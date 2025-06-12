Trump-Linked WLFI Rolls Out Live USD1 Bridge as Cross-Chain Swap Nears

Trump-linked WLFI has launched its USD1 Bridge module and previewed upcoming DeFi features, signaling a gradual rollout of its stablecoin ecosystem backed by BitGo.

The Trump-affiliated blockchain initiative World Liberty Financial, Inc. (WLFI) has released updates on its official website, revealing the addition of Bridge and Swap modules centered around its USD1 stablecoin.

While the Bridge function appears to be live, the Swap, Lending, and dedicated WLFI App modules remain marked as “coming soon,” showing the project’s staged rollout strategy.

The latest update positions WLFI closer to launching a fully integrated DeFi protocol that will eventually include lending, borrowing, and broader cross-chain utility.

Although the Swap module and other features are not yet operational, their presence on the platform indicates that development is progressing and that further announcements may follow as backend integration and regulatory alignment continue.

Understanding USD1: A Regulated Stablecoin

Central to WLFI’s ecosystem is USD1, a fully reserved stablecoin issued by BitGo. Each USD1 token is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and backed by assets such as short-term U.S. Treasuries, dollar deposits, and cash equivalents.

BitGo Trust Company and BitGo Technologies LLC jointly handle issuance, redemptions, and custody, providing both legal structure and technical infrastructure for USD1’s operations. These reserves are securely held for the benefit of token holders, offering a traditional institutional-grade level of security and transparency.

BitGo’s involvement lends institutional credibility to USD1, positioning it as a stablecoin option for users seeking high levels of compliance and reliability.

Eligible BitGo customers can redeem their USD1 directly for dollars, while other users may transact or exchange USD1 on supporting platforms, pending availability and compliance requirements.

The Road Ahead for WLFI and USD1

While WLFI’s Trump-linked branding has drawn public interest and speculation, the project appears intent on carving out a functional presence within the DeFi space.

The plan to integrate USD1 into modules for lending, borrowing, and cross-chain swaps shows a broader vision of merging political branding with emerging financial infrastructure.

Though many tools remain in development, the appearance of these modules and the clarity around USD1’s structure suggest that WLFI plans a gradual but credible rollout.