Mantle, Bittensor, and Sky Drive Altcoin Season – But Each for Different Reasons

Author Hongji Feng Author Hongji Feng About Author Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 11, 2025

Altcoin season often shows through the tokens that gather trading attention in a given week. Liquidity has rotated into Mantle, Bittensor, and Sky, each moving for different reasons. Their activity spans Layer-2 infrastructure, decentralized AI networks, and governance tokens.

This mix demonstrates how altcoin season is not always uniform. The moves this week are tied to technical upgrades, exchange listings, and on-chain participation. Each of the three tokens has its own reasons for attracting traders, giving the market a layered look at how altseason develops.

Mantle (MNT): Exchange Listings and Derivatives Access

Mantle is currently priced near $1.62, with a market capitalization of about $5.2 billion and a circulating supply of 3.25 billion tokens. Daily turnover is close to $740 million, according to CoinMarketCap. MNT has climbed more than 40% over the past seven days and roughly 10% in the last 24 hours.

Introducing Mantle State of Mind, our new monthly townhall series.



Your inside track on business updates, ecosystem data, and what’s next for Mantle — from $MNT growth with @Bybit_Official to RWAs to [REDACTED].



🗓️ Sep. 18, 10AM UTC (EN)

📍 Mantle Official 𝕏



Join us live! pic.twitter.com/nc4D56hvch — Mantle (@Mantle_Official) September 11, 2025

The token’s move coincides with listings of perpetual futures on Coinbase International and promotional campaigns on Bybit. This has expanded speculative activity and brought in larger trading flows. Liquidity incentives offered by exchanges have helped push volume higher. On technical charts, Mantle has cleared a resistance level around $1.40, which has drawn more buyers into the market.

Mantle also benefits from positioning as a Layer-2 project with an active governance treasury, keeping longer-term attention intact while traders use it tactically during altcoin season.

Bittensor (TAO): AI Network Expansion and Staking Rewards

Bittensor is trading near $357, with a market capitalization of around $3.5 billion and a circulating supply of about 9.8 million tokens. Daily trading volume is close to $170 million. TAO has gained in recent sessions after dipping earlier in the summer.

TAO Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The project runs a decentralized AI network where compute providers and model developers earn rewards. Rising participation in subnets and staking continues to support demand for TAO.

Interest in AI themes within crypto has also added to speculative buying. Limited supply reinforces price support, as only 21 million tokens can exist, similar to Bitcoin’s scarcity model.

Sky (SKY): Governance Role Keeps It Relevant

Sky is trading around $0.075 at the time of writing, with a market capitalization of $1.7 billion and a circulating supply of 23.4 billion tokens. Daily volume is about $40 million. The price has edged higher in the past day and has held steady compared with larger moves in Mantle and TAO.

The token functions as the governance asset of the Sky ecosystem, which succeeded MakerDAO’s MKR token. Holders can vote on changes to collateral frameworks, stability fees, and broader protocol operations. A recent series of proposals has kept community attention on governance, drawing incremental demand for SKY.

While its price movements are smaller than Mantle’s, its influence over a large DeFi protocol gives it an ongoing role in altcoin season. Traders with governance interests or exposure to decentralized credit systems continue to monitor the token.

Altcoin Season Outlook

Mantle, Bittensor, and Sky illustrate how altcoin season can support different kinds of projects at the same time. Mantle benefits from exchange-led trading growth. Bittensor rides a mix of AI usage and scarcity. Sky secures its place through governance relevance.

Rather than a collective rally, this altseason shows how varied themes pull in capital. Traders follow derivatives launches, AI connections, and DeFi governance, each contributing to selective momentum in the current market.