Altcoin Season Intensifies as Pudgy Penguins, Solana, Jupiter Rally – Here’s Why

Author Hongji Feng Author Hongji Feng About Author Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 12, 2025

Altcoin season continues to show rotation into tokens tied to specific catalysts. Price action this week has been concentrated in assets supported by institutional participation, corporate partnerships, and protocol integrations. Pudgy Penguins, Solana, and Jupiter stand out as three trending tokens where news and liquidity flows have combined to generate momentum.

Pudgy Penguins benefits from a cross-sector partnership with a U.S.-listed company. Solana has seen large inflows from major financial players. Jupiter is adding demand through wallet integrations that extend its reach.

Together, these three projects illustrate how altseason gains traction when projects link to real drivers of attention and usage.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): Partnership Brings Solana Exposure

PENGU is trading near $0.036, showing strength after a new partnership announcement. Sharps Technology, listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker STSS, confirmed a strategic agreement with Pudgy Penguins to expand connectivity to Solana’s treasury infrastructure. STSS also disclosed the acquisition of more than 2 million SOL, valued at around $400 million.

The partnership is designed to open Pudgy Penguins’ community to broader asset flows and institutional exposure. The link between a U.S.-listed company and a meme-culture brand has drawn attention in both traditional and digital markets. Price gains in the days following the news suggest traders are treating the collaboration as a validation of Pudgy Penguins’ presence in Solana’s ecosystem.

Solana (SOL): Institutional Buying Adds Fuel

According to CoinMarketCap, Solana is trading around $240, with a market capitalization of nearly $130 billion and a daily trading volume of $11.9 billion. SOL has gained more than 6% in the last 24 hours and about 15% over the past week.

Galaxy CEO @novogratz: Solana can do…more transactions than equities, fixed income, commodities and FX markets 🔥



Solana szn pic.twitter.com/3snLPrgAht — Solana (@solana) September 11, 2025

The latest surge is tied to large institutional purchases. Galaxy Digital acquired roughly $326 million worth of SOL for Multicoin’s digital asset treasury strategy. Reports suggest Galaxy still holds over $1.3 billion in cash and stablecoins to continue building the position.

This buying scale has created sustained demand for Solana, reinforcing its position as a leading Layer-1 network in current altcoin season activity.

Jupiter (JUP): Wallet Integration Boosts Access

Jupiter is priced near $0.56. Its market capitalization is about $1.73 billion, and the circulating supply is around 3.11 billion tokens. Daily volume is close to $77 million. JUP has risen around 5% in the last 24 hours and about 11% in the past seven days.

The token benefits from Jupiter Lend’s expansion, which has been integrated into Binance Wallet. This update allows users to earn yield through Jupiter’s lending service directly from within the wallet.

The easier access point creates potential for more users to participate, giving JUP additional utility and helping sustain its price momentum during altseason rotations.

Altcoin Season Outlook

These three tokens illustrate the current stage of altcoin season. Pudgy Penguins shows how community-driven brands can connect to institutional frameworks. Solana demonstrates the impact of large treasury allocations from major financial firms. Jupiter shows how protocol integration into widely used wallets can expand participation.

Altcoin season is moving through these different tracks at once. Traders are responding to catalysts that create verifiable demand, whether through corporate deals, institutional inflows, or expanded usability. The result is a market where single tokens surge on clear news and integration events, shaping the selective but active rotation that defines altseason today.