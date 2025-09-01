BTC $109,206.71 0.14%
ETH $4,452.02 -0.44%
SOL $202.09 -1.66%
PEPE $0.0000096 -2.81%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.33%
DOGE $0.21 -0.75%
XRP $2.79 -1.99%
ETH Gas (gwei) 2.18
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Metaplanet Bitcoin Holdings Climb To 20,000 BTC After $108.6M Purchase

Bitcoin Metaplanet
The firm posted a BTC Yield of 30.7% for the quarter ending Sept. 1, measuring Bitcoin holdings against fully diluted shares.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Metaplanet

Metaplanet said Monday that it has added 1,009 Bitcoin to its reserves, lifting its total stash to 20,000 BTC.

The company said the latest purchase cost an average of 16.33m yen per coin, or about $111,000, for a total of 16.48b yen ($112m). At today’s market price of $107,407, the acquisition is valued at about $108.6m.

This latest buy pushes Metaplanet’s aggregate Bitcoin holdings to 302.3b yen, or roughly $2.14b. The company’s average purchase price across all holdings now stands at 15.1m yen per Bitcoin, equal to about $102,800.

Metaplanet Reports BTC Yield Of 30.7% For Latest Quarter

Metaplanet has accelerated its Bitcoin accumulation throughout 2025, ramping up from just over 13,000 BTC at the end of June to 20,000 by Sept. 1. The company made multiple acquisitions in July and August, with purchases funded through capital market activities and operating income.

The latest announcement also details the firm’s performance metrics. Metaplanet reported a BTC Yield of 30.7% for the quarter through Sept. 1, a measure it uses to track Bitcoin holdings relative to fully diluted shares.

In earlier quarters this year, BTC Yield soared as high as 309.8%, reflecting the company’s aggressive strategy.

Management said BTC Yield, BTC Gain and BTC ¥ Gain are not traditional financial indicators but internal measures to assess whether Bitcoin purchases are accretive to shareholders.

Eric Trump To Attend Shareholder Meeting In Tokyo On Monday

Metaplanet formally adopted Bitcoin treasury operations as a core business in Dec. 2024. Since then, the company has raised capital and converted proceeds into Bitcoin.

The company’s aggressive approach has drawn comparisons to MicroStrategy in the US, which also turned Bitcoin into its primary reserve asset. Both firms argue that holding the cryptocurrency provides a hedge against inflation and dilution.

Meanwhile, the Trump family’s involvement has added international attention. In March, Metaplanet appointed Eric Trump as an advisor, saying his role would help accelerate Bitcoin adoption. He is scheduled to attend a Metaplanet shareholder meeting in Tokyo on Monday, marking a further step in the family’s push into digital assets.

The Trumps have spent the past year expanding into crypto ventures, ranging from stablecoins to mining. Their presence at Metaplanet signals a bid to globalize the brand while aligning with a Japanese firm that has become a symbol of Bitcoin-focused corporate strategy.

Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 29, 2025
2025-08-29 11:06:12
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Is the Altcoin Market’s New Bullish Momentum Starting with XRP?
2025-08-30 12:03:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,947,418,673,001
-3.4
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 29, 2025
2025-08-29 11:06:12
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Is the Altcoin Market’s New Bullish Momentum Starting with XRP?
2025-08-30 12:03:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Cryptonews Reports
ETH Price May Hit $5K or Crash to $3K | September Market Report
Olga Primakova
Olga Primakova
2025-09-01 07:17:34
Blockchain News
Nobel Prize-Winning Economist Warns Governments May Pay Billions If Stablecoins Collapse
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-09-01 07:17:26
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors