BTC $114,510.11 0.80%
ETH $4,436.47 1.96%
SOL $227.40 2.47%
PEPE $0.000010 -0.29%
SHIB $0.000013 -0.02%
DOGE $0.24 2.45%
XRP $3.00 0.18%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.50
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Mantle, Bittensor, and Sky Drive Altcoin Season – But Each for Different Reasons

Altcoin altcoin season
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
About Author

Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Altcoin season often shows through the tokens that gather trading attention in a given week. Liquidity has rotated into Mantle, Bittensor, and Sky, each moving for different reasons. Their activity spans Layer-2 infrastructure, decentralized AI networks, and governance tokens.

This mix demonstrates how altcoin season is not always uniform. The moves this week are tied to technical upgrades, exchange listings, and on-chain participation. Each of the three tokens has its own reasons for attracting traders, giving the market a layered look at how altseason develops.

Mantle (MNT): Exchange Listings and Derivatives Access

Mantle is currently priced near $1.62, with a market capitalization of about $5.2 billion and a circulating supply of 3.25 billion tokens. Daily turnover is close to $740 million, according to CoinMarketCap. MNT has climbed more than 40% over the past seven days and roughly 10% in the last 24 hours.

The token’s move coincides with listings of perpetual futures on Coinbase International and promotional campaigns on Bybit. This has expanded speculative activity and brought in larger trading flows. Liquidity incentives offered by exchanges have helped push volume higher. On technical charts, Mantle has cleared a resistance level around $1.40, which has drawn more buyers into the market.

Mantle also benefits from positioning as a Layer-2 project with an active governance treasury, keeping longer-term attention intact while traders use it tactically during altcoin season.

Bittensor (TAO): AI Network Expansion and Staking Rewards

Bittensor is trading near $357, with a market capitalization of around $3.5 billion and a circulating supply of about 9.8 million tokens. Daily trading volume is close to $170 million. TAO has gained in recent sessions after dipping earlier in the summer.

TAO Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The project runs a decentralized AI network where compute providers and model developers earn rewards. Rising participation in subnets and staking continues to support demand for TAO.

Interest in AI themes within crypto has also added to speculative buying. Limited supply reinforces price support, as only 21 million tokens can exist, similar to Bitcoin’s scarcity model.

Sky (SKY): Governance Role Keeps It Relevant

Sky is trading around $0.075 at the time of writing, with a market capitalization of $1.7 billion and a circulating supply of 23.4 billion tokens. Daily volume is about $40 million. The price has edged higher in the past day and has held steady compared with larger moves in Mantle and TAO.

The token functions as the governance asset of the Sky ecosystem, which succeeded MakerDAO’s MKR token. Holders can vote on changes to collateral frameworks, stability fees, and broader protocol operations. A recent series of proposals has kept community attention on governance, drawing incremental demand for SKY.

While its price movements are smaller than Mantle’s, its influence over a large DeFi protocol gives it an ongoing role in altcoin season. Traders with governance interests or exposure to decentralized credit systems continue to monitor the token.

Altcoin Season Outlook

Mantle, Bittensor, and Sky illustrate how altcoin season can support different kinds of projects at the same time. Mantle benefits from exchange-led trading growth. Bittensor rides a mix of AI usage and scarcity. Sky secures its place through governance relevance.

Rather than a collective rally, this altseason shows how varied themes pull in capital. Traders follow derivatives launches, AI connections, and DeFi governance, each contributing to selective momentum in the current market.

Blockchain News
From ChatGPT to Autonomy – AI Agents Reshape Crypto Trading Overnight
2025-09-08 16:04:42
,
by Rachel Wolfson
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, PENGU and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-09 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,064,795,281,419
1.64
Trending Crypto
Blockchain News
From ChatGPT to Autonomy – AI Agents Reshape Crypto Trading Overnight
2025-09-08 16:04:42
,
by Rachel Wolfson
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, PENGU and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-09 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
UK Blockchain Petition Surges After Coinbase Alert – Will It Hit Parliament Soon?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-11 16:59:27
Altcoin News
Mantle, Bittensor, and Sky Drive Altcoin Season – But Each for Different Reasons
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-09-11 16:33:00
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors