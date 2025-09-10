BTC $113,992.69 2.30%
ETH $4,351.40 1.00%
SOL $223.55 2.93%
PEPE $0.000010 2.17%
SHIB $0.000013 1.00%
DOGE $0.24 1.34%
XRP $2.99 1.40%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.29
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Altcoin Season Develops Through Pump.fun, Mantle, and Avalanche

Altcoin altcoin season
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
About Author

Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
altcoin season

Altcoin season often takes shape through tokens that capture unique flows of capital. This week, three assets are standing out in distinct ways.

Pump.fun has continued to climb on the back of steady memecoin creation. Mantle has benefited from new futures products and exchange campaigns. Avalanche is drawing attention for partnerships that extend into mainstream industries.

The combined picture shows how different categories of tokens can rise at the same time. Retail participation, speculative trading, and enterprise adoption each serve as drivers. This creates a varied altseason environment where no single factor explains market direction, but each token draws strength from its own sources.

Pump.fun (PUMP): Launch Platform Fuels Seven-Day Rally

Pump.fun currently trades near $0.0056, giving it a market capitalization close to $2 billion and daily turnover of about $480 million, according to CoinMarketCap. Circulating supply stands at 354 billion tokens out of a total allocation of 1 trillion. Price has advanced around 16% over the last day and more than 38% during the past week.

The token is linked to a Solana-based platform that lets users create and trade new tokens instantly. This model has kept transaction counts high and maintained strong liquidity.

Lower platform fees introduced in recent weeks have further encouraged usage. That combination of constant launches and cheaper creation costs has reinforced PUMP’s move upward, making it one of the more active tokens in current altcoin trading.

Mantle (MNT): Exchange Support Drives Participation

Mantle currently trades around $1.48, with a market capitalization of $4.8 billion and a circulating supply near 3.2 billion tokens. Daily trading volume has climbed alongside price, which is up 12% over 24 hours and 32% over the past week.

Mantle Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The main catalyst has been broader exchange support. Coinbase International recently introduced perpetual futures linked to Mantle, opening access to a new set of traders. At the same time, Bybit ran promotions tied to Mantle pairs, adding liquidity incentives.

These steps have increased both speculation and hedging, which explains the spike in trading activity. Chart signals indicate Mantle has been trading near resistance zones, but elevated demand has kept momentum intact for now.

Avalanche (AVAX): Partnership News Adds to Market Strength

Avalanche now trades close to $29, with market capitalization above $12 billion and daily turnover near $1.6 billion. Circulating supply stands at about 422 million tokens. The token has gained 12% in the last day and 15% over the past week.

The recent lift has been linked to collaboration announcements. Toyota revealed work with Avalanche technology in connection with blockchain-based mobility programs. This has drawn renewed attention to Avalanche’s efforts to expand beyond DeFi into enterprise applications. Technical indicators show AVAX holding above prior resistance at $27, suggesting support from both news and trader positioning.

Altcoin Season Outlook

Pump.fun, Mantle, and Avalanche are moving for separate reasons. Pump.fun thrives on its role in Solana memecoin creation. Mantle benefits from futures listings and exchange-driven activity. Avalanche builds traction from enterprise partnerships and steady trading support.
Altcoin season is unfolding through these different paths. Each token illustrates how liquidity can gather around specific narratives or use cases. While overall market conditions remain cautious, the ability of these tokens to draw attention shows how selective rotations continue to define altseason.

Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 9, 2025 – AI Tokens Lead Crypto Market Rally With 14% Surge, Worldcoin Jumps 55%
2025-09-09 04:24:39
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Chart Pattern Shows Next Move is 1,000% Rally or 50% Drop
2025-09-08 16:31:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Says Q4 Cycle Hype Ignores Statistics
2025-09-06 09:56:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-10 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,064,795,281,419
0.09
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 9, 2025 – AI Tokens Lead Crypto Market Rally With 14% Surge, Worldcoin Jumps 55%
2025-09-09 04:24:39
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Chart Pattern Shows Next Move is 1,000% Rally or 50% Drop
2025-09-08 16:31:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Says Q4 Cycle Hype Ignores Statistics
2025-09-06 09:56:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-10 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

News
Crypto Price Prediction Today 10 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Dogecoin
2025-09-10 22:35:00
Blockchain News
Texas Ponzi Scheme Debtor Denied $12.5M Bankruptcy Protection in Crypto Case
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-10 22:09:05
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors