Altcoin Season Develops Through Pump.fun, Mantle, and Avalanche

Author Hongji Feng Last updated: September 10, 2025

Altcoin season often takes shape through tokens that capture unique flows of capital. This week, three assets are standing out in distinct ways.

Pump.fun has continued to climb on the back of steady memecoin creation. Mantle has benefited from new futures products and exchange campaigns. Avalanche is drawing attention for partnerships that extend into mainstream industries.

The combined picture shows how different categories of tokens can rise at the same time. Retail participation, speculative trading, and enterprise adoption each serve as drivers. This creates a varied altseason environment where no single factor explains market direction, but each token draws strength from its own sources.

Pump.fun (PUMP): Launch Platform Fuels Seven-Day Rally

Pump.fun currently trades near $0.0056, giving it a market capitalization close to $2 billion and daily turnover of about $480 million, according to CoinMarketCap. Circulating supply stands at 354 billion tokens out of a total allocation of 1 trillion. Price has advanced around 16% over the last day and more than 38% during the past week.

The token is linked to a Solana-based platform that lets users create and trade new tokens instantly. This model has kept transaction counts high and maintained strong liquidity.

Lower platform fees introduced in recent weeks have further encouraged usage. That combination of constant launches and cheaper creation costs has reinforced PUMP’s move upward, making it one of the more active tokens in current altcoin trading.

Mantle (MNT): Exchange Support Drives Participation

Mantle currently trades around $1.48, with a market capitalization of $4.8 billion and a circulating supply near 3.2 billion tokens. Daily trading volume has climbed alongside price, which is up 12% over 24 hours and 32% over the past week.

The main catalyst has been broader exchange support. Coinbase International recently introduced perpetual futures linked to Mantle, opening access to a new set of traders. At the same time, Bybit ran promotions tied to Mantle pairs, adding liquidity incentives.

These steps have increased both speculation and hedging, which explains the spike in trading activity. Chart signals indicate Mantle has been trading near resistance zones, but elevated demand has kept momentum intact for now.

Avalanche (AVAX): Partnership News Adds to Market Strength

Avalanche now trades close to $29, with market capitalization above $12 billion and daily turnover near $1.6 billion. Circulating supply stands at about 422 million tokens. The token has gained 12% in the last day and 15% over the past week.

The recent lift has been linked to collaboration announcements. Toyota revealed work with Avalanche technology in connection with blockchain-based mobility programs. This has drawn renewed attention to Avalanche’s efforts to expand beyond DeFi into enterprise applications. Technical indicators show AVAX holding above prior resistance at $27, suggesting support from both news and trader positioning.

Altcoin Season Outlook

Pump.fun, Mantle, and Avalanche are moving for separate reasons. Pump.fun thrives on its role in Solana memecoin creation. Mantle benefits from futures listings and exchange-driven activity. Avalanche builds traction from enterprise partnerships and steady trading support.

Altcoin season is unfolding through these different paths. Each token illustrates how liquidity can gather around specific narratives or use cases. While overall market conditions remain cautious, the ability of these tokens to draw attention shows how selective rotations continue to define altseason.