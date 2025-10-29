Anthropic’s Claude AI Predicts the Price of LTC, ADA, XRP for November 2025

Claude AI predicts that altcoin season will begin in November, and Litecoin, Cardano, and XRP will lead the bull run.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Anthropic’s Claude AI has released an ambitious forecast for November, suggesting that Litecoin, Cardano, and XRP could all post substantial gains before Christmas.

October’s much-hyped “Uptober” rally ended soon after President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping 100% tariffs on Chinese imports. However, following yesterday’s launch of Solana, Litecoin, and Hedera ETFs in the US, alongside expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce another interest rate reduction today, Claude is predicting that November will be the start of altseason.

Litecoin (LTC): Veteran Crypto Ready for a Major Breakout

Litecoin (LTC), launched in 2011 by ex-Google engineer Charlie Lee, was built as a faster and cheaper fork of Bitcoin. Often dubbed “digital silver” to Bitcoin’s “digital gold,” Litecoin processes transactions at a fraction of the time and cost.

Source: Claude AI

By adopting the Scrypt hashing algorithm, Litecoin opened mining access to everyday users, while its 2.5-minute block time (four times faster than Bitcoin’s) made it a practical choice for everyday peer-to-peer transfers.

According to Claude AI, Litecoin could climb to $142 by 2026, growing nearly 50% from its current valuation around $99.

Unlike many cryptocurrencies that mirrored Bitcoin’s decline through late 2024 and early 2025, Litecoin showed relative strength, consistently testing resistance near $140 while holding a firm support zone around $100.

If broader market momentum strengthens, LTC could break through resistance levels and potentially rally beyond Claude’s target to hit $200 by the end of the year.

Though it often sits outside the spotlight, Litecoin remains one of the most established, dependable, and merchant-friendly cryptocurrencies. Its speed, reliability, and simplicity continue to secure its place in the evolving digital payments ecosystem.

Cardano ($ADA): Claude AI Predicts Up to 1,200% Upside This Quarter

In the DeFi arena, Cardano ($ADA) continues to emerge as a serious competitor to Ethereum, supported by an active developer community driving innovation across decentralized applications.

Source: Claude AI

Created by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, Cardano stands apart for its academic and peer-reviewed development model, emphasizing scalability, sustainability, and mathematically verified security.

With a market capitalization of roughly $23.6 billion, Cardano remains a dominant force in smart contracts but would need to quadruple its size to seriously challenge Solana or threaten Ethereum’s lead.

Claude AI’s projection sees ADA rising to between $0.92 in November, representing potential gains of 44% from its current price around $0.64.

From a technical perspective, Cardano has already confirmed a breakout from a bullish flag pattern formed earlier this summer, now facing initial resistance near $1.10.

If momentum from October’s rebound continues, ADA could approach $2 by 2026, possibly surpassing its 2021 record high of $3.09 if a bull run materializes next month.

XRP ($XRP): Claude AI Sees Double-Digit Potential

Claude AI’s data models also identify Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) as a top breakout candidate, forecasting a run toward $4 range by the end of the year, or 51% up from its present value of $2.65.

Source: Claude AI

Ripple’s decisive legal win against the SEC earlier this year revitalized investor confidence, propelling XRP to a seven-year peak of $3.65 in July. Over the past 12 months, XRP has surged 406%, outpacing Bitcoin’s gains 6x and Ethereum’s by 8x.

The launch of Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, combined with CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s reportedly close ties to President Trump, has strengthened the company’s reputation for regulatory cooperation, making XRP a favored choice for investors betting on compliant digital payment solutions.

Multiple bullish flag formations have emerged on XRP’s charts throughout 2025, signaling continued technical strength.

Should additional catalysts such as successful ETF launchs, institutional partnerships, or U.S. regulatory clarity unfold, then $10 is a feasible bull-case scenario.

