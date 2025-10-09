BNB Price Prediction: $1B YZi Labs Fund Announced as BNB Meme Coins Crash 90% – Is the Party Over?

BNB price prediction targets $1,500 as YZi Labs launches $1B fund with $500K per team while BNB meme coins crash 90% triggering $1.2M losses for single whale and rug pull accusations.

BNB price prediction scenarios are facing conflicting indicators as YZi Labs has announced a $1 billion Most Valuable Builder fund for BNB Chain projects, offering up to $500,000 per team across DeFi, AI, RWA, and DeSci sectors.

The positive development coincides with catastrophic 90% crashes across BNB meme coins, including Binance Life, PALU, and 4, erasing millions in investor capital.

Technical analysis has revealed BNB consolidating around $1,268 after reaching all-time highs above $1,330, with analysts projecting targets toward $1,500 despite meme coin contagion risks.

The fund announcement seeks to attract long-term builders, while meme coin crashes triggered $1.2 million unrealized losses for single whales.

$1B Builder Fund Launches Amid Meme Coin Carnage

YZi Labs, founded by CZ and Yi He, committed $1 billion through its Most Valuable Builder fund starting in October 2025.

The initiative grants builders access to funding up to $500,000 per team alongside direct connections with YZi Labs’ 460 million+ user ecosystem.

The fund targets projects developing across Trading, RWA, AI, DeSci, DeFi, Payments, and Wallets on BNB Chain. MVB, BNB Chain’s flagship accelerator, will operate under YZi Labs’ EASY Residency as a dedicated track for BNB builders.

YZi Labs has invested in over 270 early-stage projects since launching as Binance Labs in 2018.

Recent portfolio additions include Ethena Labs, $530 million investment in StablecoinX, Plume Network for RWA, Aster DEX seed round, and Bio Protocol in biotech.

The announcement coincided with BNB Chain recording 26 million daily transactions and ranking first in DEX trading with over $6 billion in volume. Daily active users exceeded 2.5 million, surpassing all other blockchains and propelling BNB to the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

BNB meme coins have experienced explosive rallies throughout October before catastrophic reversals.

PALU pumped 1,693% after CZ’s attention and Binance Alpha listing, while Binance Life peaked at $500 million market value.

Token “4” gained over 600x during what the community called “BNB meme szn.” The momentum reversed dramatically, with most tokens dropping approximately 90% in the past 24 hours.

One whale withdrew 5,090 BNB worth $6.6 million from Binance to chase meme rallies, spending 3,475 BNB ($4.54 million) across four tokens now showing $1.2 million unrealized losses.

Don’t FOMO trade. 🧠



Whale 0x2fcf withdrew 5,090 $BNB($6.65M) from #Binance to buy memecoins.



In the past 24 hours, he spent 3,475 $BNB($4.54M) buying $币安人生, $客服小何, $PUP, and $哈基米 — all currently at a loss, totaling nearly $1.2M.



Breakdown:

• Spent 2,555… pic.twitter.com/NnBRR7C8kg — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 9, 2025

Binance Life’s position suffered $439,000 loss, while客服小何 dropped $700,000.

Combined trading volume across crashed tokens exceeded $335 million in 24 hours before the collapse, with over 100,000 on-chain traders previously showing 70% profitability.

The crashes triggered rug pull accusations and warnings about exit liquidity traps.

Cup and Handle Pattern Targets $1,500 Despite Volatility

BNB’s daily chart displays a multi-year cup and handle formation spanning 2021 through 2025.

The pattern suggests BNB completed a consolidation phase followed by handle retracement, with the recent advance representing initial breakout stages toward price discovery.

Recent positioning around $1,304 shows BNB breaking from a handle formation near $640-680 range.

The massive scale pattern spanning years encompasses 700%+ rallies from cycle lows, though such extended patterns often face execution challenges.

Short-term hourly analysis reveals ascending channel structure with support zones at $1,200, $1,260, and $1,280.

Analysts project aggressive upside targets at $1,504, representing 13.54% gains, though certainty claims ignore profit-taking pressures at all-time high levels.

Looking more closely, the thirty-minute timeframe shows a potential Wyckoff accumulation pattern within demand zones around $1,260-$1,280.

The pattern suggests standard institutional activities, though short-term applications carry substantial limitations in cryptocurrency markets.

BNB fell 6% below $1,240 following meme coin corrections, reversing gains from recent rallies above $1,300.

Source: TradingView

Technical indicators also suggest overbought conditions prompted profit-taking among traders who fueled the surge toward new highs.

As it stands now, BNB’s next trajectory depends on consolidating above $1,200-$1,250 support while building momentum toward $1,400-$1,500 resistance.

Success above $1,350 could validate bullish continuation, while breaks below $1,200 may trigger correction toward $1,100-$1,150 as meme coin contagion spreads through ecosystem sentiment.

