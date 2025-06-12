BTC $108,137.21 -0.45%
ETH $2,761.18 -1.66%
SOL $159.39 -2.33%
PEPE $0.000012 -4.04%
SHIB $0.000012 -3.94%
DOGE $0.18 -3.60%
XRP $2.25 -1.88%
ETH Gas (gwei) 3.63
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Trump-Linked WLFI Rolls Out Live USD1 Bridge as Cross-Chain Swap Nears

Stablecoin Trump WLFI Tokens
Trump-linked WLFI has launched its USD1 Bridge module and previewed upcoming DeFi features, signaling a gradual rollout of its stablecoin ecosystem backed by BitGo.
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar has been covering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector since 2015. She has written for the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine and Bitcoin.com.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Blockchain data from Etherscan shows WLFI acquired 2,631 ETH for $10 million at an average price of $3,801 per token

The Trump-affiliated blockchain initiative World Liberty Financial, Inc. (WLFI) has released updates on its official website, revealing the addition of Bridge and Swap modules centered around its USD1 stablecoin.

While the Bridge function appears to be live, the Swap, Lending, and dedicated WLFI App modules remain marked as “coming soon,” showing the project’s staged rollout strategy.

The latest update positions WLFI closer to launching a fully integrated DeFi protocol that will eventually include lending, borrowing, and broader cross-chain utility.

Although the Swap module and other features are not yet operational, their presence on the platform indicates that development is progressing and that further announcements may follow as backend integration and regulatory alignment continue.

Understanding USD1: A Regulated Stablecoin

Central to WLFI’s ecosystem is USD1, a fully reserved stablecoin issued by BitGo. Each USD1 token is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and backed by assets such as short-term U.S. Treasuries, dollar deposits, and cash equivalents.

BitGo Trust Company and BitGo Technologies LLC jointly handle issuance, redemptions, and custody, providing both legal structure and technical infrastructure for USD1’s operations. These reserves are securely held for the benefit of token holders, offering a traditional institutional-grade level of security and transparency.

BitGo’s involvement lends institutional credibility to USD1, positioning it as a stablecoin option for users seeking high levels of compliance and reliability.

Eligible BitGo customers can redeem their USD1 directly for dollars, while other users may transact or exchange USD1 on supporting platforms, pending availability and compliance requirements.

The Road Ahead for WLFI and USD1

While WLFI’s Trump-linked branding has drawn public interest and speculation, the project appears intent on carving out a functional presence within the DeFi space.

The plan to integrate USD1 into modules for lending, borrowing, and cross-chain swaps shows a broader vision of merging political branding with emerging financial infrastructure.

Though many tools remain in development, the appearance of these modules and the clarity around USD1’s structure suggest that WLFI plans a gradual but credible rollout.

Altcoin News
Serial Investor Gary Cardone Slams XRP as Ripple Aligns With Europe on Digital Euro Project
2025-06-10 10:14:56
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $200K Target in Sight Amid Trump & Japan Tailwinds
2025-06-11 00:58:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Press Releases
Google’s AI ‘Gemini’ Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cardano by End of 2025
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
USD1
USD1
$1.0008
0.12 %
USD1
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,514,764,580,806
6.72
Trending Crypto
Altcoin News
Serial Investor Gary Cardone Slams XRP as Ripple Aligns With Europe on Digital Euro Project
2025-06-10 10:14:56
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $200K Target in Sight Amid Trump & Japan Tailwinds
2025-06-11 00:58:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Press Releases
Google’s AI ‘Gemini’ Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cardano by End of 2025
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Trump-Linked WLFI USD1 Stablecoin Scores Restaking Upgrade with Kernel DAO, Promising Dual Yields
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-05-28 14:59:03
Blockchain News
Trump-Affiliated World Liberty Financial Airdrops Millions in USD1 Stablecoin
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-06-04 21:40:12
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar has been covering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector since 2015. She has written for the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors