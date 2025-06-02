France’s Crypto Kidnap Crisis: 25 Indicted Over Mutilation and Million-Euro Ransom Horror

Key Takeaways: French authorities charged 25 suspects in violent crypto kidnapping cases.

Criminals are using delivery trucks to access secure areas without being challenged.

High-value crypto holders face rising physical extortion risks globally.

On May 31, Paris prosecutors charged 25 suspects in a string of crypto-linked abductions, including a foiled kidnapping attempt targeting Paymium CEO Pierre Noizat’s family. The cases, marked by severed fingers and €7M ransom demands, reveal a brutal new front in crypto crime.

At least three high-profile abduction plots have been disrupted since May, all targeting French crypto executives or their relatives. Prosecutors warn that the tactics, which include physical mutilation, reflect an escalating threat to digital asset holders.

🚨 NEW: France Charges 25 Suspects in Connection to Crypto Abduction Cases



According to the report, the suspects are all ages 16-23, including 6 minors charged.



More than three firms specializing in crypto insurance and security are now preparing tailored kidnaps. pic.twitter.com/ykWrEo1fmg — Crypto Trends (@Crypto_Trends_) June 1, 2025

How Delivery Van Disguises Are Fueling Crypto Kidnappings

According to a local media report, the charges are linked to an attempted abduction that took place on May 13.

In a bold daylight attack near a school, the daughter and grandson of Pierre Noizat, the CEO of crypto firm Paymium, were nearly kidnapped by assailants posing as delivery drivers.

The attackers used a van marked with the branding of French courier delivery service Chronopost to blend in. The attempt failed due to the intervention of a bystander and the victim’s companion.

🔴 @Valeurs | Ce mardi matin, deux personnes proches de l'univers de la cryptomonnaie ont fait l’objet d’une tentative d’enlèvement en plein Paris. Trois hommes cagoulés ont tenté de les faire monter de force à bord d’une fourgonnette, en vain. Les enlèvements de ce type, visant… pic.twitter.com/kgXrhIYORZ — Amaury Bucco (@AmauryBucco) May 13, 2025

Authorities say this wasn’t an isolated event. Prosecutors also pointed to other failed crypto kidnapping plots, including a prior attempt on the same targets the day before. This also included a disrupted scheme near Nantes just last week.

So far, 18 suspects have been placed in pre-trial detention. Three have requested to delay their court hearings, and four others are under judicial supervision, which requires them to follow strict rules while awaiting trial.

France has witnessed a disturbing rise in such incidents, and recent headlines reflect the scope of the problem.

On May 1, the father of a young online poker player, who had earned millions through crypto trading and live streaming, was kidnapped in Paris’s 14th arrondissement.

Four attackers disguised as UPS delivery workers used a stolen van to abduct the victim. A ransom of €5–€7 million was demanded via wire transfer.

To coerce the son into transferring the requested sum, they severed one of the victim’s fingers and recorded the act. The victim was later rescued in Palaiseau during a coordinated police operation.

Another similar case was reported in January. David Balland, co-founder of the crypto hardware company Ledger, and his wife were kidnapped in the Cher region of France.

The attackers reportedly severed one of Balland’s fingers and recorded the brutal act. They then sent the video to his business partner, Eric Larchevêque, along with a ransom demand.

According to Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau, the kidnappers requested payment in cryptocurrency and managed to collect part of the ransom.

🔴 OFFICIAL



David Balland co-founder of @Ledger has been released, after being kidnapped on Tuesday



To avoid threatening the ongoing investigation, we had decided not to reveal anything about what had been happening in recent hours



But the Paris public prosecutor's office has… — Grégory Raymond 🐳 (@gregory_raymond) January 23, 2025

Crypto kidnappings in France are no longer rare. They are now part of a growing criminal playbook targeting high-profile figures in the digital finance sector.

As crypto assets gain value and visibility, so does the risk for those who own them.

Global Hotspots Where Crypto Kidnappings Are Surging

France may be in the spotlight, but it’s far from the only country facing this trend. Crypto kidnappings are on the rise worldwide.

From South America to North America, Europe to Asia, criminals target digital asset holders with alarming boldness.

In the U.S., two NYPD officers were placed on modified duty last week. Investigators are examining their possible involvement in a crypto kidnapping case involving an Italian national in Manhattan.

New: The NYPD stripped 2 detectives of their guns /badges & placed them on desk duty after the dept. learned they'd had been working security for William Duplessie & John Woeltz, the crypto investors recently arrested for allegedly kidnapping a man & torturing him. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/BBsS9uVR2U — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) May 29, 2025

The victim was allegedly held for 17 days, tortured, and forced to give up access to a Bitcoin wallet.

On May 23, a young Russian couple was kidnapped in Buenos Aires, Argentina. They were held until a $43,000 Bitcoin ransom was paid. They were later released.

Meanwhile, the U.S. charged six men in February linked to the October 2024 kidnapping of four Chicago residents. The victims were forced to transfer $15 million in crypto.

Just a month before that, a UK court sentenced seven gang members to lengthy prison terms for kidnapping and torturing a crypto investor. The operation was an attempt to extort digital assets.

One of the most high-profile cases in Canada involved WonderFi CEO Dean Skurka.

He was kidnapped during rush hour in Toronto in November 2024 and released after reportedly paying a $1 million ransom.

Crypto abductions have cracked the safety net of digital finance. They show that the risks of holding valuable digital assets extend beyond phishing emails and password theft.

They can reach into homes and families, threatening personal safety. Governments are intensifying their fight through cross-border investigations, tighter regulations, and advanced technology tracking.

