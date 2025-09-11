Young Men Lead Crypto Adoption, See It as a Fast Track to Wealth: Survey

Only 2% of US adults say they trade or own crypto regularly, and another 11% report doing so occasionally.

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan About Author Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 11, 2025

Young men are emerging as the dominant demographic in crypto ownership, viewing digital assets not just as investments, but as quick paths to wealth.

Key Takeaways: Young men are over three times more likely than women to trade crypto, with 20% of men under 30 reporting ownership or activity.

A quarter of young male users view crypto as a fast way to make money, showing a strong speculative motivation.

Political and educational divides shape adoption, with Republicans and those without college degrees showing higher engagement.

According to the latest NBC News Decision Desk poll conducted with SurveyMonkey, this group is significantly more involved in crypto than their peers — and for markedly different reasons.

Per the survey, only 2% of US adults say they trade or own crypto regularly, and another 11% report doing so occasionally.

20% of Young Men Trade Crypto, Over 3x More Than Women

Among men under 30, a striking 20% say they own or trade crypto, more than three times the 6% of women in the same age group.

The pattern holds in older brackets as well. In fact, 26% of men aged 30–44 say they engage with crypto, compared to just 13% of women.

What stands out further is the reason these young men are drawn to crypto. A quarter of men aged 18–29 say they’re in it because they see it as a “fast way to make money.”

That figure drops to 15% among the general population, underscoring the speculative appeal crypto still holds for younger investors.

Other popular motivations among young men include the perception that it’s easier to get into than traditional investing, and a desire to be part of the crypto community.

In contrast, 18–29-year-old women who use crypto are more likely to cite ease of access as their primary reason for participating.

#CryptoCorner | Chainlink's Co-founder Sergey Nazarov to @CNBCTV18News



– Crypto industry is at a crucial inflection point

– Crypto is moving from speculative to tokenisation

– Institutional investments are increasing with approved higher budgets @manisha3005 @SergeyNazarov… pic.twitter.com/cm6dVbdUxU — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) September 5, 2025

A full 32% of them view crypto as a more accessible form of investment, a trend echoed by adults with lower levels of formal education.

Thirty percent of respondents with only a high school diploma see crypto’s low barrier to entry as the main appeal, compared to 26% of those with some college experience and just 16% of those holding postgraduate degrees.

Political affiliation also seems to play a role. Eighteen percent of Republicans report owning or trading crypto, twice the rate of Democrats at 9%.

That gap may reflect recent moves by Donald Trump and his allies to align themselves with pro-crypto policies and projects, including crypto-related business ventures launched by members of his family.

Over 50 Million Americans Now Own Crypto

An April Harris Poll commissioned by the National Cryptocurrency Association revealed that 21% of US adults, roughly 55 million people, own crypto, reflecting the sector’s shift into the financial mainstream.

Far from the stereotypical young tech crowd, holders now span a wide range of ages, professions, and income levels.

Nearly 9 million are over 55, and many use crypto not just for investment, but for everyday activities like payments, remittances, and gaming.

The study also showed that 76% of crypto users report a positive life impact, citing benefits such as financial independence and access to global markets.

While 39% have used crypto for payments, more than half view it as a long-term investment. The majority believe crypto can advance financial inclusion and innovation, though many express concern over harsh regulation potentially stifling progress.