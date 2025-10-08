BTC $123,278.89 1.04%
Price Analysis

Crypto Price Prediction Today 8 October – XRP, Cardano, Pepe

Cardano Pepe XRP
XRP, ADA, and PEPE are on the move – crypto price prediction now points to explosive gains as markets roar back.
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Crypto Price Prediction Today 8 October – XRP, Cardano, Pepe.

The market has seen some profit-taking today, but the crypto price prediction for XRP, Cardano, and Pepe remains firmly bullish.

Each of these tokens has dipped over the past 24 hours and week, giving back some momentum after Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high of $126,000.

Yet all three are still sitting in oversold zones, setting the stage for a strong rebound in the days ahead.

In this article, we break down the technical outlook for each – and at the end, reveal one early-stage, low-cap gem currently in presale that could explode once it hits exchanges.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – Incoming ETFs and Dip Provide Conditions for Massive Rebound

XRP has fallen again today, with its drop to $2.87 making for a 3% fall in 24 hours and a 2% drop in a week.

Despite these losses, XRP’s fundamental position is still bullish, with the coin looking forward to the launch of numerous XRP ETFs in the next few weeks.

These will drive institutional demand to XRP, boosting its price in the way ETFs have boosted Bitcoin and Ethereum.

On top of this, Ripple’s growth in recent months – via acquisitions, partnerships and expansions – has also boosted the case for XRP, which will benefit from the growth in Ripple’s cross-border payments business.

And if we look at its chart, we see that it’s still in the position of waiting for a breakout.

XRP chart - crypto price prediction.
Source: TradingView

Its RSI (yellow) and MACD (orange, blue) are both in middling positions, having been negative for most of the period since late July.

As such, a rally is well overdue, and once the first XRP ETFs begin to launch, the coin’s price could rise to $3.50 very quickly.

It could then go on to finish the year above $5, as part of a longer term climb towards $10.

Crypto Price Prediction: Cardano ($ADA) – Grayscale ETF Could Help Altcoin Reach New Highs

Cardano has fallen by 4% in the past 24 hours, while its current price of $0.8248 represents a 2% loss in the last 30 days.

These may be disappointing percentages, but Cardano is another major token that has been sitting in an oversold position for too long.

And while it doesn’t boast as many upcoming ETFs as XRP or Solana, for example, the Grayscale multi-crypto ETF will include the altcoin, something which should help it rise over the coming weeks.

Its chart today also features indicators that have been subdued for a couple of months, again implying that a rally should be arriving sooner or later.

Cardano chart - crypto price prediction.
Source: TradingView

ADA has also been trading with a pennant, which is now converging to a point where the altcoin may make a big move, potentially upwards.

And longer term, Cardano’s status as a major layer-one network should help the ADA price to continue rising.

It could reach $1 in the next few weeks, before reaching $4+ by December.

Crypto Price Prediction: Pepe ($PEPE) – Overselling and Whale Accumulation Point to Incoming Rebound

Pepe is one of the biggest losers today among top-100 tokens, having dropped by 6%.

And at $0.000009353, it also happens to be down by 8% in a month and by 3% in the past year.

Given that most major coins are up in the last 12 months, this latter percentage may be disconcerting, inviting fears that Pepe is starting to fall out of ‘fashion’ as a meme coin.

Its chart supports this misgiving to some extent, seeing as how it has struggled to break out of a descending channel since the middle of May.

On the other hand, its oversold RSI and MACD indicators could be taken as a sign that a rebound is coming.

Pepe price chart.
Source: TradingView

And while its trading volume is a modest $693 million today, we have seen a few whales accumulating the token in recent weeks (e.g. here and here).

This raises hope that PEPE will rally strongly again once the market enters a bull rally, which it could do as and when the first wave of altcoin ETFs begin launching.

In such a context, the PEPE price could reach $0.00002 by November, while ending the year close to $0.00005.

PEPENODE Could Be the Big Meme Coin of 2026: Presale Raises $1.7 Million

The crypto price prediction for the coins above look very bullish right now, with the market poised for an end-of-year rally.

But major tokens won’t be the only cryptos to benefit from such a rally, with certain newer tokens – including presale coins – likely to outperform the market.

One promising new token is PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), a mine-to-earn cryptocurrency that recently opened its presale.

It has now raised just over $1.7 million in this sale, indicating how popular it’s already becoming, and how popular it could become once it launches.

What’s interesting about PEPENODE is its mine-to-earn feature, which invites users to build their own virtual mining rigs.

Instead of requiring you to buy and own expensing equipment, the project enables you to buy virtual nodes simply by spending PEPENODE.

The more nodes you own, the greater your mining rewards will be, with PEPENODE paying out such rewards in the form of other meme tokens, including Pepe and Fartcoin.

On top of this, holders of PEPENODE will be able to stake the token, which currently offers APY in the region of 740%.

This all makes the coin potentially very profitable, with investors able to join its sale by going to the official PEPENODE website.

It’s currently selling at $0.0010918, although this price will rise again tomorrow.

Visit the Official Pepenode Website Here

Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017, when the website was first launched, and has also written for Cointelegraph and CryptoVantage, as well as such websites as Forbes, Wired, Digital Trends and Business Insider.
