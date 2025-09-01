BTC $108,519.65 -0.04%
ETH $4,414.66 -1.28%
SOL $199.24 -2.15%
PEPE $0.0000097 -2.00%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.02%
DOGE $0.21 -0.93%
XRP $2.79 -1.25%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.61
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Crypto Hacks Jump 15% in August with $163M Lost Across 16 Major Exploits

Crypto Hacks
Crypto hacks jump 15% in August with $163M lost across 16 major exploits as single Bitcoin holder loses $91.4M through social engineering attack.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Crypto hacks surged 15% in August with $163 million stolen across 16 major exploits, according to PeckShield data.

The losses exceeded July’s $142 million total as hackers targeted exchanges, DeFi protocols, and individual holders through increasingly sophisticated social engineering attacks and technical vulnerabilities.

August Becomes Third-Worst Month for Crypto Security in 2025

A single Bitcoin holder lost $91.4 million on August 19 through social engineering after attackers posed as support agents for a hardware wallet to obtain wallet credentials.

Crypto Hacks Jump 15% in August with $163M Lost Across 16 Major Exploits
Source: ZachXBT

The victim transferred 783 BTC to criminals who immediately laundered funds through Wasabi Wallet, a privacy tool commonly used to obscure transaction trails.

Turkish exchange BtcTurk also suffered its second major breach in 14 months, losing $54 million in a coordinated multi-chain attack targeting hot wallets across Ethereum, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Base, Optimism, Mantle, and Polygon networks.

The exchange’s total losses now exceed $100 million following a previous $54 million hack in June 2024.

The month’s other major incidents included ODIN•FUN losing $7 million, BetterBank.io facing $5 million in losses, and CrediX Finance suffering a $4.5 million exploit before its development team vanished completely.

The CrediX incident evolved into an apparent exit scam after hackers initially agreed to return funds but ultimately sent assets to Tornado Cash mixing service instead.

Notably, physical violence against crypto holders was minimal this month, with only a former trader kidnapped in Paris for a €10,000 ransom before being released with facial injuries.

Social Engineering and Exchange Vulnerabilities Drive Major Losses

The $91.4 million Bitcoin holder attack occurred exactly one year after the $243 million Genesis creditor theft.

Blockchain investigator ZachXBT uncovered the scheme two days after the August 19 incident, revealing how the attacker had systematically gained the victim’s trust before requesting sensitive wallet information.

For the BtcTurk’s attack, the multi-chain exploit began with suspicious transfers detected by Cyvers’ security firm approximately 30 minutes after initial unauthorized access.

Attackers consolidated stolen assets into two primary wallets before systematically swapping various cryptocurrencies for Ethereum through decentralized exchanges.

The Turkish exchange immediately suspended all cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals while maintaining fiat currency operations.

BtcTurk initially avoided using terms like “hack” or “breach,” instead describing the situation as technical difficulties that required temporary security measures.

However, in the case of the CrediX Finance incident, it turned out to be an exit scam tactic disguised as recovery negotiations.

After losing $4.5 million through a multisig wallet compromise on August 4, the protocol initially assured users that successful negotiations with exploiters for the return of funds would be completed within two days.

However, the development team vanished on August 8, deleting all official accounts and leaving users without recourse.

Physical Violence Targets French Crypto Community Through Systematic Kidnapping

The August 28 kidnapping of a 35-year-old former crypto trader in Paris marked the tenth crypto-linked abduction reported in France during recent months.

Kidnappers demanded €10,000 ransom from the victim’s Algerian contact before releasing him on Wednesday morning with facial swelling and strangulation injuries.

French authorities have identified coordinated criminal networks systematically targeting crypto entrepreneurs through increasingly brutal tactics.

France now accounts for nearly one-third of the 32 global “wrench attacks” reported in 2025, with the country now seen as a dangerous place for crypto entrepreneurs.

In May, prosecutors charged 25 suspects linked to multiple abduction plots, including attempts on Paymium CEO Pierre Noizat’s daughter, using fake delivery vans as cover.

Moroccan authorities arrested Franco-Moroccan suspect Badiss Mohamed Amide Bajjou in Tangier following an Interpol Red Notice, identifying him as a key organizer coordinating operations from outside France.

Investigators believe a second Franco-Moroccan organizer remains at large, using social media to recruit young French nationals.

The violence extends globally, with Belgium sentencing three men to 12 years for kidnapping crypto investor Stephane Winkel’s wife in December 2024.

The August incidents contribute to 2025’s devastating security trend, with crypto investors losing over $3.1 billion in the year’s first half through digital attacks and physical violence.

Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 29, 2025
2025-08-29 11:06:12
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Is the Altcoin Market’s New Bullish Momentum Starting with XRP?
2025-08-30 12:03:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,991,476,229,666
-2.32
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 29, 2025
2025-08-29 11:06:12
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Is the Altcoin Market’s New Bullish Momentum Starting with XRP?
2025-08-30 12:03:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Private Jet and Luxury Cruise Firms Embrace Crypto as Bitcoin Wealth Fuels Demand
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-01 10:01:00
Altcoin News
XRP Begins September in Red, Slumps Below $2.80 – Is Recovery Ahead?
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-09-01 09:42:04
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors