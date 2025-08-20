BTC $113,334.08 -0.15%
Crypto Lobby Rallies Behind Brian Quintenz for CFTC – But Will the Senate Move?

CFTC Donald Trump Winklevoss Twins
A coalition of crypto heavyweights is pressing Washington to stop dragging its feet on Brian Quintenz’s stalled CFTC nomination. The groups argue his confirmation could define whether the U.S. leads—or lags—in shaping the future of digital assets.
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
About Author

Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.

Last updated: 

The digital asset associations revealed on Wednesday that several key crypto trade organizations have sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump urging the “expeditious confirmation” of Brian Quintenz as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Crypto Groups Unite to Back Quintenz Nomination

Signed by the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI), Blockchain Association, Decentralization Research Center, DeFi Education Fund, The Digital Chamber, Satoshi Action Fund, and the Solana Policy Institute, the August 20 letter pushes for Quintenz’s “prompt confirmation” to help “ensure a golden age for digital assets in America.”

“We are united in our conviction that Mr. Quintenz is uniquely prepared to serve as Chairman of the CFTC at this defining moment for America’s financial markets and digital asset future,” the organizations state.

“The U.S. digital asset industry and the CFTC are at a pivotal crossroads in terms of advancing fit-for-purpose regulations that will promote responsible innovation, protect market integrity, and ensure U.S. economic dynamism and global competitiveness.”

“Mr. Quintenz’s extensive experience and substantive and technical understanding of blockchains, digital assets, and financial markets make him exceptionally well-suited to lead the CFTC at this critical juncture,” the letter continues.

Senate Delays Heighten Uncertainty Around CFTC Pick

The news of the letter comes amid growing speculation in the crypto community over the delay in Quintenz’s CFTC confirmation, despite Trump having tapped the financial manager in February.

Late last month, Politico reported that Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss urged Trump to reject Quintenz as CFTC chairman nominee despite the former praising the president’s decision earlier this year.

“Congratulations Brian,” Tyler said in a February X post. “Well deserved. Great choice for crypto and for America.”

A Senate Agriculture Committee vote on Quintenz’s nomination was canned twice in July, leading to increased concern over the policy adviser’s potential role in government.

Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.
