Asia’s $1B Bitcoin Fund Launched by Sora Ventures in Bold Institutional Play

Sora Ventures is corralling $200M of institutional pledges toward a $1B Bitcoin buy within six months—an Asian corporate treasury “MicroStrategy moment” engineered as a centralized pool.

Hassan Shittu Last updated: September 5, 2025

Sora Ventures has announced the launch of its dedicated Bitcoin treasury fund, unveiled Friday at Taipei Blockchain Week.

The venture capital firm said the fund is backed by an initial $200 million commitment from partners and investors across the region, with a target of acquiring $1 billion worth of Bitcoin within the next six months.

Asia’s $1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund Aims to Rival U.S. Corporate Adoption

According to the announcement, the fund is designed as a centralized pool of institutional capital, marking a shift from Asia’s earlier Bitcoin treasury efforts, where individual companies accumulated Bitcoin directly on their balance sheets.

Firms such as Japan’s Metaplanet, Hong Kong’s Moon Inc., Thailand’s DV8, and South Korea’s BitPlanet have already taken that route.

Sora’s initiative seeks to support these pioneers while creating synergies between regional and global treasuries, strengthening Bitcoin’s role as a reserve asset.

Luke Liu, a partner at Sora Ventures, described the launch as a milestone. “This is the first time that Asia has seen a commitment of this magnitude toward building a network of Bitcoin treasury firms, with capital commitment towards Asia’s first $1 billion treasury fund,” he said.

Historically, large-scale Bitcoin treasuries have been concentrated in the United States, where corporate adoption was led by firms such as Strategy.

The new fund signals Asia’s bid to position itself as a serious contender in institutional Bitcoin investment. Jason Fang, founder and managing partner of Sora Ventures, said the initiative addresses what he sees as fragmented efforts across the region.

“This is the first time in history that institutional money has come together, from local to regional, and now to a global stage,” Fang said during a panel titled Introducing BTC Strategy into Major Asia Equity Markets.

Sora Ventures has been steadily building its Bitcoin-focused strategy over recent years. In 2024, it invested in Metaplanet, supporting Japan’s first listed Bitcoin treasury with a ¥1 billion ($6.56 million) allocation.

The following year, it acquired Moon Inc. in Hong Kong and DV8 in Thailand and partnered in the acquisition of BitPlanet in South Korea. Each move was intended to replicate and expand Bitcoin-first treasury models across Asia.

The $1 billion fund now formalizes these efforts, offering a framework to attract additional institutional partners and coordinate treasury strategies across markets.

According to Sora, the fund will not only accelerate corporate Bitcoin adoption in Asia but also provide a model that could be extended internationally.

Asian Family Offices and Japanese Firms Ramp Up Crypto Exposure

Wealthy Asian families and their investment vehicles are stepping up crypto allocations, with both private funds and public companies deepening exposure despite recent market volatility.

Singapore’s NextGen Digital Venture recently raised over $100 million for its Next Generation Fund II, a crypto equity vehicle. Founder Jason Huang said family offices and fintech entrepreneurs increasingly see digital assets as a necessary part of diversified portfolios.

Banks are tracking the trend. UBS reported that some Chinese family offices intend to allocate up to 5% of their holdings to crypto, while younger generations are increasingly driving adoption.

Japan is emerging as a corporate hotspot. In August, Tokyo-listed Lib Work unveiled a $3.3 million Bitcoin treasury strategy, citing inflation hedging and overseas growth plans.

Around the same time, Bakkt Holdings acquired 30% of textile maker MarushoHotta for $115 million, moving to rebrand it as “Bitcoin.jp” and shift the 120-year-old firm toward crypto treasury management.

Metaplanet Inc. leads Japan’s corporate push. The company disclosed a new purchase of 1,009 BTC this week, lifting its total to 20,000 BTC worth over $2.1 billion.

Shareholders also approved an overseas share sale of up to $884 million, with most proceeds earmarked for further Bitcoin buys. Metaplanet, once a struggling hotel operator, is now among the top global corporate holders of the cryptocurrency.

Other Tokyo-listed firms joined in August. Remixpoint added 41.5 BTC, bringing reserves to 1,273 BTC. Fashion retailer ANAP acquired 11.68 BTC through its investment arm, while Agile Media Network continued incremental purchases. Def Consulting also announced plans for a treasury program.

At the Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference, Eric Trump added fuel to bullish sentiment, where Eric Trump predicted the cryptocurrency could reach $1 million per coin and described China as “a hell of a power” in the digital asset economy.

Data from BitcoinTreasuries shows Asia’s biggest corporate holders now include Cango Inc. and Bitfufu, holding more than $570 million and $200 million in Bitcoin, respectively.