World Liberty Financial Eyes Launching Crypto Debit Card Amid Real Estate Tokenization Plans
World Liberty Financial (WLF) is expected to launch a crypto debit card to “bridge assets with everyday crypto spending,” the Trump-linked digital asset platform’s CEO, Zach Witkoff, told audiences at Token 2049 this week.
World Liberty Financial Sets Its Sights on Expansion
Witkoff, the son of U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, made the announcement alongside WLF co-founder Donald Trump Jr. at the Singapore-based crypto event on October 1.
“We’ll be rolling out a pilot program here in the next quarter, and that debit card will either be live Q4 or Q1 ‘26,” Witkoff said.
The WLF CEO also touted that the organization is “actively working” on the tokenization of real-world assets, including real estate, oil, and gas.
“The Trump family has one of the most exciting real estate asset portfolios in the world,” Witkoff said. “What if I told you that you could go on an exchange and buy one token of Trump Tower Dubai?”
“Why don’t you have access to investing in Class A real estate?” he added. “Right now, you can only do that through a REIT or a public corporation.”
WLF, MGX $2 Billion Binance Deal Under Scrutiny
News of WLF’s latest expansion efforts comes just one month after the crypto company made its namesake token $WLFI available to the public, though its price slumped on its first day of trading.
In March 2025, WLF launched USD1, a dollar-pegged stablecoin that the digital asset organization dubs “the US dollar…for a new era.”
In May, WLF announced that MGX, a state-backed Abu Dhabi firm, planned to invest $2 billion worth of USD1 into crypto exchange Binance.
Critics have argued that the deal poses serious ethics violations, with Senators Elizabeth Warren and Jeff Merkley calling it “a staggering conflict of interest.”
“This deal raises the troubling prospect that the Trump and Witkoff families could expand the use of their stablecoin as an avenue to profit from foreign corruption,” the U.S. lawmakers said.
Despite concerns, it appears that WLF is pressing ahead with its tokenization and crypto payment ventures.
