74% of Polymarket Bettors Predict U.S. Government Shutdown To Last Past Mid-October, Odds

74% of participating Polymarket bettors predict that the U.S. government shutdown will continue past October 15, a new poll on the decentralized prediction website shows.

Government Shutdown Will Drag On To At Least 10/15, Polymarket Bettors Say

According to the poll titled “When Will The Government Shutdown End,” nearly three-quarters of Polymarket bettors believe that the U.S. government shutdown will not end until October 15 or later.

That figure is up nearly 30% from October 2, when 43% of the platform’s bettors voted that the government dysfunction would stop mid-October or later.

Just 22% of Polymarket bettors now predict that the shutdown will come to a close sometime between October 10 and October 14, down 23% from last Thursday.

Trump Administration Warns Of Mass Layoffs

The Polymarket poll’s alarming responses come as the U.S. has been without a government for a week since the country’s government shutdown began after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on government spending bills.

U.S. lawmakers are expected to vote on a House bill that would fund the government through November 21, though it is unlikely to pass.

The Trump administration has frequently warned that the situation will lead to mass layoffs if the two opposing political parties fail to find a solution.

“…The president has directed his cabinet, and the Office of Management and Budget is working with agencies across the board to identify where cuts can be made, and we believe layoffs are imminent,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement last week.

1/ Bipartisan momentum is building in Washington around digital asset policy. For the first time in our industry’s history, lawmakers, regulators, and industry are working together to create clear rules of the road. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/k4RwnTKumI — Blockchain Association (@BlockchainAssn) October 1, 2025

Meanwhile, key players in the blockchain sector are pushing for both Democrats and Republicans to put aside their differences for the sake of advancing digital asset policy.

“Congress should keep the momentum going—we encourage Congress to work together, across the aisle as they have so often done with crypto policy,” the Blockchain Association said in a recent statement.