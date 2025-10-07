BTC $122,094.59 -2.57%
ETH $4,522.48 -3.65%
SOL $225.06 -4.67%
PEPE $0.0000096 -5.87%
SHIB $0.000012 -4.73%
DOGE $0.25 -5.14%
XRP $2.90 -4.42%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

CEA Industries Snaps Up $624M in BNB – Targeting 1% Supply as Token Hits All-Time High

BNB Digital Asset Treasury Nasdaq
David Namdar’s CEA is converting $77.5M cash plus $624M in 480,000 BNB into a bid for 1% of Binance’s money supply—turning BNC from a company into a BNB balance sheet at the top of the market.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
CEA Industries Snaps Up $624M in BNB — Targeting 1% Supply as Token Hits All-Time High

CEA Industries has revealed that it now holds 480,000 BNB tokens, solidifying its position as the largest publicly reported BNB treasury as the cryptocurrency hit record highs.

The company seeks to acquire 1% of BNB’s total supply by the end of 2025, showing its aggressive strategy to become the leading institutional holder of Binance’s native token.

The firm disclosed that its average acquisition cost for BNB is $860 per token, translating to roughly $412.8 million in total investment.

As of October 6, the holdings were valued at $585.5 million. Alongside its crypto assets, CEA reported $77.5 million in cash and equivalents, bringing its total crypto and cash reserves to $663 million.

CEA Industries Joins the Ranks of Major Crypto Treasuries

The announcement comes amid a record-breaking rally for BNB, which surged to an all-time high of $1,236.74 on October 6, lifting its market capitalization beyond $170 billion.

That valuation placed BNB just behind XRP and Tether and roughly 33% higher than Solana’s $127 billion market cap.

Source: CryptoNews

The milestone also cements CEA’s status among the biggest digital-asset treasury firms, joining the ranks of companies like Strategy, known for its massive Bitcoin holdings, and Bitmine Immersion Technologies, which holds the largest Ethereum treasury.

Commenting on the achievement, CEA’s CEO David Namdar described BNB’s record performance as a validation of the asset’s long-term potential.

“BNB’s all-time highs are a clear validation that global markets are waking up to the inherent value, credibility, scale, and utility of both the asset and its underlying ecosystem,” Namdar said. “We view BNB not just as a token but as the fulcrum of a massively integrated ecosystem.”

Namdar, a co-founder of Galaxy Digital and senior partner at 10X Capital, has led CEA’s transformation into a crypto treasury company over the past year. The firm, once a Canadian vape manufacturer, rebranded and shifted into digital-asset accumulation after a series of capital raises in mid-2025.

In June, its shares soared nearly 550% in a single day after announcing plans to become the largest BNB treasury company in the U.S.

CEA secured a $500 million private share sale to investors, backed by 10X Capital and YZi Labs, an investment firm previously associated with Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao.

Through that deal and additional exercised warrants, the company could access up to $1.25 billion in funding to expand its BNB purchases.

At the time, Namdar said the firm’s goal was to create a U.S.-listed “BNB treasury vehicle” that would offer traditional investors transparent exposure to the BNB Chain ecosystem.

BNB Climbs to Third-Largest Crypto by Market Cap as Corporate Treasuries Expand

Following the capital raise, CEA began scaling its holdings through a mix of market acquisitions and structured purchases.

It has since become the largest corporate holder of BNB, surpassing earlier entrants like Hong Kong-listed Nano Labs, which disclosed a $50 million BNB purchase in July, and U.S.-listed Windtree Therapeutics, which announced plans to allocate most of its $520 million funding round to BNB.

The timing of CEA’s accumulation coincides with a broader wave of institutional interest in BNB. In August, B Strategy launched a $1 billion BNB-focused treasury backed by YZi Labs and Asia-based family offices linked to Binance’s founder.

Several other Nasdaq-listed firms have also declared intentions to build similar BNB-denominated treasuries as the token gains traction among traditional investors.

BNB’s surge has been driven by a combination of ecosystem expansion, institutional inflows, and broader crypto market strength. On October 6, BNB briefly crossed $1,300 for the first time, overtaking XRP to become the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

The 19% weekly rally lifted its market cap to over $154 billion, trailing only Bitcoin and Ethereum. The rise followed Bitcoin’s own climb to $126,000 as investors turned to crypto amid a U.S. government shutdown, viewing digital assets as a hedge.

BNB Chain itself has seen record activity. The network now processes more than 2.44 million daily active addresses and $4.14 billion in decentralized exchange volume, according to DeFiLlama.

Source: DeFiLlama

Its total value locked in DeFi protocols reached $9.27 billion, up 2.5% in 24 hours, while network fees generated over $4.4 million daily.

Roughly 30% of BNB’s circulating supply is currently staked, with validators recently proposing a 50% cut in gas fees and faster block times to boost competitiveness against Solana and Base.

BNB’s momentum has also gained institutional validation abroad.

In late September, Kazakhstan announced it would include BNB as the inaugural asset in its Alem Crypto Fund national reserve.

The decision, combined with expanding corporate treasuries like CEA’s, has fueled confidence in BNB’s long-term position within the global digital economy.

Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
BNB
BNB
$1,300
6.47 %
BNB

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,398,271,174,734
7.67
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
BNB Hits Second ATH This Month, Crosses $1,300 Barrier – Is $1,500 Next?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-07 13:13:13
Altcoin News
Kazakhstan Kicks Off National Crypto Reserve with Binance, Invests First in BNB – $2,000 Next?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-30 08:46:05
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors