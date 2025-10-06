Is BNB Coin Heading to $1,500? Binance’s Meme Empire Rises

CZ knew exactly what he was doing.

Key Takeaways: BNB coin hit a new all-time high, as interest in Binance’s ecosystem surged.

CZ’s return and support for Aster marked the start of a new narrative around Binance and meme coins.

The $4 meme coin became a breakout hit, jumping by nearly 38,000% and setting the tone for the new wave of Binance meme coins.

PancakeSwap regained attention, with its price up almost 50% in a week.

Binance meme coins have filled most of the top 30, attracting creators and traders who previously launched tokens on Solana via Pump.Fun.

The BNB coin, the main token of Binance, has updated its all-time high (ATH). And all this happened while the entire crypto market seemed to freeze, with occasional spikes in volatility caused by political uncertainty in the U.S. and weak macroeconomic data.

Have you ever associated Binance and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with meme coins? Usually, that role belongs to Solana (SOL). But in September, the narrative started to shift. Changpeng Zhao (CZ) came back into the game and began promoting Aster (ASTER). On the back of that, BNB coin price started to rise.





BNB Coin Is Climbing, and CZ Knows Why

CZ first made his comeback with the token Aster. It is a decentralized perpetual exchange, or perp DEX. Right now, this move looks like a strategic step before people start talking about “CZ and his meme coins.” DEXs, and especially perp DEXs, are among the main centers for meme coin trading. By supporting Aster, CZ showed that Binance has officially entered this market.

By early October, so-called Binance meme coins started to appear. If you look at DEXScreener data as of Oct. 6, you can see that they almost took over the entire top 30 by trading volume.

One of the main points of attraction became the meme coin $4. Its concept is simple. The number refers to a photo of a CZ hand. Rumors suggest that the Binance team itself might have launched it. This split the community into two camps. Some call $4 “the runner” that the meme market has been missing for a long time. Others think it is just another speculative project.

‘CZ is Back, He Wants the BNB Ecosystem to Rip’

DEXScreener data shows that in just a few days, the price of the $4 meme coin jumped by almost 38,000%. As of Oct. 6, its market capitalisation stands at around $165 million. Although other meme coins have launched on BNB Chain, this one became the main driver. It set the rhythm.

At first, BNB’s price was lifted by Aster, then by $4. But as this rally unfolded, the rest of the Binance ecosystem started to rise as well. One example is CAKE, the token of the decentralised exchange PancakeSwap. For a long time, few paid attention to it. Now it is back in the spotlight. Once again, the DEX segment is leading the way. PancakeSwap has become a liquidity centre for these new meme coins, much like Raydium (RAY) or Meteora are for Pump.Fun (PUMP).

Over the past seven days, the price of CAKE has increased by nearly 50%. Moreover, PancakeSwap now ranks second among all DEXs by trading volume, according to DeFiLlama data. Uniswap remains number one, the giant that is hard to overtake. But all Solana DEXs are now behind.

After Aster appeared and CZ returned in September, everyone started talking about a sharp shift in narrative. First, it was about perpetual DEXs and competition with Hyperliquid (HYPE), and now it is about meme coins. It seems that Binance is starting to take a share of the market from Pump.Fun, the main launchpad for meme coins.

A New Pump.Fun in the Making?

The growing popularity of the Binance ecosystem and the rise of BNB Coin have started to draw attention from the same creators who launched tokens on Solana through Pump.Fun. Some of their new projects are now appearing on BNB Chain. It already looks like a kind of competition.

One example is ZERO, a meme coin that migrated from Solana. For now, Solana and Pump.Fun still hold their ground. Their tokens’ overall performance remains stronger. Yet Binance meme coins have already filled almost the entire top 30.

Support from CZ, and by extension Binance, could become a real challenge for competitors. At the same time, crypto narratives change fast. What looks like a new empire today can shift tomorrow. The momentum behind Binance meme coins seems to set the tone for Q4 2025. Whether this turns into “Astober” and a lasting Binance dominance is something the market will decide.