BTC $112,629.02 -0.25%
ETH $4,173.50 0.00%
SOL $217.55 -1.59%
PEPE $0.0000096 0.54%
SHIB $0.000012 0.92%
DOGE $0.23 -0.65%
XRP $2.86 -0.09%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.80
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Ripple, Securitize Add RLUSD Access for BlackRock’s BUIDL & VanEck’s VBILL

Blackrock Ripple Securitize
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
BlackRock

Ripple, a digital asset infrastructure firm, has partnered with Securitize, a real-world assets firm, to launch a smart contract allowing holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized treasury funds to exchange their shares for Ripple USD (RLUSD).

This new functionality aims to provide investors with an additional stablecoin off-ramp, creating a seamless pathway to liquidity and on-chain transactions.

BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) and VanEck’s Treasury Fund, Ltd. (VBILL) mark the firms’ first tokenized funds issued on public blockchains.

Through this integration, investors can instantly swap their holdings for RLUSD around the clock, gaining stable, enterprise-grade digital dollars while preserving access to on-chain yield strategies and broader DeFi opportunities. RLUSD support for BUIDL is live, with VBILL integration rolling out in the coming days.

Bridging Traditional Finance and Blockchain

Ripple explains that RLUSD was built with institutional-grade stability and compliance at its core. “Making RLUSD available as an exchange option for tokenized funds is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto,” said Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple.

“RLUSD is for institutional use, offering regulatory clarity, stability, and real utility. As adoption grows, partnerships with trusted platforms like Securitize are key to unlocking new liquidity and enterprise-grade use cases,” adds McDonald.

Securitize highlighted the importance of the collaboration in automating liquidity across tokenized markets. “Together, we’re delivering real-time settlement and programmable liquidity across a new class of compliant, on-chain investment products,” noted Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize.

Bringing Liquidity and Compliance to Tokenized Finance

This integration represents RLUSD’s first deployment within Securitize’s tokenization infrastructure, with broader applications in development. Securitize is also moving to integrate with the XRP Ledger (XRPL), expanding liquidity channels and creating new utilities for RLUSD in the XRPL ecosystem.

For institutional investors, the move represents faster settlement, reduced transaction costs, and the ability to diversify liquidity strategies while remaining compliant with financial regulations. By embedding RLUSD into its platform, Securitize positions itself as a central hub for tokenized finance innovation.

RLUSD Adoption Gains Momentum

Since its launch in late 2024, Ripple says RLUSD has grown to more than $700 million in market capitalization. Issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Trust Company Charter, the stablecoin is backed 1:1 by high-quality liquid assets, subject to strict reserve management, segregation of assets, and third-party attestations.

RLUSD is already integrated into Ripple’s cross-border payments network, various DeFi liquidity pools, and institutional-grade settlement systems.

Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves

In July, Ripple appointed the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) as the primary custodian for its enterprise-grade stablecoin, RLUSD.

According to Ripple this is a step forward to driving institutional adoption of digital assets, with BNY growing its role in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset space.

Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Eye a Technical Breakout That Could Push SOL to $310
2025-09-21 15:38:22
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Insane Volume + Falling Wedge = SHIB’s Most Explosive Setup in Years
2025-09-19 23:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-23 12:16:48
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-23 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,080,169,145,634
-4.08
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Eye a Technical Breakout That Could Push SOL to $310
2025-09-21 15:38:22
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Insane Volume + Falling Wedge = SHIB’s Most Explosive Setup in Years
2025-09-19 23:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-23 12:16:48
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-23 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
What’s Next For Robinhood Crypto? Increased Token Offerings and AI, Says Johann Kerbrat
Rachel Wolfson
Rachel Wolfson
2025-09-23 15:05:02
News
SEC Eyes Game-Changing Crypto Exemption to Boost Innovation – USA to Become Crypto Hub?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-23 14:32:13
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors