World Liberty Financial Price Prediction: WLFI Price Crashes Close to 30% in Two Weeks – Is a Drop Below $0.1 Next?

WLFI plunges 30% in two weeks as investors lose faith – World Liberty Financial price prediction warns of a drop below $0.1.

Author Alejandro Arrieche Author Alejandro Arrieche About Author Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 23, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

WLFI has performed poorly in the past 2 weeks, delivering a 30% loss to investors during this period. Crypto traders maintain a bearish World Liberty Financial price prediction as the project has failed to deliver on its promises.

The selling pressure that impacted WLFI’s price lately seems to be easing in the past 24 hours, as trading volumes dropped by 26% to $150 million.

I see quite some people asking what my vision is now on $WLFI and $ASTER$WLFI:

Obviously I'm disappointed in the project. The lack of delivering on their promises is one thing, the lack of communication is another. We're nearly 2 months after TGE and it seems that the project… — Quinten | 048.eth (@QuintenFrancois) October 23, 2025

Quinten Francois, a well-known crypto investor, shared his disappointment about the project, as two months have passed since the launch of the $WLFI tokens without any meaningful updates from the developing team.

World Liberty Financial was supposedly going to be a top-notch DeFi platform that will make it easier for unbanked individuals across the globe to access the crypto market. To date, the only prominent launch that WLFI has managed to get done was USD1, the project’s native stablecoin.

Its website has labeled with the word “Soon” its upcoming decentralized exchange, app, and lending and borrowing protocol.

World Liberty Financial Price Prediction: WLFI Needs to Break Above $0.135 to Deliver Meaningful Gains

WLFI encountered strong selling pressure at around $0.135 and dropped strongly off that level on Tuesday. A bearish breakout of a rising wedge pattern in the hourly chart confirmed the token’s upcoming decline and could be setting the stage for a much deeper correction.

The key support to watch for WLFI would be the $0.117 level at this point, meaning a 6.4% downside potential in the near term.

Nonetheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed above the 14-period moving average in this lower time frame, which could favor a move to $0.135 again. If positive momentum accelerates, a bullish breakout above that mark would propel the token to $0.20, meaning an upside potential of 58%.

Although WLFI’s latest performance may have been underwhelming, the best crypto presales of this cycle like SUBBD ($SUBBD), still offer an attractive upside potential as they are flying below the market’s radar and could explode once they secure some top exchange listings.

SUBBD ($SUBBD) Makes It Easier for Creators to Monetize AI-Generated Content

SUBBD ($SUBBD) is rethinking how creators make and share content online. Instead of juggling multiple apps for writing, editing, and posting, SUBBD brings everything together — powered by AI and built on Web3.

Creators can generate videos, refine them with AI tools, and publish directly — all in one place. The $SUBBD token is at the center of this ecosystem, offering users subscription discounts, exclusive access to new features, and staking rewards.

Meanwhile, influencers can buy it to get a say on the platform’s roadmap and content moderation policies.

By combining blockchain payments with AI automation, SUBBD removes the friction and high fees that slow down traditional content platforms.

To buy $SUBBD before the next price increase, visit the official SUBBD website, and connect your favorite wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to invest.

Buy $SUBBD here