Eric Trump: Crypto Opens ‘Whole New World,’ Korea Positioned to Lead

During the event, he said that digital assets are set to revolutionize the global financial system — and that South Korea is primed to lead the charge

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan About Author Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 9, 2025

Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, has delivered a bullish message on cryptocurrency during his virtual appearance at the Upbit D Conference (UDC) 2025.

Key Takeaways: Eric Trump called crypto a financial revolution, saying it offers a better alternative to traditional finance.

He praised South Korea’s leadership in crypto adoption, calling it second only to the US.

Trump warned that countries slow to adopt digital assets risk becoming irrelevant in the global financial and AI landscape.

During the event, he said that digital assets are set to revolutionize the global financial system — and that South Korea is primed to lead the charge, according to the Korea Times.

“All of a sudden, cryptocurrency opens up a whole new world,” Trump said via teleconference. “I learned this through, honestly, the weaponization of government here in the United States and by meeting some brilliant people who wanted to transform the digital asset space.”

Eric Trump: Crypto Outpacing ‘Antiquated’ Traditional Finance

Speaking at the annual event hosted by Korean exchange Dunamu, Trump praised the pace of crypto innovation and argued that digital assets offer a faster, cheaper, and more transparent alternative to the “antiquated” traditional finance system.

“I don’t think there’s anything in the financial world that can’t be done better, cheaper, faster, safer and more transparently than what we’re doing in this crypto revolution right now,” he said.

Trump positioned Bitcoin as the defining asset of this generation, citing its potential to empower people globally with financial freedom, especially in regions facing inflation, corruption, and limited banking access.

He also made a pointed prediction about the geopolitical race for digital dominance.

“Europe’s going to lose the crypto race, and they’re going to lose the AI race,” Trump said, blaming “terrible policies.”

He warned that countries that hesitate on digital asset adoption “are going to become extinct and fall out.”

🔴 ON AIR | UDC 2025 Live Streaming



The UDC 2025 keynote sessions are now live! 👏

Join the global blockchain conversation online. 🚀



UDC 2025 Keynote Session Live Streaminghttps://t.co/acuXBGboUn

* September 9, 2025 (Tue) | 09:00 – 12:00 (KST)



💡 Blockchain outlook from… — Upbit Korea (@Official_Upbit) September 9, 2025

Trump pointed out South Korea’s strong market participation, calling it second only to the United States in terms of crypto enthusiasm and infrastructure.

“Korea is doing it the best out of any country in Asia,” he said. “You have so much passion, so much love for the digital space. It’s one of the biggest in the world.”

He added that the Trump family plans to remain active in Korea, both in the digital asset sector and in real estate.

Trump Family Crypto Ventures Add $1.3B to Their Wealth

The remarks come as the Trump family’s crypto-related ventures, World Liberty Financial and American Bitcoin Corp, have surged in value, reportedly adding $1.3 billion to their wealth in recent weeks.

WLFI added $670 million to the family’s wealth, while Eric Trump’s stake in ABTC, which he co-founded, was valued at over $500 million after the company listed publicly on Wednesday.

At the recent Bitcoin 2025 Asia conference in Hong Kong, Eric Trump predicted that Bitcoin would eventually reach $1 million.

“Everybody wants Bitcoin. Everybody is buying Bitcoin,” he said. “That’s why I’ve always said Bitcoin is going to hit $1 million. There’s no question.”

As reported, World Liberty Financial has initiated a token burn just days after its public debut, as the team looks to curb early volatility and revive sagging market confidence.