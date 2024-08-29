BTC -0.70%
$59,176.67
ETH 2.08%
$2,530.38
SOL -2.89%
$143.82
PEPE 0.11%
$0.0000077
SHIB 1.17%
$0.000013
BNB 0.64%
$540.39
DOGE 0.71%
$0.10
XRP 0.31%
$0.57
Best Crypto Poker
Online
Cryptonews Blockchain News Crypto Exchange Gate.io Aiming to ‘Enter Japanese Crypto Market’ – CEO

Crypto Exchange Gate.io Aiming to ‘Enter Japanese Crypto Market’ – CEO

Crypto Exchange Japan
Exchange hopes to break into a sector dominated by domestic firms
Last updated:
Author
Tim Alper
Author
Tim Alper
About Author

Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked...

Author Profile
Last updated:
Why Trust Cryptonews
With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards, ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Crypto Exchange Gate.io Aiming to ‘Enter Japanese Crypto Market’ – CEO

The crypto exchange operator Gate.io says that it wants to enter the Japanese market, with its CEO planning a “full-scale advance.”

Per the Japanese media outlet CoinPost, the Gate.io CEO and founder Lin Han made the comments at the WebX conference on August 28.

Japanese Crypto Exchange Expansion for Gate.io?

The outlet quoted Han as “revealing” that the company is “making full-scale advances into the Japanese market.”

The CEO said that the firm was “going through the license application procedures” as it readies a launch.

East Asian nations like Japan and South Korea have famously tight regulatory processes that have previously thwarted the likes of Binance from launching exchanges.

Coinbase appeared to have bucked the trend when it launched Japanese operations. However, the American firm shuttered its Tokyo-based exchange in January 2023.

Kraken, another global exchange that tried to establish a Japanese presence, also left the market in 2022.

“There are few countries with clearer regulations and stronger user protection measures than Japan.”

Lin Han, Gate.io CEO and Founder

One of the few crypto exchanges that did manage to gain a foothold in Japan was FTX.

However, this venture ended in acrimony, with FTX Japan customers left unable to withdraw their funds in the wake of the FTX collapse.

Han appeared keen to allay fears of a repeat of this kind of scenario. He stated that security is the exchange’s “top priority.”

And he claimed that Gate.io would try to “prevent a recurrence of incidents” like those that “occurred” at FTX Japan.

We Will Abide by Japanese Regulations: Han

The CEO said that a new Gate.io-run exchange “would strictly abide by” Japanese regulations.

He also said that the new platform would ensure that customer and exchange assets were “kept seperate,” with customer coins held in offline “cold” wallets.

Han explained that his firm would “adopt a strategy of differentiating itself” by “offering a variety of tokens while ensuring a high level of security.”

The Gate.io boss said his platform was “committed to complying with Japanese regulations.”

The announcement comes shortly after the exchange announced it would “end its services” for Japanese users.

The Financial Services Agency has previously warned global exchange operators not to target Japanese customers without an operating permit.

Recommended Articles
Top Crypto Gainers Today on DEXScreener - KEK, EBULL, VANGOCH
2024-08-29 00:06:00
Will Cardano (ADA) Investors See a Huge Rally Like Solana in Early 2024? Analysts Predict ADA Could Reach $3
2024-08-28 22:56:22
How Real Estate Tokenization Differs From Initial Coin Offerings
2024-08-28 22:49:50
PHIL Meme Coin From Ethereum Genesis Block Briefly Hits $125M on Uniswap
2024-08-28 22:02:50
Top Crypto Performers Today August 28 - Dogs, Neiro, Gems VIP
2024-08-28 18:17:55
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Transferred to Court Following Arrest in France
2024-08-28 17:48:25
What’s Happening In Crypto Today? Daily Crypto News Digest
2024-08-28 16:02:36
Read More Articles

More Articles

Press Releases
How to Keep Up With Ethereum
Mao Orillana
2024-08-29 01:11:25
News
Top Crypto Gainers Today on DEXScreener – KEK, EBULL, VANGOCH
Joel Frank
Joel Frank
2024-08-29 00:06:00
Tim Alper
Author
Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked on media projects with Samsung, Sony, LG, Hyundai, Korean Air, Microsoft, Accenture, and more. His crypto-related articles have also been published on The Motley Fool and FXEmpire.
Read More