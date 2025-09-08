BTC $111,993.13 0.72%
Eric Trump's ABTC Stake, WLFI Boost Push Trump Family Wealth Up $1.3B

WLFI added $670 million to the family's wealth, while Eric Trump's stake in ABTC, which he co-founded, was valued at over $500 million.
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St.

Eric Trump’s ABTC Stake, WLFI Boost Push Trump Family Wealth Up $1.3B

The Trump family’s net worth surged by $1.3 billion this week, fueled by the trading debut of American Bitcoin (ABTC) and gains from World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a DeFi project linked to the family.

Key Takeaways:

  • The Trump family’s wealth jumped $1.3 billion this week, driven by ABTC’s debut and WLFI token gains.
  • Over $4 billion in WLFI holdings remain locked, excluded from Bloomberg’s valuation of their $7.7 billion net worth.
  • Eric Trump predicts Bitcoin will hit $1 million, as ABTC faces sharp volatility following its public listing.

According to Bloomberg, WLFI added $670 million to the family’s wealth, while Eric Trump’s stake in ABTC, which he co-founded, was valued at over $500 million after the company listed publicly on Wednesday.

Shares of ABTC briefly spiked to $14 before tumbling more than 50% to a low of $6.24.

Trump Family’s $4B WLFI Holdings Locked Up, Not Yet Counted

The Trump family’s WLFI holdings, currently valued at over $4 billion, remain under lock-up and were excluded from Bloomberg’s net worth calculation.

Even without those tokens, the family’s total wealth now exceeds $7.7 billion, based on current market prices.

The rally comes at a time of rising political interest in crypto. The Trump family’s growing footprint in digital assets has helped elevate crypto’s legitimacy in U.S. circles, though it has also drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who warn of potential conflicts of interest.

WLFI launched on Monday, distributing 24.6 billion tokens in its initial rollout. The token saw a brief surge before plunging over 40%, adding volatility to the project’s debut.

Meanwhile, ABTC re-entered the public markets following a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, a listed mining firm.

Its stock faced five trading halts due to extreme volatility, closing Wednesday near $7.36 per share.

Eric Trump, who described American Bitcoin as an attempt to create “the greatest Bitcoin company on Earth,” said the venture would mine and hold the cryptocurrency.

At the recent Bitcoin 2025 Asia conference in Hong Kong, he predicted that Bitcoin would eventually reach $1 million.

“Everybody wants Bitcoin. Everybody is buying Bitcoin,” he said. “That’s why I’ve always said Bitcoin is going to hit $1 million. There’s no question.”

The company operates roughly 6,000 mining computers sourced from China, equipment now subject to import tariffs under his father’s trade policies.

World Liberty Financial Begins WLFI Burn Campaign

As reported, World Liberty Financial has initiated a token burn just days after its public debut, as the team looks to curb early volatility and revive sagging market confidence.

The project burned 47 million WLFI tokens on Wednesday, sending them to a verified burn address.

The move comes amid a steep 31% decline in the token’s value since its launch on Monday, when it briefly traded at $0.331 before falling to just over $0.23.

The burn represents 0.19% of WLFI’s circulating supply, which currently stands at 24.66 billion tokens, roughly a quarter of the project’s original 100 billion supply, according to CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, the Trump family’s wealth saw a sharp increase of up to $6 billion on Monday following the public launch of World Liberty Financial’s WLFI token.

The debut allowed open-market trading for the first time, with over $1 billion in volume recorded within the first hour across major exchanges. Prices hovered between $0.24 and $0.30, aligning with prior futures market activity.

