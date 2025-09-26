China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025

DeepSeek AI predicts some very bullish price targets for XRP, Pepe and Cardano, which look set to reach new highs by the end of 2025.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

China’s DeepSeek AI predicts that the prices of XRP, Pepe, and Cardano could all rocket towards the end of the year, as investors prepare for a spate of ETF approvals from the SEC.

While liquidations have sent the crypto market lower yet again today, the market is in a strong position to bounce back once the SEC approvals begin coming in.

And this particularly applies to XRP, Pepe and Cardano, which DeepSeek AI predicts could smash their current ATHs in the final weeks of 2025, especially when regulatory and business conditions have become much more favorable in recent months.

Ripple ($XRP): DeepSeek AI Predicts Potential Run to $7 As Ripple Captures Cross-Border Market

DeepSeek is particularly bullish about XRP, which it says could rise as high as $7 by 2026, almost doubling its current ATH ($3.65).

The Chinese AI cites the resolution of the Ripple-SEC case as a major factor in XRP’s growth, suggesting that this gives Ripple the launchpad from which to capture a significant chunk of the cross-border payments market.

And Ripple is doing just this at the moment, having signed numerous partnerships in recent months, having made acquisitions, and having expanded into new territories.

This leaves XRP in a supremely strong position, with its chart today suggesting that it’s close to rebounding.

Source: TradingView

Its indicators are all in oversold positions, meaning that it’s selling at a discount and that positive movement isn’t far away.

It may return to strong growth as and when the SEC approves one or more of the XRP ETF applications waiting for a decision.

There’s little doubt that it will beat its current ATH by the end of the year, although a bull rally could send it even higher.

Pepe ($PEPE): DeepSeek AI Predicts 229% Increase for Popular Meme Coin

Citing the potential for “meme coin dynamics and viral sentiment,” DeepSeek AI predicts that PEPE could rise as high as $0.000030 by 2026, making for a 229% increase over its current price of $0.00000910.

DeepSeek suggests that endorsements from high-profile influencers and even celebrities could drive the PEPE price higher, while also proposing that social media-based FOMO could boost the meme token.

What DeepSeek doesn’t mention, however, is that PEPE remains a favorite vehicle among whales, who continue to buy the token and pump its price.

As such, there’s a very real chance that the coin could rally hard if the market enters an end-of-year buy rally, especially one that follows a wave of ETF approvals.

Source: TradingView

And there’s an argument that DeepSeek was somewhat conservative in its price prediction, given that PEPE’s all-time high is already $0.00002803.

A particularly bullish market could see it eclipse this price, and potentially rise towards $0.00010.

Cardano ($ADA): DeepSeek AI Predicts Rally to $12 Amid Growth in Ecosystem

Asked to provide a very bullish prediction for Cardano, DeepSeek suggested that it could hit $12 within the next few months, making for a 1,472% increase over ADA’s current price.

Such a prediction is based on Cardano’s growth into “a dominant force in decentralized finance and real-world governance,” including the development of dApps running on Cardano.

It may seem that Cardano is some way off such a scenario, yet its TVL has been growing steadily in recent years, rising from $50 million in January 2023 to $317 million today.

It also continues to roll out new updates and attract new projects to its ecosystem, which could soon attract genuine adoption and usage.

On top of this, Grayscale has applied to launch a Cardano ETF, and if it gains approval this could send ADA much higher.

Source: TradingView

As such, ADA’s current oversold position could mean that we’re about to see it surge upwards, crossing $1 in a few weeks before challenging its current ATH of $3.09.

And while our chart above sets a target of $4 for the end of the year, DeepSeek believes it could rise even higher.

