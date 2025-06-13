Cardano Price Prediction: Whales Scoop Up 300 Million ADA – Is a Big Update Coming?

Cardano’s most committed holders appear to be doubling down, adding fuel to speculation surrounding big ecosystem developments ahead.

Whales have purchased 310 million ADA so far in June, a show of confidence amid short-term volatility across the altcoin market, adding favor to the mid-term Cardano price outlook.

While ADA has ranged between $0.62 and $0.73 so far this month, this quiet accumulation suggests that choppy price action stems from short-term speculative traders, not a broader exodus of value holders.

Whales Go on a 310 Million Buying Spree – What do They Know?

According to Santiment data, two major groups of Cardano whales are on a 310 million ADA buying spree—fueling speculation of a long-term positioning play.

Total Cardano whale holdings. Source: Santiment.

Whales holding 100 million to 1 billion ADA have increased their holdings by 4.3% since June 1, now controlling 3.15 billion ADA.

More substantially, whales with more than 1 billion ADA have added 10% to 1.97 billion ADA. The transfer of supply into stronger hands could help resist volatility from short-term traders.

While this surge in whale activity doesn’t precede a hard fork, it comes on the heels of Cardinal, a new protocol that plans to bring Bitcoin-native DeFi to the Cardano network for the first time.

Welcome to the first Bitcoin DeFi protocol developed for Cardano https://t.co/CoYvrYnIfI — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) June 9, 2025

With Cardinal, Cardano is positioning itself as a serious contender in cross-chain DeFi by bringing Bitcoin’s value and security into the programmable environment of smart contracts.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has also made a bold proposal to convert $100 million in ADA from the protocol’s treasury into USDM—Cardano’s native stablecoin.

The strategy centers around a self-reinforcing feedback loop: earn passive income by providing liquidity, then use that income to buy back ADA and refill the treasury.

Cardano Founder Proposes Deploying $100M of $ADA Treasury to Boost #Cardano DeFi and Reinvest in $ADA. pic.twitter.com/JSNAIIYfkv — Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDaily) June 12, 2025

Hoskinson estimates the strategy could generate $5–$10 million annually, deepen stablecoin liquidity, and encourage DeFi activity to build out the Cardano ecosystem.

Cardano Price Analysis: Is a Surge Coming?

This accumulation follows new momentum on the Cardano price chart, putting the early May breakout of a massive 7-month falling wedge back in focus.

Despite a post-breakout stall, ADA’s return to the pattern’s upper boundary has flipped former resistance into support, holding the line at $0.60, near the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement level.

This zone has marked bottoms since the mid-April market reversal—but momentum indicators now cast doubt over its strength.

The RSI has made a sharp reversal after rejection at the neutral line. The Bulls could not capitalise on the seller exhaustion that drove Cardano’s last upwards move, giving way for further decline.

The MACD also affirms an early June death cross, widening its gap below the signal line—a move that reflects a more sustained downtrend.

With this shaky footing, the stability found around the $0.60 support with today’s downward move stands to be brief, turning focus to the channel’s upper boundary.

A decisive breakdown there could invalidate the wedge’s bullish setup, ruling out its $1.44 technical target tied to the 2.618 Fibonacci extension—a 125% rise from current prices.

If $0.60 fails to hold, the next key support sits at $0.50, aligning with deeper Fibonacci levels.

Still, macro catalysts remain on the horizon. Community traction on the Cardinal protocol, Hoskinson’s proposal, and the July 15 Cardano ETF decision deadline could renew momentum.

