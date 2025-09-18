BTC $117,302.25 0.73%
ETH $4,596.22 2.38%
SOL $246.70 5.15%
PEPE $0.000011 5.40%
SHIB $0.000013 3.33%
DOGE $0.28 5.86%
XRP $3.11 3.15%
ETH Gas (gwei) 10.76
Cryptonews Blockchain News

DBS, Franklin Templeton, Ripple Partner to Launch Tokenized Trading, Lending on XRP Ledger

DBS Franklin Templeton Ripple
DBS said that it will list Franklin Templeton's sgBENJI token and RLUSD on its exchange.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
DBS

Singapore’s DBS Bank has signed an MOU with Franklin Templeton and Ripple to list tokenized money market fund on DBS Digital Exchange.

Announced on Thursday, the partnership will offer accredited and institutional investors with trading and lending solutions. The services will leverage tokenised money market funds on the XRP Ledger blockchain and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin.

Further, DBS said that it will list Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and RLUSD on its exchange. The listing will “enable clients to manage their digital asset portfolios more nimbly in response to rapidly changing market conditions.”

This means that eligible investors can swap between sgBENJI and Ripple’s RLUSD to earn yield, even during high volatility.

According to DBS, the setup could boost efficiency and liquidity in Singapore and global markets. Lim Wee Kian, CEO of DBS Digital Exchange, said that the solution can meet the unique demands of a borderless 24/7 asset class.

“This partnership demonstrates how tokenised securities can play that role while injecting greater efficiency and liquidity in global financial markets.”

DBS to Help Clients Unlock Liquidity

Further, DBS is planning to explore enabling sgBENJI tokens to be used as collateral to obtain credit from bank-run repo transactions or third-party platforms, where DBS would act as the agent holding the collateral.

The move gives clients access to wider liquidity pools, enabling them to leverage their digital assets to obtain credit.

“2025 has been marked by a series of industry-firsts when it comes to traditional financial institutions moving onchain – and the linkup between Ripple, DBS and Franklin Templeton to enable repo trades for a tokenised money market fund with a regulated, stable and liquid mode of exchange such as RLUSD is truly a game-changer,” said Nigel Khakoo, VP and Global Head of Trading and Markets at Ripple.

Regulated Tokenized Assets Finally Get Institutional Runway in Asia

Major funds in the APAC region are looking for frictionless digital on-ramps. When it comes to compliance, Singapore has one of the strictest—but clearest—crypto regulatory regimes.

The MOU ensures adherence to AML/KYC and investor protection rules, setting a best-practice example.

Singapore’s largest lender, DBS, already offers tokenized structured notes on the Ethereum public blockchain to eligible investors of digital platforms, including ADDX, DigiFT and HydraX. The city-state has been deepening its role as a hub for tokenized finance.

Besides, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has been advancing industry trials under Project Guardian. It has been exploring how asset tokenization can be integrated with existing market infrastructure.

Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-17 13:39:16
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-18 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$117,302
0.73 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,307,812,520,274
0.57
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-17 13:39:16
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-18 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Ethereum News
Coinbase Payments Joins Open Intents Framework as Core Contributor for Ethereum Cross-Chain Standards
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-18 10:08:38
Altcoin News
SEC Approves Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund Amid Broader ETF Push
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-18 10:06:32
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors