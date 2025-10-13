Best Crypto to Buy Now 13 October – XRP, Solana, Cardano

A massive crypto crash cleansed the market last weekend, foreshadowing a potential bull run. Which altcoins are the best to buy ahead of it?

Last week was very dramatic for crypto, but it gave us several signs that the industry may be moving towards its biggest run yet.

Bitcoin surged to an unprecedented all-time high (ATH) of $126,080 last Monday, propelling the entire digital asset market upward. Investor attention also continued flooding into altcoins and the best meme coins, many of which have already set fresh valuation milestones in 2025.

However, Trump’s Friday announcement of 100% tariffs on China sent stocks and crypto reeling, with crypto turning into an absolute bloodbath. In the space of an hour, it was not uncommon to see leading cryptos shed 30%. Many argue the sell-off was good for the industry as it squeezed out over-leveraged players, lining the way for an imminent bull run. This is not just hope; this is a historical pattern.

With that in mind, let’s see which altcoins are the best to buy ahead of a crypto gold rush.

Ripple (XRP): 2025’s Cross-Border Payment Leader Poised for More ATHs

XRP ($XRP), the token powering Ripple’s ultra-fast, low-cost payment system, continues to show its superiority to legacy payment rails like SWIFT. Backing from the UN Capital Development Fund and collaborations with several major U.S. banks have propelled XRP to the third-largest crypto by market capitalization, now hovering near $157 billion.

Ripple’s recent unveiling of RLUSD, a USD-pegged stablecoin, underscores its ambition to capture the expanding stablecoin industry.

Over the past 12 months, XRP has climbed 387%, hitting its first new high in seven years at $3.65 on July 18. It outperformed Bitcoin more than 4x, which grew 83% in the same timeframe.

With a relative strength index (RSI) near 40, XRP appears primed for a rebound after a 13% dip in price since last Monday. Meanwhile, the overall $4.02 trillion crypto market has rebounded 5%, as it quickly recovers from the crash.

Technical indicators show two bullish flag formations on XRP’s summer charts, awaiting a breakout. Should ETF approvals arrive by mid-October, positive sentiment could push XRP toward the $5–$10 range, or possibly higher.

Solana ($SOL): Ethereum’s Top Challenger and This Week’s Breakout Star

Solana ($SOL) remains one of the fastest and most efficient blockchain ecosystems, now commanding a market cap of around $107 billion. Its total value locked (TVL) has risen to over $11.3 billion, reflecting robust growth in its DeFi ecosystem.

Anticipation is building for potential Solana spot ETF approvals in the U.S. this month, a move that could invite large-scale institutional inflows, similar to those enjoyed by Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. However, the US government’s ongoing partial shutdown has meant that previous deadlines are up in the air

Solana’s RSI sits at 42 and rising, as it returns to convergence with its 30-day moving average, indicating timely recovery.

Support holds firm around $150, preventing steep declines, with resistance at $250, a level that, if broken, could spark another sharp rally.

Revisiting its prior ATH of $293.31, or even surpassing $500, remains possible before 2025 concludes.

Cardano ($ADA): The Eco-Friendly Smart Contract Network Targeting 2026 Growth

Cardano ($ADA) has sustained momentum and investor confidence throughout 2025, rising 101% in the last 365 days and outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

Created by Charles Hoskinson, an Ethereum co-founder, Cardano emphasizes a scientific, energy-efficient design, built upon a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. Its academic approach has even influenced portions of Ethereum’s ongoing roadmap.

With a current market capitalization of over $32 billion, ADA would need to triple its value to seriously contend with Solana and challenge Ethereum’s dominance.

Now trading around $0.7114, ADA has gained 10% in the last 24 hours, suggesting very rapid post-crash re-accumulation. Favorable conditions could lift ADA toward $1.50 by autumn, and possibly test its $3.09 ATH by year’s end.

Even without major policy shifts, steady adoption trends could still see ADA approach $2 within 2025.

From a technical standpoint, ADA formed a bullish flag pattern over the summer, a setup often preceding major upward movement. Although it briefly lost momentum amid September’s broader market pullback, the pattern remains without a clear breakout.

Key resistance levels sit near $1.15, with strong support zones between $0.65 and $0.70.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER): Bitcoin Layer-2 to Revitalize Bitcoin?

Among 2025’s most talked-about newcomers, Bitcoin’s vital new Layer 2, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), is rapidly attracting investor attention, raising over $23.3 million in presale funding.

The project aims to become an integral part of Bitcoin’s ecosystem by upgrading Bitcoin’s scalability and functionality through a Layer-2 solution infused with meme culture energy.

Analysts forecast potential 10x or greater returns following launch.

Developed on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), HYPER offers smart contract support, low-cost, high-speed transactions, and a Canonical Bridge that enables near-instant Bitcoin transfers, dApp integration, and meme token interoperability.

A Coinsult audit recently verified zero security vulnerabilities, reinforcing investor confidence.

The HYPER token powers this ecosystem through governance, staking, and transaction fees. Early backers can earn up to 50% APY from staking while participating in DAO governance.

