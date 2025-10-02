Best Crypto to Buy Today October 2 – XRP, Solana, Cardano

Uptober has so far given us two days of speedy crypto price recoveries across the market. Find out why XRP, SOL, and ADA could gain the most.

Crypto is blazing green candles a second day in a row, and investors chasing opportunities in the booming $4.18 trillion crypto sector are asking one key question: which coins are the best to buy right now?

At its current price of $119,000, Bitcoin is just 4% under its record high (ATH) of $124,128 from August. At the same time, its dominance is slipping as attention shifts to high-performing altcoins and the best meme coins, many of which have set fresh ATHs over the past year.

This renewed momentum stems from two major policy moves out of Washington. First, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the first U.S. legislation providing a regulatory framework for stablecoins. Shortly afterward, the SEC introduced Project Crypto, a sweeping initiative to modernize securities rules for the digital age.

With optimism surging, XRP, Solana, and Cardano are emerging as strong contenders for accumulation ahead of what could be the next major bull cycle.

Ripple ($XRP): Global Payments Leader and 2025’s Top Altcoin

XRP ($XRP) surged to an all-time high of $3.65 on July 18 following the GENIUS Act’s approval, surpassing its prior 2018 peak of $3.40. It has since cooled to around $2.98, marking an 18% pullback from its top.

The token’s appeal lies in its efficiency as a fast, low-cost cross-border payments network, positioning it as a credible alternative to legacy systems like SWIFT. Its reputation has been strengthened by endorsements from organizations such as the UN Capital Development Fund and growing adoption among U.S. financial firms.

Ripple’s influence on policy was underscored when CEO Brad Garlinghouse participated in a White House crypto strategy roundtable earlier this year. The introduction of RLUSD, Ripple’s U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, shows its ambitions to capture part of the rapidly growing stablecoin market.

Momentum was crucially boosted after a 2023 court ruling clarified that retail sales of XRP were not securities, marking a crucial win in its longstanding battle with the SEC and freeing its price to hit multi-year highs.

Over the last 12 months, XRP has surged 404%, outpacing Bitcoin’s 94% advance. Following its summer rally, it consolidated near $3 before dipping seasonally in September.

Currently, XRP’s RSI is trending upward from 45 yesterday to around 54 as of this writing, indicating investors are rapidly buying back in.

Although rate cuts and the greenlight for the first spot XRP ETF failed to deliver an immediate breakout, likely because markets had already priced them in, the presence of multiple bullish flag formations and a wave of pending ETF rulings in mid-October could propel XRP toward $6 or beyond.

Solana ($SOL): Ethereum’s Chief Challenger and This Week’s Breakout Large-Cap

Solana ($SOL) continues to shine as one of the most scalable and cost-efficient blockchains. Its market cap now exceeds $123 billion, with more than $12.27 billion in total value locked (TVL) per DeFiLlama, underscoring its strength in DeFi adoption.

Investor buzz is building around potential U.S. approval of Solana spot ETFs next month, which could attract institutional money in the same way Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have.

After bottoming at $100 in April, SOL has rebounded strongly to $226.50. Technical analysts spotted cup-and-handle patterns throughout August and September, signaling bullish momentum. Its 12% rise in seven days makes Solana the fastest growing among the top fifteen projects this week.

With regulatory clarity improving, Solana is well-positioned to benefit. Its RSI is at 55 and climbing, and the price has converged with its 30-day moving average after spending a few days trading beneath it, indicating strong consolidation.

Support levels hold around $150, with major resistance near $250; breaking that could set up a fresh rally.

Revisiting its previous ATH of $293.31, or even stretching toward $400, looks feasible before the close of 2025.

Cardano ($ADA): The Eco-Friendly Smart Contract Platform Targeting 2026 Growth

Cardano ($ADA) remains among the most resilient altcoins, with 2025 showing it still holds investor confidence. Over the past year, ADA has climbed 144%, outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, and even Solana.

Founded in 2014 by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, Cardano focuses on sustainability and scientific rigor, employing a Proof-of-Stake consensus model and peer-reviewed research. Its design even influenced Ethereum’s own roadmap.

With a market cap of $31.1 billion, ADA would need to triple to catch up with Solana and seriously rival Ethereum’s dominance.

Trading near $0.8533, ADA notched an 8.4% gain over the week. Supportive macroeconomic and political developments could send it toward $1.50 this fall and potentially back to its $3.09 ATH by year-end.

However, even if US regulators don’t deliver, sustained growth at this pace would at least help it to hit $2.

Technically, ADA formed a bullish falling wedge between December and April. This is typically a precursor to a substantial breakout, but it has yet to materialize for Cardano.

Key resistance stands near $1.15, with a strong support base in the $0.85–$0.90 range.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): A Meme Flavoured Bitcoin Layer-2 and One of 2025’s Best Crypto Presales

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is emerging as one of the year’s standout presales, designed to pair Bitcoin’s security with Layer-2 scalability while tapping into meme culture and community-driven governance.

The project’s goal is to expand Bitcoin’s capabilities by offering faster transactions, smart contract support, and decentralized governance.

So far, its presale has raised over $19.8 million, with analysts predicting potential 10× or greater returns after launch.

HYPER is built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), allowing ultra-low-cost smart contracts and a Canonical Bridge for instant Bitcoin transfers, dApps, meme tokens, and payments. A recent security audit by Coinsult found no vulnerabilities, further boosting trust among investors.

The native HYPER token fuels the ecosystem through staking, transaction fees, and governance rights. Early buyers can currently earn up to 60% APY in staking rewards, while also gaining voting power once governance becomes active.

Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information.