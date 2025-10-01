BTC $117,871.24 3.55%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Ethereum Price Prediction: One of Europe’s Biggest Banks Just Went All-In on ETH – Institutions are Buying Big

ETH Price Ethereum Price Prediction
A $4 trillion bank just chose Ethereum for stablecoins – Ethereum price prediction eyes $9,000+ as institutional adoption surges.
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends.

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Societe Generale, one of Europe’s most influential banks, just launched an ambitious new DeFi initiative – strengthening the case for a bullish Ethereum price prediction.

Through its digital assets arm SG-Forge, the bank announced the rollout of two stablecoins – USDCV and EURCV – pegged to the U.S. dollar and euro.

Both will operate on the Ethereum blockchain and serve as the foundation for upcoming lending and borrowing protocols.

The bank selected Morpho to power its lending services and chose Uniswap as the spot trading platform for USDCV and EURCV.

Both stablecoins are fully compliant with MiCa regulations in Europe and can be redeemed for their fiat equivalents directly on-chain at any time.

Backed by cash reserves held at Bank of New York Mellon and Societe Generale itself, USDCV and EURCV will also expand to the Solana blockchain soon.

This move highlights a growing institutional shift toward blockchain – with Ethereum standing out as the go-to network for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Sets Course to $7K After Trend Line Bounce

Ethereum is on a clear ascending trajectory and has formed a price channel that could serve as a blueprint for traders to establish a path for the token for the next few months.

ethereum price chart

The token bounced off the lower bound of the channel almost perfectly in the past few days upon hitting the $4,000 threshold and could now be heading to $7,000 if the market continues to respect this pattern.

If the price action follows this pattern after a brief retest, we could see ETH jump toward $9,000.

Today’s news favors a positive long-term outlook for Ethereum as institutional adoption is accelerating.

This trend could boost top crypto presales like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), whose layer-2 scaling solution for the Bitcoin blockchain has received millions from investors at this early stage.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Raises Nearly $19M to Launch Its Solana-Powered Bitcoin L2

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) aims to solve the biggest roadblocks that prevent the Bitcoin blockchain from scaling further by launching the first true Bitcoin Layer 2.

bitcoin hyper crypto presale

Instead of capping out at 7 transactions per second, Bitcoin Hyper processes transfers with low latency, making asset transfers faster, cheaper, and more scalable.

On top of that, it opens the door for smart contracts and dApps to finally run natively on Bitcoin’s ecosystem.

All of this is possible through a Solana-powered solution that leverages the power and efficiency of this blockchain to kick off a new era where BTC holders can finally earn yield on their assets.

The presale gives early buyers a chance to reap the highest returns. Starting at just $0.013005, $HYPER could deliver sizable gains once top wallets and exchanges embrace the protocol.

To buy $HYPER, simply head to the Bitcoin Hyper official website and link a compatible wallet like Best Wallet.

You could either swap crypto for this token or use a bank card to invest.

Visit the Official Bitcoin Hyper Website Here.

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
