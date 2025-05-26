Bitcoin Accumulation: Asian Food Giant’s $1B Plan Echoes MicroStrategy’s Move

Bitcoin is trading bullish towards $110,000 and it wasn’t just technical; it was fueled by a big headline from Asian food giant DDC Enterprise Ltd. (NYSEAM: DDC), echoing MicroStrategy’s legendary bet on BTC. The company announced a $1 billion BTC accumulation plan, a major shift in corporate treasury strategy.

DDC’s first purchase of 21 BTC, worth around $2.28 million, is just the beginning of its goal to get to 5,000 BTC by mid-2027.

CEO Norma Chu called this a “big moment” and said BTC is a hedge against macro risks and a store of value. She said this isn’t just about hedging—it’s about future-proofing corporate finances.

Despite the crypto-friendly news, DDC’s stock dropped 12% after the announcement, showing investor caution in a volatile market.

But the institutional signals are clear: BTC/USD is no longer a fringe asset but a core part of forward-looking financial planning.

Hong Kong-based DDC Enterprise (DayDayCook) has made its first Bitcoin purchase, acquiring 21 $BTC for $2.28M in stock.



DDC targets 5,000 BTC by 2027

21 BTC purchased for $2.28 million

DDC’s stock down 12% despite the crypto play

Macro Woes Put Bitcoin in the Spotlight

DDC’s move comes as global bond markets are in turmoil. U.S. Treasuries and Japanese government bonds are seeing yields spike—30-year U.S. Treasury yields hit 5.15%, the highest since 2023, while the 10-year reached 4.48%.

U.S. debt is $36.8 trillion and expected to be $1 trillion in annual interest payments by 2025, so traditional safe havens are losing confidence.

This macro backdrop is causing both retail and institutional investors to rethink their portfolio strategies. BTC, once seen as a speculative gamble, is now viewed as a hedge against inflation and fiscal instability.

With bond yields rising and safe-haven confidence waning, BTC is becoming an alternative store of value.

Spot ETF Demand and Technicals Say Buy

Beyond DDC’s play, BTC’s credibility is being reinforced by institutional demand. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have over $104 billion in assets, showing a clear trend of mainstream investors getting into digital assets.

Technically, the BTC/USD pair is consolidating around $109,782 after bouncing off recent lows. On the 2-hour chart, price is stuck at the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement level at $109,653, with a tug-of-war between momentum and resistance.

BTC Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The chart shows an ascending trendline from $102,190 as support.

The 50-period EMA at $108,587 is immediate support, with a break below here risking a drop to $108,208 or trendline support at $107,052.

A breakout above $110,000, confirmed by a bullish engulfing or three white soldiers pattern, could reach $111,935 or $113,500.

MACD is hinting at a bullish reversal with the MACD line crossing above the signal line and green histogram bars appearing, but volume confirmation is pending.

In this technical and macro environment, BTC’s dual role as a growth asset and safe haven is attractive which is keeping Bitcoin price prediction bullish. DDC’s big bet on BTC may be the start of a bigger corporate move into crypto.

BTC Bull Token Presale Approaches $7.33M Mark as 65% APY Staking Draws Interest

With BTC/USD dipping below $110,000, attention is shifting to altcoins like BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL). So far, $6.38 million has been raised, with the next price jump approaching quickly.

Bitcoin Rewards and Supply Reductions

BTC Bull Token operates with a built-in system: the higher BTC’s price, the more BTC airdrops are distributed to token holders. Notably, presale participants receive priority. The system also features:

Token burns every $50K BTC increase, reducing supply.

Current token price at $0.00253 before the next bump.

This approach aligns token value with BTC/USD’s price moves while maintaining scarcity through programmed burns.

Staking Terms for Passive Returns

BTCBULL’s staking pool holds 1.62 billion tokens offering 65% APY, with:

No lockup periods or fees.

Full access to funds at any time.

This structure appeals to holders looking for yield without complex requirements or risk of illiquidity.

Momentum Before the Cap Fills

With just over $1 million remaining in the presale, buyers are positioning early. The token’s mechanics of BTC-tied rewards, supply adjustments, and staking options are driving participation.

Key figures:

USDT raised : $6,384,454/ $7,332,195

: $6,384,454/ $7,332,195 Token price: $0.00253

BTCBULL offers a whopping ~65% APY on its Ethereum-based staking pool (currently holding 1.61B BTCBULL), with no lockups or withdrawal fees. That means passive yield — with full liquidity.