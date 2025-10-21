China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple by the End of 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

China’s leading ChatGPT rival, DeepSeek AI, has released an ambitious outlook predicting that XRP, Cardano, and Ethereum could generate rapid, explosive gains for investors as the New Year approaches.

Traditionally, “Uptober” has signaled the onset of extended bullish momentum in the crypto sector. This year initially followed that pattern, with Bitcoin climbing to a record high on Monday, October 6, fueling widespread optimism across the digital asset space.

However, that enthusiasm faded fast when Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on Chinese imports sparked one of the sharpest single-day sell-offs in crypto history.

A brief rebound earlier this week hinted at recovery potential, but it was quickly erased as traders turned cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming FOMC meeting, hoping for signs of looser monetary policy.

Seasoned investors, however, remain calm, many viewing the correction as a natural market reset. Historically, deep pullbacks have often paved the way for powerful rallies, helping eliminate overleveraged positions and setting the stage for more sustainable growth.

Ethereum (ETH): DeepSeek Targets $10,000 for the Leading Smart Contract Platform

As the backbone of decentralized applications and DeFi protocols, Ethereum ($ETH) commands a $543 billion market cap with over $85.16 billion in total value locked across its ecosystem.

Source: DeepSeek AI

DeepSeek AI predicts ETH could surge to $15,000 by year’s end, representing a 280% increase from its current $3,949 price point.

Further tailwinds could emerge if the Trump administration moves forward with comprehensive crypto-friendly reforms, potentially injecting the regulatory confidence needed for wider institutional participation.

ETH is currently battling resistance near the upper $4,000 range; a successful breakout could clear a path toward $6,000 or higher.

Even if prices stay below $4,000, Ethereum maintains solid support between $3,500 and $3,700. A strong October rally could propel ETH as high as $6,500 and potentially establish a new all-time high, with $12,000 remaining the year-end target in a full-fledged bull scenario.

Cardano ($ADA): DeepSeek Foresees Up to 1,200% Growth This Quarter

Within the DeFi landscape, Cardano ($ADA) continues to position itself as a formidable challenger to Ethereum, attracting a vibrant developer base and fueling innovative blockchain applications.

Source: DeepSeek AI

Founded by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, Cardano differentiates itself through a peer-reviewed, research-oriented approach emphasizing scalability, sustainability, and formal verification.

Currently boasting a $24.8 billion market cap, Cardano remains a major smart contract platform, though it would require a fourfold expansion to rival Solana and seriously contest Ethereum’s dominance.

DeepSeek’s optimistic outlook envisions ADA climbing to $7–$10 by late 2025, up to a 1,370% surge from its present level near $0.6801.

Technically, ADA has already broken out of a bullish flag pattern established over the summer, facing initial resistance around $1.10. Should October’s rally gain traction, ADA could approach $2 in the short term, while sustained bullish momentum might drive it well beyond its 2021 all-time high of $3.09.

XRP ($XRP): DeepSeek Predicts an Upswing Toward $10

DeepSeek’s AI-driven projections indicate that Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could be primed for a significant breakout, with potential gains lifting the price between $5 and $10 before year’s end, roughly quadrupling its current value of around $2.51.

Source: DeepSeek AI

Ripple scored a landmark victory earlier this year after a five-year legal standoff with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), reigniting investor confidence and driving XRP to $3.65 on July 18, its highest level since 2017.

Over the past twelve months, XRP has rallied 359%, outperforming market giants Bitcoin (+67%) and Ethereum (+46%).

Chart analysis highlights three bullish flag formations emerging in 2025, two of which appeared during the summer, patterns that typically precede strong upward moves.

As October’s seasonality trends align with potential ETF approvals, improving regulatory clarity, and new Ripple partnerships, DeepSeek suggests XRP could make a run toward the coveted $10 mark.

