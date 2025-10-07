BNB Hits Second ATH This Month, Crosses $1,300 Barrier – Is $1,500 Next?

BNB surges past $1,300 for second ATH this month with 19% weekly gain, flipping XRP to become third-largest crypto at $154B market cap as BNB Chain tops blockchains in 24-hour fees.

Anas Hassan Crypto Journalist Last updated: October 7, 2025

Binance Coin (BNB) surged past $1,300 on October 6, 2025, marking its second all-time high within hours after initially breaking $1,200 earlier in the day, as the token flipped XRP to become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

The 19% weekly gain boosted BNB’s market cap to over $154 billion, surpassing both Tether and XRP behind only Bitcoin and Ethereum.

BNB Chain topped all blockchains in 24-hour fees, followed closely by Hyperledger and Solana.

The rally coincided with Bitcoin reaching a new all-time high above $126,000, as the ongoing US government shutdown drove investors to cryptocurrencies as safe-haven assets.

Founder Changpeng Zhao emphasized ecosystem growth, with 30% of BNB’s supply now staked amid institutional inflows and the expansion of DeFi.

The surge comes as October historically delivers a strong fourth-quarter performance for cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin averaging 79.6% gains in past Q4 periods.

CZ Admits Preferring X Over Binance Square Despite BNB Rally

Amid these wild runs towards new ATHs, Changpeng Zhao admitted he personally prefers using X over Binance’s own social platform, Binance Square, despite the latter reaching 275 million users since launching in 2023.

CZ cited security concerns as the primary reason, stating he likes to “stay logged out on Binance.com when not making a transaction” and can go months without logging in. He noted he uses X to reach the “non-Binance community” as the center of broader crypto discourse.

There are a few reasons I use X more than Binance Square.



I like to stay logged out on https://t.co/9rMMAmczvH when not making a transaction, as a security policy. I go on for months without logging in.



I like to reach non Binance community.



But maybe I will switch back there https://t.co/A2Jsltrsqb — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 4, 2025

The comments received mixed reactions, with critics questioning why the founder would not be active in his own ecosystem.

The contrast with Elon Musk’s frequent posting on X since acquiring Twitter in 2022 stands out sharply.

CZ concluded by saying he will “maybe” switch back to Binance Square in the future.

Broader Market Rally Driven by Political Uncertainty and Institutional Demand

Bitcoin’s surge past $126,000 was accompanied by over $1 billion in spot ETF inflows, including nearly $970 million from BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, with trading volume up more than 20% from the prior day.

Analysts attribute the rally to the April halving, pro-crypto policies under the Trump administration, and Bitcoin’s appeal amid the political uncertainty caused by the government shutdown.

Just yesterday, Strategy Inc. reported a $3.9 billion unrealized gain on its 640,031 BTC holdings in the third quarter, with total fair value reaching $47.35 billion.

Earlier today, VanEck’s Matthew Sigel stated that surveys indicate younger consumers are increasingly favoring Bitcoin for wealth preservation over gold.

He noted that around half of gold’s market value comes from its store of value role, and if Bitcoin captured half of that market, it would imply $644,000 per coin at today’s record gold price.

We’ve been saying Bitcoin should reach half of gold’s market cap after the next halving. Roughly half of gold’s value reflects its use as a store of value rather than industrial or jewelry demand, and surveys show younger consumers in emerging markets increasingly prefer Bitcoin… — matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) October 7, 2025

VanEck projects that Bitcoin could settle 10% of global trade by 2050, supporting a long-term price of $2.9 million per coin, equivalent to a $61 trillion market capitalization.

Technical Analysis Projects $1,500 Target Following Breakout Pattern

Hourly chart analysis reveals BNB trading at $1,266.83 following a breakout from consolidation near $1,193, with upside targets of approximately $1,347 representing a 6.3% gain.

Conversely, downside risk lies below $1,183, which would result in a potential 6.6% decline.

The consolidation box around $1,193 represents the base from which the recent advance developed, with a relatively balanced risk-reward ratio suggesting a current equilibrium between buyers and sellers.

To take it even further, daily chart analysis identifies three distinct phases of breakout.

The first, from a $650 to $700 base, yields 27% gains, the second, from a $850 consolidation, yields 29% gains, and projections suggest the current third breakout could produce 51% gains, reaching $1,500.

$BNB is repeating its perfect rhythm.



First breakout gave 27%

Second breakout gave 29%

Now the third one is in play with a clear target near $1500, around 51% higher.



The trend speaks for itself. Don’t overthink it. pic.twitter.com/66QTb8y6LI — Crypto King (@CryptoKing4Ever) October 7, 2025

However, the pattern of escalating percentage gains assumes unlimited buying power and ignores profit-taking dynamics that typically emerge after substantial advances.

BNB has already delivered over 100% gains from recent bases around $600.

The $1,500 target represents approximately 18.5% upside from current levels around $1,266, requiring BNB’s market capitalization to reach above $208 billion and entirely surpass XRP and USDT to solidify its position as the third-largest digital asset.

The rally didn’t start overnight; BNB has recorded a price increase of over 99% in the past three months.

Some analysts believe FOMO could push BNB toward $1,500 as the next psychological target, although ecosystem developments and treasury buying may already be reflected in current valuations.

As it stands now, BNB could continue toward $1,400-$1,500 if momentum extends, although consolidation between $1,200-$1,350 appears more likely as markets digest recent 100%+ gains from $600 bases.

A potential correction toward $1,100-$1,150 remains possible if profit-taking accelerates following the all-time high breakout, as the hourly chart’s balanced risk parameters contradict aggressive longer-term projections.