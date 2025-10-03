BTC $122,727.25 2.12%
ETH $4,513.13 0.67%
SOL $232.88 0.72%
PEPE $0.000010 0.25%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.09%
DOGE $0.25 0.62%
XRP $3.06 0.24%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

‘Trillions by 2030’: Stellar, Centrifuge and Moody’s Outline What’s Next for Real-World Assets

RWA Stellar Tokenization
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
XLM Stellar

Real-world assets (RWAs) on public blockchains could reach trillions by 2030, panelists said during a session moderated by CryptoNews in Rio, Brazil.

Speakers from Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), Centrifuge, and Moody’s argue that tokenization is already moving from experiments to production—and that institutions waiting “five years” risk being left behind.

What counts as an RWA—and what’s actually working

RWAs encompass anything originating off-chain and brought on-chain—receivables, funds, real estate, and more, said Lucas of Moody’s.

For now, the first movers are the “boring but compelling” yield products: U.S. Treasuries and high-quality funds, with CLOs (collateralized loan obligations) and private credit emerging as next-wave candidates, added Graeme of Centrifuge.

Liz Ray, CFO at SDF, notes the importance of making previously gated instruments “widely available in small amounts,” showing up in wallets around the world. That shift, she said, is the real power of DeFi distribution.

Why TradFi can’t wait

Institutions are already piloting digital twins of funds and deposits, panelists said, citing activity from BlackRock, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and Goldman Sachs.

The short-run driver is simple: new on-chain liquidity hungry for RWA yield. The long-run prize is efficiency—lower costs, faster settlement and reduced counterparty risk.

Ray pointed to FX as a near-term, high-impact use case: today, it’s complex, ISDA-heavy, and slow to settle. “Bringing that on-chain where it’s instantaneous opens the market,” she said—provided there is sufficient liquidity behind the assets.

How big is the market now?

Depending on the methodology, on-chain RWAs are often cited around $30 billion today, panelists said—“realistically, maybe a bit less.” But the group expects an accelerating adoption curve as capital sources deepen and regulators clarify rules, pushing the market toward the trillions sooner than many expect.

Importantly, adoption isn’t just about market cap; it’s about use. Ray pointed to the transition from “buy-and-hold” to RWAs being used as collateral and embedded in on-chain cash-flow loops—for example, CLOs parking idle cash in tokenized treasury funds.

Risk, trust, and the Moody’s lens

For investors asking how to trust the off-chain performance of on-chain tokens, Moody’s is adapting its frameworks, Lucas said.

The agency is examining four buckets: platform risk (reliability and continuity), smart-contract risk (audits and functionality), asset-representation risk (does the token legally mirror the underlying), and cyber/external risk. “An asset is an asset and credit is credit,” he said—the fundamentals don’t change, but operational risk does.

What unlocks the next leg: liquidity and interoperability

Two watchwords surfaced repeatedly: liquidity and interoperability. Deep, connected pools will determine which platforms win. Fragmented liquidity across chains will slow growth; interoperable rails could “unlock all the liquidity” and create stable, scalable markets.

Bold predictions

By 2030, panelists expect everyday savings products across wallets and DeFi apps to be quietly RWA-backed, streaming yield from treasuries, CLOs, and other regulated instruments—abstracting complexity for end users.

Payments with yield-bearing stables, rapid FX, and less bureaucracy via programmable assets were flagged as high-conviction outcomes.

Bottom line: Institutions aren’t “coming”—they’re here. The next phase is stitching together compliant infrastructure, cross-chain liquidity, and transparent risk to carry RWAs from tens of billions to trillions.

Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Liquidity Rotation From Bitcoin to XRP Expected After SEC Approvals
2025-09-28 13:25:52
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-03 16:07:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-03 13:41:48
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,381,966,014,039
10.33
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Liquidity Rotation From Bitcoin to XRP Expected After SEC Approvals
2025-09-28 13:25:52
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-03 16:07:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-03 13:41:48
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Opinions
Is MiCA Europe’s Big Step Forward — or a Handcuff on Europe’s Crypto Future?
Carlos Martins
Carlos Martins
2025-09-17 11:52:01
Blockchain News
Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-09-08 11:44:02
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors