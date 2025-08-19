Japanese 3D Housing Firm Lib Work Adopts Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, Buys $3.3M BTC

Japanese 3D housing manufacturer Lib Work announces $3.3M Bitcoin treasury strategy as part of explosive corporate crypto adoption wave with over 289 companies holding $418B in BTC.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan About Author Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 19, 2025

Japanese 3D housing manufacturer Lib Work announced a 500 million yen ($3.3 million) Bitcoin treasury strategy, joining a growing wave of Tokyo-listed companies pivoting toward cryptocurrency holdings.

The TSE Growth-listed firm will acquire Bitcoin between September and December 2025 as a hedge against inflation and to prepare for future overseas business expansion.

The decision follows an explosive trend among Japanese corporations embracing Bitcoin treasury strategies, with over 289 companies now holding more than 3.67 million BTC worth approximately $418 billion globally.

Lib Work cited inflationary pressures and risks of holding assets solely in cash deposits as primary motivations for the phased Bitcoin acquisition approach.

Corporate Bitcoin Revolution Transforms Traditional Japanese Business

Building on this momentum, Lib Work’s announcement comes amid unprecedented corporate Bitcoin adoption across Japan’s public markets.

Metaplanet Inc leads Asian corporate holdings with 18,113 BTC worth $2.1 billion after achieving a 468% Bitcoin yield in Q2 2025, making it the fourth-largest corporate holder globally.

Similarly, Bakkt Holdings recently acquired 30% of textile manufacturer MarushoHotta for $115 million in August, rebranding the 120-year-old yarn maker as “Bitcoin.jp” to pivot toward crypto treasury operations.

🚀 Bakkt buys 30% of Japanese yarn maker for $115M planning https://t.co/lR0AqHWakc rebrand as 120-year-old textile company pivots to crypto treasury operations.#Bitcoin #Japanhttps://t.co/hvBIxXCPCO — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 7, 2025

The acquisition secured the premium Bitcoin.jp domain while transforming traditional manufacturing into a digital asset investment.

Meanwhile, in July, energy consulting firm Remixpoint also raised 31.5 billion yen ($215 million) dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin investments, targeting 3,000 BTC accumulation.

The company ranks as the 30th publicly listed firm by Bitcoin holdings with 1,051 BTC, expanding beyond Bitcoin to include Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche tokens.

In addition to these major players, gaming developer Gumi announced a $106,000 Bitcoin lottery for shareholders and planned 1 billion yen ($6.58 million) in Bitcoin purchases.

The company became Japan’s first listed validator for Bitcoin staking service Babylon while developing blockchain gaming titles.

Furthermore, SBI Holdings is also preparing to launch crypto ETFs featuring direct XRP and Bitcoin allocations alongside a hybrid fund combining Bitcoin exposure with gold.

The financial giant holds a 9% equity stake in Ripple and expects portfolio company IPOs within two years.

Regulatory Framework Fuels Institutional Cryptocurrency Integration

Supporting this corporate adoption wave, Japan’s favorable regulatory environment has been a key factor in this corporate Bitcoin adoption through clear legal frameworks and supportive government policies.

The Financial Services Agency plans to formally recognize crypto assets as financial products under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act by 2026.

Similarly, the country’s recently proposed tax reforms could reduce crypto capital gains taxes from up to 55% to a flat 20% rate.

A Japan Blockchain Association survey found 84% of current crypto holders and 12% of non-holders would increase purchases under reformed tax structures.

Most recently, Japan is preparing to approve its first yen-denominated stablecoin in August, with Tokyo-based JPYC targeting 1 trillion yen ($6.8 billion) issuance over three years.

🇯🇵 Japan is preparing to roll out its first yen-backed stablecoin this autumn, with JPYC leading the charge to power remittances, payments and DeFi.#Stablecoins #Japan https://t.co/GRTjB9Pb6K — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 18, 2025

This stance contrasts with China’s recent authoritative halt in Stablecoin exploration, citing a potential threat to the economy.

Recognizing these advantages, American Bitcoin, backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, seeks Asian acquisition, including publicly listed Japanese firms, to expand Bitcoin holdings.

The strategy leverages Japan’s retail trading culture and growing regulatory openness toward crypto investments.

Concurrently, financial institutions, including CMB International Securities, launched 24/7 Bitcoin trading services in Hong Kong while targeting Japanese market expansion.

Over 40 companies submitted stablecoin license inquiries as institutional demand accelerates across Asia-Pacific markets.

The results of this corporate Bitcoin treasury trend have generated substantial shareholder value, with Metaplanet achieving over 1,000% shareholder growth and reaching 128,000 shareholders.

The company doubled Bitcoin holdings approximately every 60 days for 475 consecutive days since adopting the Bitcoin Standard.

Looking ahead, the regulatory evolution includes proposals for Bitcoin ETFs and potential national Bitcoin reserves, with parliament member Satoshi Hamada calling for strategic Bitcoin accumulation similar to initiatives in Argentina and Russia.

As it stands now, Japan’s comprehensive approach positions the nation among the leading Asia crypto adoption hubs, alongside booming adoption in Hong Kong.