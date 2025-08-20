CFTC Wins $228M Judgment Against Pastor Who Ran Crypto Ponzi Promising 5-10% Weekly Returns

Anas Hassan
Last updated: August 20, 2025

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted summary judgment, awarding the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) $228.6 million in restitution against Eddy Alexandre and his company, EminiFX, for operating a massive crypto Ponzi scheme.

Alexandre, who exploited his position within his church and the Haitian community, defrauded over 25,000 investors of $262 million while promising guaranteed weekly returns of 5% to 9.99% through non-existent “roboassisted advisor” technology.

The civil judgment follows Alexandre’s criminal conviction and nine-year prison sentence for commodities fraud in July 2023.

Alexandre diverted at least $15 million in investor funds to personal accounts, purchasing luxury cars, including a BMW, while his trading platform lost money during 24 of its 30 weeks of operation.

From Church Pulpit to Federal Prison Through Fraudulent Investment Club

Alexandre marketed EminiFX as an “investment club” offering easy access to cryptocurrency and forex trading using advanced technology that never existed.

The unregistered operation attracted tens of thousands of investors between September 2021 and May 2022 through promises of doubling investments within five months.

The scheme’s fraudulent nature became apparent through court findings that EminiFX experienced net losses exceeding $49 million despite reporting astronomical returns.

Even during its best-performing week, when Alexandre claimed 9.98% returns, actual performance reached only 2.28%.

Alexandre’s recruitment strategy heavily exploited his religious position and community standing within the Haitian church network.

He enlisted congregation members to help recruit EminiFX investors, leveraging sacred trust relationships to expand the fraudulent operation across ethnic and religious communities.

The fake technology claims centered on a “Robo-Advisor Assisted Account (RA3)” that Alexandre promoted as his “trade secret.”

CEO of cryptocurrency and forex trading platform sentenced to nine years in prison for $240 million scheme to defraud investorshttps://t.co/z3zqdIfs1F — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) July 18, 2023

He refused to explain the technology’s workings while guaranteeing it would generate consistent weekly profits through automated trading algorithms.

Court documents revealed Alexandre used $155,000 in investor funds to purchase a BMW for himself and spent an additional $13,000 on luxury car payments to Mercedes-Benz.

His misappropriation totaled at least $15 million transferred from investor accounts to personal banking and investment accounts.

The Ponzi structure became evident as approximately $34 million in withdrawals to earlier investors came from the same commingled pool containing new investor contributions.

Many participants withdrew more than their original deposits, while later investors lost everything when the scheme collapsed.

Alexandre’s guilty plea in the parallel criminal case established his liability through collateral estoppel, with admissions that reported return figures “were not based on investment returns” and that the promised technology remained non-existent throughout operations.

Massive Financial Damage and Regulatory Response

The court determined that over eight months of operation, EminiFX collected more than $262 million from tens of thousands of investors while losing money consistently.

The scheme’s brief duration contrasted with its massive scale and devastating financial impact on victims.

Alexandre’s criminal sentencing in July 2023 included nine years of imprisonment and orders to pay more than $213 million in restitution.

The civil judgment added $228.6 million in restitution jointly imposed on both Alexandre and EminiFX, with Alexandre facing an additional $15 million disgorgement for personal enrichment.

An equity receiver appointed by the court gained exclusive control over EminiFX assets and developed distribution plans approved in January 2025.

