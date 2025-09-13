BTC $115,921.87 0.91%
ETH $4,716.59 4.37%
SOL $242.22 1.54%
PEPE $0.000012 16.99%
SHIB $0.000014 9.16%
DOGE $0.29 13.08%
XRP $3.16 4.02%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.16
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Arthur Hayes: Chasing Quick Gains in Bitcoin Is a Losing Strategy

Adoption Arthur Hayes Bitcoin
Hayes said the obsession with comparing Bitcoin to record highs in stocks and gold is misplaced and reflects a misunderstanding of Bitcoin’s long-term value.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Arthur Hayes: Chasing Quick Gains in Bitcoin Is a Losing Strategy

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is urging Bitcoin investors to shift their mindset away from short-term thinking and flashy expectations.

Key Takeaways:

  • Arthur Hayes says short-term thinking and flashy expectations are hurting Bitcoin investors.
  • He argues that Bitcoin outperforms traditional assets when adjusted for inflation and currency debasement.
  • Despite his long-term outlook, many young investors still treat crypto as a fast track to wealth.

In a recent interview with Kyle Chasse, Hayes said the obsession with comparing Bitcoin to record highs in stocks and gold is misplaced and reflects a misunderstanding of Bitcoin’s long-term value.

“If you thought you were buying Bitcoin and the next day you were buying a Lamborghini, you’re probably getting liquidated,” Hayes said, calling out the impatience of newer investors.

Bitcoin Trails Behind as Stocks and Gold Set Fresh Records

Bitcoin is currently trading at $116,007, still below its all-time high of $124,100 set on August 14.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and gold both hit fresh record highs this week, $6,587 and $3,674, respectively, fueling questions about why Bitcoin hasn’t kept pace in recent weeks.

But Hayes dismissed those comparisons. “The premise of that question is flawed,” he said, when asked about Bitcoin attracting global capital flows similar to other asset classes.

“Bitcoin is the best performing asset when you think about currency debasement ever.”

Hayes argued that in inflation-adjusted terms, most traditional markets are lagging. “Deflate the housing market by gold, and it’s not even close to 2008 levels,” he said.

Even the S&P 500, he noted, appears weaker when measured against gold. “If you deflate things by Bitcoin, you can’t even see it on the chart.”

Despite the short-term volatility, Hayes remains firm in his belief that Bitcoin will outperform over time.

In April 2025, he projected BTC could reach $250,000 by year-end. That prediction was echoed weeks later by Unchained Market Research Director Joe Burnett.

For Hayes, Bitcoin is a long-term game, not a get-rich-quick trade.

Despite Hayes’ warning, young men are emerging as the dominant demographic in crypto ownership, viewing digital assets not just as investments, but as quick paths to wealth.

$1M Bitcoin in 2026 Would Signal US Economic Crisis

As reported, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has pushed back on predictions that Bitcoin could hit $1 million in the near term, warning that such a move would likely reflect a collapse in the US economy rather than a crypto success story.

“People who cheer for the million-dollar Bitcoin price next year, I was like, guys, it only gets there if we’re in such a shitty place domestically,” Novogratz told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast recently.

“I’d rather have a lower Bitcoin price in a more stable United States than the opposite.”

Novogratz explained that extreme currency devaluations often fuel demand for alternative safe havens, and Bitcoin, often dubbed digital gold, becomes a hedge against economic turmoil.

However, he cautioned that such conditions would come at the expense of civil society.

On the other hand, Eric Trump has reiterated his $1 million Bitcoin prediction, citing rising demand from governments and major institutions.

Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pi Coin and Solana by the End of 2025
2025-09-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: ETF Launch Could Spark Meme Supercycle – Will DOGE Be the First to Fly?
2025-09-12 21:10:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Ethereum and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
2025-09-05 22:30:00
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-13 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$3.16
4.02 %
XRP
Ethereum
ETH
$4,717
4.37 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,297,601,192,819
7.62
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pi Coin and Solana by the End of 2025
2025-09-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: ETF Launch Could Spark Meme Supercycle – Will DOGE Be the First to Fly?
2025-09-12 21:10:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Ethereum and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
2025-09-05 22:30:00
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-13 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Analysts Debate Which Cryptocurrency to Invest In Before the Next BTC Halving and Eye MUTM’s $0.035 for Key Reasons
2025-09-13 12:00:00
Press Releases
RI Mining Unveils Next-Gen Contracts Aligned With Microsoft AI Push to Reshape Digital Infrastructure
2025-09-13 11:45:00
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors