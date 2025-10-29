BTC $111,348.02 -3.43%
Ethereum Foundation Launches Portal Showcasing ZK Privacy Tech to RWAs and Restaking

Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has launched “Ethereum for Institutions,” a new online portal designed to guide enterprises, financial institutions, and developers looking to build on Ethereum’s infrastructure.

In a series of posts on X, the foundation said the initiative marks Ethereum’s continued evolution into the backbone of the global on-chain economy — uniting privacy-preserving technology, real-world assets, and institutional staking within a single framework.

A New Institutional Gateway to Ethereum

The “Ethereum for Institutions” site, launched by EF’s Enterprise Acceleration team, provides a roadmap for organizations adopting Ethereum. The platform offers resources and technical pathways to support institutional adoption.

“Ethereum is the neutral, secure base layer where the world’s financial value is coming onchain,” Ethereum Foundation stated. “Clear pathways are essential as institutions build.”

The site highlights Ethereum’s decade-long reliability — with over 1.1 million validators and continuous uptime — while spotlighting leading companies such as BlackRock, Visa, eToro, and Coinbase, which already manage billions in assets and trillions in transaction volume using Ethereum-based solutions.

ZK Privacy and Compliance: The Next Institutional Frontier

Recognizing privacy as a key institutional requirement, the Ethereum Foundation emphasizes the use of zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs, fully homomorphic encryption (FHE), and trusted execution environments (TEEs) to enable compliant, audit-ready applications on public rails.

Projects like Chainlink, RAILGUN, Aztec Network, and Zama are featured for pioneering privacy-preserving smart contracts that allow secure counterparties and business logic without sacrificing transparency or composability.

These advancements represent a leap for institutions balancing compliance mandates with the need for secure, programmable finance. “Privacy solutions are no longer theoretical — they’re live and scaling in production,” Ethereum Foundation notes.

Tokenization, Stablecoins, and Real-World Assets

Ethereum said it dominates the real-world asset (RWA) and stablecoin sectors, hosting over 75% of all tokenized RWAs and 60% of global stablecoin supply.

Institutions can now explore market infrastructure at institutions.ethereum.org/rwas-stablecoins, where tokenized treasuries and onchain credit platforms are reshaping capital markets.

From BlackRock and Securitize to Ondo Finance, Centrifuge, and Maple, major financial firms are deploying tokenized instruments that offer 24/7 settlement, transparency, and composability.

Stablecoins issued by Tether, Circle, PayPal, and Ethena Labs are also highlighted for their role in accelerating global onchain payments.

Restaking, Layer-2s, and the Composable Financial Stack

The foundation said Ethereum’s Layer-2 networks — including Linea, Starknet, Base, Scroll, and Unichain — now secure over $50 billion in value, offering the throughput and cost efficiency required for global-scale applications.

At the same time, staking and restaking protocols like Ether.fi, EigenLayer, Lido, RocketPool, and Symbiotic are enabling institutions to participate in Ethereum’s security model while earning yield on staked ETH.

With 67% of DeFi’s total value locked (TVL) and the deepest liquidity across any blockchain, Ethereum continues to lead as the settlement layer for institutional-grade decentralized finance.

The new Ethereum for Institutions portal is a living resource, continuously updated to feature ecosystem builders, regulatory innovations, and enterprise-grade integrations.

Institutions can engage directly with the Ethereum Foundation’s Enterprise Acceleration team via institutions.ethereum.org — joining a growing global movement to bring finance fully onchain.

Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
