Ethereum Price Prediction: One of Europe’s Biggest Banks Just Went All-In on ETH – Institutions are Buying Big

A $4 trillion bank just chose Ethereum for stablecoins – Ethereum price prediction eyes $9,000+ as institutional adoption surges.

Author Alejandro Arrieche



Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Societe Generale, one of Europe’s most influential banks, just launched an ambitious new DeFi initiative – strengthening the case for a bullish Ethereum price prediction.

Through its digital assets arm SG-Forge, the bank announced the rollout of two stablecoins – USDCV and EURCV – pegged to the U.S. dollar and euro.

Both will operate on the Ethereum blockchain and serve as the foundation for upcoming lending and borrowing protocols.

🔴 It’s happening now: a bank regulated as a G-SIB (global systemically important bank) has officially entered decentralized finance.



SG-Forge, the blockchain subsidiary of @SocieteGenerale, now allows its euro (EURCV) and dollar (USDCV) stablecoins to be traded on @Uniswap, and… pic.twitter.com/xa3YxxKPG2 — Louis Tellier | Blockstories (@Louis_Tellier) September 30, 2025

The bank selected Morpho to power its lending services and chose Uniswap as the spot trading platform for USDCV and EURCV.

Both stablecoins are fully compliant with MiCa regulations in Europe and can be redeemed for their fiat equivalents directly on-chain at any time.

Backed by cash reserves held at Bank of New York Mellon and Societe Generale itself, USDCV and EURCV will also expand to the Solana blockchain soon.

This move highlights a growing institutional shift toward blockchain – with Ethereum standing out as the go-to network for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Sets Course to $7K After Trend Line Bounce

Ethereum is on a clear ascending trajectory and has formed a price channel that could serve as a blueprint for traders to establish a path for the token for the next few months.

The token bounced off the lower bound of the channel almost perfectly in the past few days upon hitting the $4,000 threshold and could now be heading to $7,000 if the market continues to respect this pattern.

If the price action follows this pattern after a brief retest, we could see ETH jump toward $9,000.

Today’s news favors a positive long-term outlook for Ethereum as institutional adoption is accelerating.

