypto regulatory clarity in the coming months.

Maxi Doge (MAXI): A High-Risk Alternative to Dogecoin

For investors seeking opportunities outside Gemini’s main picks, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) offers a speculative meme coin option, branding itself as Dogecoin’s edgier cousin.

While Dogecoin has matured into a multibillion-dollar asset that often tracks Bitcoin and Ethereum, its wild volatility from 2021 has moderated.

Maxi Doge, by contrast, is targeting risk-seeking investors with satirical lore and a strong emphasis on community engagement. The presale has already raised over $2.3 million within its first month.

Built on Ethereum’s ERC-20 standard, MAXI focuses on community growth through Telegram and Discord campaigns, trading contests, and partnerships with other projects.

Out of 150.24 billion tokens, 25% are allocated to the Maxi Fund for marketing and collaborations. Staking is also live, currently offering 142% APY, though yields are expected to decline as participation rises.

The presale price is $0.000258, with an increase scheduled in just over two days.

Investors can join via the official Maxi Doge site using wallets such as MetaMask or Best Wallet.

Stay updated through Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.