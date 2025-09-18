The First XRP ETF Is About to Launch, with REX-Osprey and Solmining Providing New Opportunities for US Investors

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.

The REX-Osprey partnership has launched the first U.S. spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) for Ripple (XRP). The fund, listed today on an American stock exchange under the ticker symbol $XRPR, now allows U.S. investors to gain exposure to XRP spot without having to access a cryptocurrency exchange. With its hybrid structure, regulated packaging, and convenient access, XRP is expected to attract both retail and institutional capital.

Solmining, meanwhile, offers XRP investors a new channel for wealth growth.

Users simply hold XRP and activate cloud computing power; no additional operations or equipment are required. The system automatically settles profits daily, allowing previously idle XRP to generate daily returns and multiply your XRP holdings.

How Do I Start Growing My XRP with SolMining?

1. Visit SolMining and create your account – Sign up to get a $15 signup bonus

2. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and schedule and purchase it.

3. Your earnings will be paid daily to your XRP wallet.

How Much XRP Can I Receive Daily?

The amount of XRP users receive daily depends on the contract plan they choose. SolMining offers a variety of flexible plans to suit different budgets and investment horizons.

SolMining’s Small Deposit Plan is suitable for users who want to experiment with the platform on a small scale.

SolMining’s Larger Deposit Plan offers higher daily XRP returns, suitable for long-term or large-scale investors (up to 2,300 XRP per day).

All contracts automatically distribute profits every 24 hours, and the initial investment is returned upon contract expiration. You can view more contract options here.

SolMining’s Unique Features

Signup Bonus: New users receive a $15 bonus upon registration.

Multi-Currency Deposits and Withdrawals: Supports direct deposits and withdrawals of major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, BTC, DOGE, USDT, USDC, and LTC.

Zero Entry Requirements: No mining hardware or complex configuration required. New users receive a $15 mining bonus upon registration, making it easy to participate in mining.

Automatic Daily Income: Automatically settle your income daily with transparent details.

Flexible Contract Options: Offers a variety of terms and amounts to meet different budgets and income requirements.

Safety and Sustainability

In the development of digital assets and blockchain applications, security and sustainability remain core concerns for users and the industry. SolMining has made a clear commitment to both areas.

Compliance Assurance: SolMining is registered in the UK and utilizes multi-signature wallets, independent hot and cold wallets, and an AI-powered risk control system to effectively mitigate potential risks and ensure the security of user assets.

Transparent Operations: All contract execution and profit distribution are tracked and verified by users to avoid information asymmetry.

Green Energy Driven: SolMining’s data centers primarily rely on solar, hydro, and wind power for low-carbon mining, meeting ESG sustainability standards.

Long-Term Vision: By continuously optimizing energy efficiency, SolMining not only ensures the stability of its platform operations but also promotes environmental and sustainable development across the industry.

Conclusion

The launch of the REX-Osprey XRP ETF will mark a significant milestone for US investors, providing a compliant and convenient channel for spot investment. SolMining also opens up a new path for XRP holders to grow their wealth, enabling previously idle assets to generate daily income and transform into a stable cash flow.

The combination of ETFs and cloud computing power offers investors more diverse options between traditional finance and emerging digital assets. For long-term XRP holders, this is more than just an investment opportunity; it’s a chance to grow with the market, expand income channels, and participate in building a green, compliant, and sustainable blockchain future.

Want to learn more? You can isit the official website here.