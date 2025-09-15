Altcoin Season Snapshot: Avantis’ $1B Turnover, Pump.fun Momentum, Mantle Futures Bid

Author Hongji Feng Author Hongji Feng About Author Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 15, 2025

Altcoin season continues to develop through selective moves tied to exchange access, platform activity, and derivatives participation. While large caps have held steady, smaller and mid-sized tokens are showing sharper reactions to news. That rotation has lifted Avantis, Pump.fun, and Mantle, each responding to different catalysts.

The pattern reinforces how altcoin season often builds through concentrated liquidity rather than broad rallies. Avantis has surged on simultaneous listings across major exchanges. Pump.fun has extended its steady multi-week climb from its role as a Solana launchpad.

Mantle is gaining traction from ongoing exchange support and strong derivatives turnover. Together, these three illustrate how altseason plays out when specific events bring in volume and fresh participation.

Avantis (AVNT): Rapid Listings Create Immediate Demand

Avantis is trading near $1.20, up about 47% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. Market capitalization sits around $290 million with trading volume above $1 billion. That turnover has placed Avantis among the most-traded tokens on Coinbase, while Binance, Upbit, and Bithumb also opened markets for the coin within the same hour of the launch.

The rollout has given Avantis instant liquidity across both Western and Asian exchanges. That combination is rare, and it has clearly drawn traders seeking early exposure. Retail activity appears heavy, with order books showing active spot buying after the listings.

The sudden access to multiple venues explains why price and volume expanded so quickly, and why Avantis has emerged as one of the sharpest movers in this stage of altcoin season.

Pump.fun (PUMP): Continuous Platform Usage Sustains Growth

Pump.fun is trading near $0.0082, up about 6.5% daily, with a market capitalization of around $2.9 billion. Circulating supply is 354 billion tokens against a maximum of 1 trillion, and daily volume is above $1.3 billion. The token has risen steadily over the past month, adding more than 40% in the last seven days.

PUMP Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The growth remains tied to its role as a Solana-based platform for rapid meme token creation. Constant issuance of new projects keeps transaction counts and trading fees high, which loops activity back into PUMP demand.

Exchanges continue to show deep order books, confirming that traders are still engaging with the platform’s outputs. The persistence of activity over several weeks is what sets this move apart, turning Pump.fun into one of the more consistent performers during altseason rotations.

Mantle (MNT): Derivatives and Exchange Incentives Keep Activity High

Mantle is currently trading near $1.70, up about 6% over the past day. Its market capitalization is roughly $5.6 billion, with a circulating supply of 3.25 billion tokens and a daily volume of $520 million. The price has steadily increased since early August, breaking above $1.40 and holding gains since.

Momentum comes from sustained exchange support. Bybit has continued to feature Mantle pairs with liquidity incentives, and perpetual futures listings have expanded participation on other venues.

This has encouraged both speculative and hedging flows, keeping MNT volume consistent. Traders watching technical levels note that Mantle has built support above prior ranges, suggesting continued participation while altseason remains active.

Altcoin Season Outlook

Avantis, Pump.fun, and Mantle show how altcoin season rewards different types of catalysts. Avantis demonstrates the power of simultaneous listings to drive immediate liquidity. Pump.fun shows how constant platform activity can sustain multi-week growth. Mantle illustrates how exchange partnerships and derivatives access support a steady climb.

Altcoin season does not move every token in lockstep. Instead, it rewards those linked to real trading opportunities and user engagement. These three names capture the current shape of altseason: fast listings, persistent usage, and exchange-driven liquidity.