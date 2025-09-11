Crypto Price Prediction Today 11 September – XRP, Solana, Avalanche

The crypto price prediction for these three tokens is about to go through roof, as the market becomes more confident of a rate cut next week.

Author Simon Chandler Author Simon Chandler About Author Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 11, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The crypto price prediction for most major tokens has received a massive boost today, as investors expect incoming U.S. inflation data to increase the odds of a rate cut next week.

The cryptocurrency market’s total cap has risen by 1.7%, to $4.057 trillion, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) posting 1.5% and 2.2% gains, respectively.

Yet other tokens have outpaced the market by a wide margin today, including Avalanche (AVAX), which is up by 9% in the past 24 hours.

We take a closer look at AVAX in this article, along with XRP and Solana (SOL), both of which also have the potential for big gains in the near future.

Crypto Price Prediction Today 11 September – XRP, Solana, Avalanche

XRP ($XRP): Ripple Partnerships and ETF Hopes Can Push Altcoin Higher

The market’s third-biggest altcoin, XRP, has risen to $3.02 today, marking a 2% increase in 24 hours and a 6% increase in the last seven days.

This indicates rising momentum, yet what’s encouraging is that XRP remains down by 4% in the past month, implying that it’s still moving up from an oversold position.

It therefore has more gains in the store in the coming days and weeks, and not just because the wider market is recovering.

Ripple is a major fundamental reason for its bullish prospects, with the firm this week signing a partnership with Spanish bank BBVA, for which it will provide custody services.

This is another example of how Ripple has been growing more proactively since the end of its legal battle with Ripple, and it sets the stage for big XRP price gains later in the year.

Source: TradingView

And now is very good time to enter XRP, given that it has begun rising again but is still some way off an overbought position.

Its relative strength index (yellow) and MACD (orange, blue) both bottomed out a week or so ago, and are now on a climb towards higher levels.

As such, the XRP price could return to $3.50 in the next few weeks, particularly if the FOMC does cut rates on September 16-17.

And if the SEC approves any of the numerous XRP ETF applications, then the XRP price could rise even higher, potentially topping $5 by the end of the year.

Solana ($SOL): Network Growth Prepares Ground for Big End-of-Year Surge

The past few days and weeks have been kind to Solana, now up by 2.5% in 24 hours, 8.5% in a week, and28% in a month.

As with XRP, it has its fundamentals to thank for its success, with Solana now comfortably the second-biggest layer-one network in terms of total value locked in.

This testifies to increased adoption, yet it could attract even more usage if its own ETF applications secure approval later in the year.

Bloomberg analysts give the various SOL ETFs—including from the likes of Grayscale, VanEck, Canary and Franklin—a 95% chance of approval.

When combined with Solana’s pre-existing growth as a platform, this results in a hugely bullish crypto price prediction for SOL.

Its chart today highlights its recent momentum and how this is likely to carry over into Q4.

Source: TradingView

Its indicators suggest that it’s close to hitting a top, with its RSI rising above 60 and about to climb over 70.

This would normally be a warning sign, yet SOL is still on the way up after a quiet August, while the possibility of rate cuts next week could give it further fuel.

Because of this, the Solana price could return to $250 by the end of the month, while it could rally towards $400 or higher by late December.

Avalanche ($AVAX): Treasury Firm News Could Push Altcoin Towards Highs

At $28.95, AVAX has posted an 8% increase today, while it’s also up by an impressive 17% in a week and by 26% in a month.

This makes it one of the best-performing major tokens across these timeframes, and analysts have noted that it has just broken out of a 213-day consolidation.

This could mean that it’s about to rally strongly over the coming weeks, buoyed by the news that it’s about to raise $1 billion for two AVAX treasury firms.

Taken with the fact that there are two AVAX ETFs waiting for approval from the SEC, these treasury firms could be the factor that sends the Avalanche price flying.

Source: TradingView

Its chart today shows that it has broken out of a bullish pennant, while its indicators are closing in on hitting a top.

In view of this, we may see a slight correction over the weekend, but the AVAX price could pick up again as and when the FOMC cuts rates next week.

In such a context, it could return to $50 by the end of October, while ETF approvals could send it towards $100 in December.

Bitcoin Hyper: L2 Network Crosses $15 Million Milestone

The crypto price prediction for these three coins looks really good, but traders may also want to diversify into newer tokens, since these can enjoy market-beating gains.

This is something that does happen with presale coins, which can generate lots of momentum during their sales, and then rally big once they list.

One example hoping to do just that is Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), a layer-two project that has now raised $15 million in its hugely popular sale.

This makes Bitcoin Hyper’s one of the biggest presales of the year, which is perhaps no surprise, given its plans to launch Bitcoin’s first true layer-two network.

As an L2 for Bitcoin, its platform will provide BTC holders with faster speeds and lower fees, making use of Solana’s Virtual Machine and zero-knowledge rollups to provide superior scalability and security.

Users can deposit their BTC with Bitcoin Hyper’s smart contract, receiving a commensurate quantity of HYPER for use on the L2.

Its long-term plan is to become an important DeFi ecosystem for Bitcoin holders, enabling them to tap into BTC’s value in order to make more profit.

HYPER will have a max supply of 21 billion tokens, with holders able to stake it for a passive income.

They can buy it now, before it lists, by visiting the Bitcoin Hyper website and connecting a suitable wallet.

HYPER is currently selling for $0.012895, although this will continue to rise for the sale’s duration.