XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start

Upcoming spot XRP ETFs are projected to draw in up to $100 billion – XRP price prediction now looks beyond $10 with deeper TradFi inflows.

XRP Spot ETF filings propose up to $100 billion in inflows, adding bullishness to XRP price predictions for the month ahead.

Six spot XRP ETF issuers face their final decision deadline in October, as potential new touchpoints for TradFi markets to gain exposure to the altcoin.

The lineup spans from straightforward spot funds to leveraged and short products, with proposed assets under management ranging from millions to over $100 billion.

While these figures don’t represent guaranteed inflows, they reflect the scale of demand that could be unlocked as TradFi on-ramps into XRP, particularly as the U.S macro narrative heats up.

With inflation nearing the Fed’s 2% target, hopes for continued interest rate easing are growing, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like XRP.

XRP Price Prediction: Could Fresh ETF Demand Push XRP over $10?

These potential inflows could give XRP the fuel it needs to realise the breakout of a 10-month cup-and-handle pattern now nearing its apex.

A triple bottom has developed along the handle’s lower boundary at $2.70, a strong reversal structure that positions the latest bounce as the start of a breakout move.

XRP / USD 1-day chart, cup-and-handle nears apex. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators reinforce this outlook. The RSI has reclaimed the neutral line, indicating that buyers are driving the current market move.

The MACD histogram shows a similar potential trend shift, on the verge of a golden cross above the signal line. This setup on the daily suggests the recent bounce may spark a wider uptrend.

The key threshold for a confirmed breakout sits around $3.60. Once flipped to support, the cup-and-handle pattern can realise its full breakout momentum.

While $100 bullion inflows would only account for a 56% rise, the pattern eyes a much larger 165% move to $7.50.

And with U.S. interest rate cuts fuelling demand across U.S. investment markets with greater TradFi exposure, a continued bull run into 2026 could extend to $15 for a 430% gain.

