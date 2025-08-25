BTC $110,127.33 -2.83%
ETH $4,376.77 -8.46%
SOL $187.05 -9.48%
PEPE $0.0000097 -10.03%
SHIB $0.000012 -7.09%
DOGE $0.20 -9.49%
XRP $2.86 -5.22%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.39
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Frustration Grows as S Korea’s Stablecoin Legislation ‘Slows to Standstill’

South Korea Stablecoin
South Korean blockchain insider: ‘We aren’t seeing delays like this anywhere else in the world.’
Author
Tim Alper
Author
Tim Alper
About Author

Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Frustration Grows as S Korea’s Stablecoin Legislation ‘Slows to Standstill’

Crypto advocates, IT experts, and media outlets are concerned that lawmakers’ deliberations on South Korea’s stablecoin legislation have “slowed to a standstill.”

The South Korean newspaper Busan Ilbo reported that all four stablecoin-related draft laws submitted to the National Assembly in recent months are currently stuck in the committee stage.

The National Assembly building in Seoul, South Korea.
The National Assembly building in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: AnbyG [CC BY-SA 4.0])

S Korea’s Stablecoin Legislation: Stuck in Committee

The bills’ delay, the newspaper wrote, is due to the fact that regulators and lawmakers cannot agree on key terms. Busan Ilbo wrote:

“Discussions on institutionalizing stablecoins in South Korea are stuck at a standstill. This stems from persistent disagreements between the National Assembly, the government, and the Bank of Korea (BOK).”

The outlet noted that the parties cannot agree on the question of whether they should let fintech and IT firms issue coins.

More conservative voices at the BOK and in the government want to restrict issuance to domestic commercial banks.

The question of whether or not to let fintech firms issue KRW-pegged coins is extremely sensitive in South Korea.

The country’s business space is dominated by large conglomerates known as chaebol. All of these firms have advanced finance and tech subsidiaries.

In recent years, internet giants such as Naver and Kakao have also moved into the space. The BOK and others fear that letting firms issue KRW-pegged coins will lead to the rise of big tech-controlled “private currencies.”

Historically, chaebol have wielded enormous political and financial influence in South Korea. The BOK is concerned that surrendering its monopoly on currency issuance to these firms (or new tech giants like Naver) will erode its power.

Conversely, the BOK exercises considerable regulatory powers over the commercial banking space. As such, it seems ready to dig its heels in on the matter.

Equity Requirements

The four bills all feature varying requirements for stablecoin issuers. The most progressive of the quartet proposes ensuring issuers have a minimum of 500 million won ($360,026) in equity capital.

This bill would essentially open the door to startups that wish to start issuing KRW-pegged stablecoins.

But the most conservative of the bills states that only firms with a minimum of 5 billion won ($3.6 million) in equity capital can enter the market.

Busan Ilbo wrote that the review process has been divided between two of the National Assembly’s committees, namely the Political Affairs Committee and the Strategy and Finance Committee.

A Kakao taxi in Daejeon, South Korea.
A Kakao taxi in Daejeon, South Korea. (Source: Rickinasia [CC BY-SA 4.0])

This split is “hindering progress,” the outlet remarked. A senior official at a South Korean blockchain industry firm, speaking to Cryptonews.com on condition of anonymity, said:

“This delay is very frustrating. The government should make up its mind quickly, either way. Our rivals in other countries aren’t being left in limbo like us.”

Playing Catchup with Washington

South Korean critics have pointed to progress on stablecoins in Germany, China, and Japan, as well as the US.

The Japanese Financial Services Agency is reportedly set to authorize the Tokyo-based fintech company JYPC’s bid to issue the nation’s first yen-pegged stablecoin.

Experts in Seoul think that Berlin, Tokyo, and Beijing are all acting in response to events in Washington; keen to avoid a “unipolar” drift toward the US dollar.

US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law in July this year. The act sets out a range of regulatory requirements for would-be stablecoin issuers.

Last week, the President of the USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle Heath Tarbert held a stablecoin-themed meeting with the BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong.

Tarbert also met with some of South Korea’s top bankers. The Circle chief spoke to top executives from financial behemoths like Kookmin, Woori, and Shinhan.

Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Technology News
Apple Issues Urgent iOS Update to Fix Zero-Click Hack Putting Crypto Wallets at Risk
2025-08-22 18:52:21
,
by Hassan Shittu
Price Analysis
Anthropic’s Claude AI Predicts the Price of XRP, SOL, and DOGE By End of 2025
2025-08-22 16:37:13
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-25 11:55:53
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-25 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.86
5.22 %
XRP
Stellar
XLM
$0.3830
5.94 %
Stellar
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.2095
9.49 %
Dogecoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,086,195,932,022
-0.95
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Technology News
Apple Issues Urgent iOS Update to Fix Zero-Click Hack Putting Crypto Wallets at Risk
2025-08-22 18:52:21
,
by Hassan Shittu
Price Analysis
Anthropic’s Claude AI Predicts the Price of XRP, SOL, and DOGE By End of 2025
2025-08-22 16:37:13
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-25 11:55:53
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-25 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Frustration Grows as S Korea’s Stablecoin Legislation ‘Slows to Standstill’
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-08-25 23:30:00
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Holds $110K as Japan, CBDC Debate, and Webull Fuel Momentum
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-08-25 22:30:41
Tim Alper
Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked on media projects with Samsung, Sony, LG, Hyundai, Korean Air, Microsoft, Accenture, and more. His crypto-related articles have also been published on The Motley Fool and FXEmpire.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors