Crypto Price Prediction Today 3 October – XRP, Ethereum, Solana

With Bitcoin close to a new ATH, here's why the crypto price prediction for these 3 alts is looking so bullish.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin has just surged past $120,000, reigniting momentum across the entire crypto market and supporting a bullish crypto price prediction for XRP, Ethereum, and Solana.

With total market capitalization climbing above $4.24 trillion, investors are preparing for what could be the most explosive phase of this cycle.

XRP, ETH, and SOL are all showing signs of major breakouts following weeks of overselling and quiet accumulation.

This article breaks down the technical and fundamental signals behind each coin, highlighting the levels to watch as the market gears up for its next leg higher.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – ETFs and Rising Open Interest Signal New ATH Incoming

XRP has risen to $3.04 today, equalling a 2% gain in 24 hours and a 10% increase in a week.

The major altcoin is also up by 7% in a month, while also boasting an impressive 490% increase in a year, underlying its growth in the wake of Donald Trump’s inauguration and the end of the Ripple-SEC case.

There are many reasons to be bullish about XRP, including the fact that a wave of XRP ETFs are likely to launch in the coming weeks, boosting institutional demand for the token.

Demand for XRP is also growing as a result of Ripple’s expansion as a firm, with the company signing multiple new partnerships in recent months, as well as expanding into new territories.

This means that XRP is in a fantastic position to ride what may be the start of an end-of-year rally, judging by recent moves.

Source: TradingView

It looks as though XRP is going to break out of the pennant in which it has been trading in recent weeks, while its indicators are both rising strongly from oversold positions.

Such changes come as open interest for XRP futures has risen back to $8 billion, having risen from just over $7 billion in August.

This points to rising prices, with XRP likely to rise beyond $3.50 by the end of the month, before reaching $5 by the end of the year.

Crypto Price Prediction: Ethereum ($ETH) – Institutions and Company Reserves to Push Altcoin Even Higher in Q4

Ethereum has risen by 2.5% in the past 24 hours, with its move to $4,487 also representing a bullish 15% increase in the last seven days.

The coin is also up by 96% in a year, giving it a good platform from which to post more gains, especially when it’s still undersold relative to recent moves.

Looking at its chart, we see that it has begun to gain strong momentum, with its relative strength index (yellow) bouncing from 30 in late September to just over 50 today.

Likewise, its MACD (orange, blue) is about to turn positive for the first time in a couple of weeks, implying that buying pressure will be ramping in the near term.

Source: TradingView

And when combined with Ethereum’s almost peerless fundamentals, this makes for a fantastic crypto price prediction for ETH.

Ethereum continues to dominate the crypto ecosystem in terms of TVL (at $93.7 billion), while a growing number of firms have been establishing ETH reserves in recent weeks.

Based on this, and based on the expectation of a bull rally, we could see the ETH price break the $5,000 barrier by the end of this month, before hearing towards $10,000 in the longer term.

Crypto Price Prediction: Solana ($SOL) – Altcoin Could Break ATH in Matter of Weeks

Solana has risen to $230 today, making for an 18% increase in a week and a 10% return in a month.

Also of note is the fact that Solana has risen by 67% in the past year, which is arguably not that much in comparison to other major alts (especially XRP).

Yet the argument to make from this is that it means that Solana still has big gains left in it this year, with the coin only 21% away from its ATH of $293.

Probably the most exciting thing about Solana right now is that, as with XRP, it has several ETFs waiting to launch.

We could therefore see an explosion in its price in the next couple of months, also helped by public firms opening SOL reserves and funds.

Source: TradingView

Its chart today suggests that it has begun to break out after the correction it sustained in late September, and its next stop is $250, which if broken could predict a climb towards its ATH.

Because of the bullishness surrounding SOL, it has every chance of rising above $300 in the next few weeks, while it could comfortably near $500 in December.

