French Crypto Trader Kidnapped Near Paris, Released After Refusing €10K Ransom: Report

French crypto trader kidnapped near Paris, released after refusing €10K ransom as organized crime networks target crypto elite with systematic violence.

A 35-year-old former crypto trader was kidnapped and held captive between Paris and Saint-Germain-en-Laye before being released Wednesday morning after his captors failed to extract a €10,000 ransom from his contacts.

The victim was found walking home around 4:00 am with facial swelling and injuries after being strangled during his confinement, marking the latest in a surge of crypto-related kidnappings plaguing France.

Investigation Underway as France Leads Crypto Kidnapping Case

According to leParisien, police launched an immediate investigation Tuesday night after receiving a disturbing call from Algeria, where the victim’s acquaintance had received a photo showing Alexandre on his knees with his hands tied.

The kidnappers demanded €10,000 from the contact in exchange for the former trader’s release, prompting authorities to geolocate his phone to Paris’s 10th arrondissement.

Anti-crime squad officers recognized Alexandre returning home Wednesday morning, describing him as “shocked” with visible facial injuries from strangulation attempts by his attackers.

Forensic technicians collected traces and evidence from his clothing and skin to identify the perpetrators, while investigators work to verify his statements about the incident circumstances.

The case represents just the tenth crypto-linked kidnapping reported in France during recent months, contributing to a global surge that has seen at least 32 “wrench attacks” in 2025, according to Bitcoin security advocate Jameson Lopp.

Nearly one-third of these incidents have occurred in France, so far establishing the country as a dangerous hotspot for crypto-related violent crime.

Organized Crime Networks Target French Crypto Elite Through Systematic Violence

French authorities have identified coordinated criminal networks systematically targeting crypto entrepreneurs and their families through increasingly brutal tactics.

In May, prosecutors charged 25 suspects linked to multiple abduction plots, including attempts on Paymium CEO Pierre Noizat’s daughter, using fake delivery vans as cover.

The January kidnapping of Ledger co-founder David Balland marked a turning point in violence escalation, with attackers severing one of his fingers while demanding crypto ransoms.

Twelve suspects were later arrested in connection with that case, revealing an international network operating between France and Morocco.

Multiple high-profile incidents have involved attackers disguising themselves as delivery workers using stolen or counterfeit branded vans from services like UPS and Chronopost.

In May, four men kidnapped a poker player’s father in Paris, severing his finger and filming the mutilation to coerce his son into transferring €5-7 million.

As a result, in June, Moroccan authorities arrested Franco-Moroccan suspect Badiss Mohamed Amide Bajjou in Tangier following an Interpol Red Notice, identifying him as a key organizer coordinating operations from outside France.

Investigators believe a second Franco-Moroccan organizer remains at large, using social media to recruit young French nationals for execution roles.

The criminal networks used sophisticated intelligence gathering, with victims apparently selected based on detailed knowledge of their crypto holdings and daily routines.

Global Crypto Kidnapping Epidemic Spreads Beyond French Borders

The violence extends across multiple continents, with Belgium sentencing three men to 12 years for kidnapping crypto investor Stephane Winkel’s wife in December 2024.

The attackers were intercepted near Bruges after forcing her into a French-registered van, though the masterminds behind the operation remain unidentified.

Similarly, Australian crypto billionaire Tim Heath narrowly escaped kidnapping in Estonia when attackers using GPS tracking devices attempted to transport him to a rented sauna house for forced cryptocurrency transfers.

One attacker lost part of his finger when Heath fought back during the assault.

Recent US cases include two NYPD officers placed on modified duty over alleged involvement in a 17-day crypto kidnapping and torture case involving an Italian national in Manhattan.

Six men were also charged in connection with kidnapping four Chicago residents and forcing them to transfer $15 million in cryptocurrency.

Due to the looming threat of theft cases, security firm Infinite Risks International reports a surge in demand for 24/7 protection services from crypto executives, with clients specifically citing fears of kidnapping and extortion.

European authorities continue investigating what they describe as expanding networks behind targeted kidnappings, with Belgian police confirming ongoing investigations into broader criminal organizations.