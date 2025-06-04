Suspected French Crypto Kidnapping Ringleader Snared in Morocco, Second Suspect Sought
Key Takeaways:
- Moroccan police arrested Badiss Mohamed Amide Bajjou in Tangier following an Interpol Red Notice.
- French authorities suspect Bajjou of orchestrating a series of crypto-related kidnappings.
- A second suspected organizer remains at large, allegedly recruiting young people online to carry out attacks.
- French prosecutors have charged 25 people so far, most between ages 16 and 23.
Police in Morocco have detained a 24-year-old Franco-Moroccan man accused of organizing multiple kidnappings involving French cryptocurrency entrepreneurs, according to a June 4 report by Agence France Presse.
The suspect, Badiss Mohamed Amide Bajjou, was apprehended in Tangier following an Interpol Red Notice issued at France’s request.
He is being investigated for coordinating operations from outside France, including the January abduction of Ledger co-founder David Balland, whose captors reportedly severed one of his fingers while demanding a ransom.
Morocco Arrests Suspect Accused of Crypto Kidnappings
Authorities believe Bajjou was linked to a broader pattern of crypto-related extortion attempts, including a failed daylight assault in Paris last month that targeted the daughter of early bitcoin advocate Pierre Noizat and her family.
In another case in early May, a crypto investor’s father was abducted and later rescued by police.
French prosecutors have identified Bajjou as one of two suspected organizers operating from Morocco. The second man, also Franco-Moroccan and currently at large, is thought to have used social media to recruit young men in France to carry out the abductions.
The arrests to date have largely involved those responsible for execution and planning on the ground. Last week, 25 people aged 16 to 23 were charged, most of them French nationals, with several others from Senegal, Angola, and Russia.
French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin praised the Moroccan authorities, calling the arrest an example of “strong judicial cooperation” between the two countries.
Crypto Wealth Creates New Offline Security Challenges
Bajjou’s arrest comes amid rising concern in France over targeted attacks on crypto entrepreneurs. In May, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau convened an emergency meeting with industry stakeholders to discuss security protocols and preventative measures.
The kidnappings show growing physical risks linked to blockchain transparency, where wealth is easily tracked and exploited. As more assets are held in crypto, entrepreneurs and investors are facing increased exposure to targeted crime offline.
This shift is prompting discussion among security experts and industry leaders about how to adapt protective measures. Without better safeguards, the gap between digital asset management and real-world vulnerability may continue to widen.
Industry participants and regulators alike are beginning to explore frameworks that balance financial privacy with protective oversight, including secure custody arrangements, anonymized asset disclosures, and collaboration between tech platforms and public safety authorities.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Public blockchain ledgers can allow attackers to trace wallet activity and associate large holdings with specific people, especially when tied to public-facing businesses or known addresses.
Insurers are beginning to assess physical security risks in underwriting crypto asset coverage, including targeted crime and ransom-related incidents.
Yes. Reports of kidnappings and extortion attempts have surfaced in regions including the UK, India, and parts of Latin America, indicating a broader pattern tied to crypto wealth visibility.
